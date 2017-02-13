What are the best, most romantic Apple Music playlists to get your Valentine's Day grooving right? Try these!

Valentine's Day is upon us, and while there are as many different ways to celebrate as there are couples, one thing remains universally true: music makes any Valentine's Day that much better.

Whatever music you're looking for, Apple Music has a wide selection of curated playlists ready for you. Here is a selection of just a few.

Modern romance

The music on these playlists encapsulates love over the last couple of decades, from indie ballads to deep bass lines that make you want to dance. With musical tastes as diverse as those of Nicki Minaj, Daft Punk, and Shania Twain, there's something here for every couple.

Old-fashioned love

It's hard to go wrong with the music from these playlists, the songs and their artists have crooned for sweethearts for decades. From Frank Sinatra to the best of Motown, these lists are sure to help make your Valentine's Day special.

A classical Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day isn't just the realm of popular music of the last two centuries. Musicians have written music about love for as long as human beings have been performing. It might be expressed by an epic opera, or wordlessly by a solo piano, but no matter what, the emotion always comes through on the pieces from these playlists.

Your favorite playlists for love?

If I missed any of your favorite romantic playlists, let me know in the comments below!