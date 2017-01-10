Looking for Apple TV Games that pair well with a controller? Look no further!

When it comes to gaming on your Apple TV, the Siri Remote doesn't always give users the best experience. It can be hard to hold, and few things are more frustrating than your controller slipping through your hand in the middle of playing. If you have already picked up a game controller that works with your Apple TV or are thinking about investing in one, there are some games that are infinitely better with a controller.

Minecraft actually requires a game controller to function on the Apple TV — you can't play it with the Siri Remote. So if you've purchased a gaming controller, you should definitely check it out.

It has everything you love about Minecraft. Creepers roam about waiting to creep up on you, small pigs and other animals graze throughout the blocky landscape, and it lets you build almost anything you can dream up!

Our very own Lory Gil says it takes a while to get used to the controls, but once you do, you'll be mining and crafting in no time.

Oceanhorn

Oceanhorn is the closest thing to a real Zelda game you'll probably ever get on your Apple TV. When you're playing it with a game controller, it's easy to forget you're using an Apple TV.

Oceanhorn has lots of different items to use, so it can feel a little overwhelming on the Siri Remote. The extra buttons on a game controller will get put to good use.

With colorful graphics, a fun combat style, and challenging puzzles, this adventure RPG feels like a console title. Plus, It's got a pretty lengthy story, meaning it will keep you entertained for hours on end.

Modern Combat 5: Blackout

If you're a fan of first-person shooter games, Modern Combat 5: Blackout is a perfect game for your Apple TV.

Playing a fast-paced shooter like Modern Combat on the Siri Remote is not easy. Between aiming, shooting, switching weapons, and moving around, the small slippery remote becomes annoying.

Using a game controller will make it easier to eliminate your enemies as you progress through the game.

Real Racing 3

Real Racing 3 (or really any racing game) is a million times better to play with a game controller because turning the Siri Remote to turn in game is finicky as heck.

Having proper buttons to accelerate and brake is especially important if you want to be competitive with the best of the best in Real Racing 3 because with the automatic option, it's awfully hard to get first place.

Zen Pinball

You may think I'm a little strange for adding a pinball game to the list, but the fact of the matter is Zen Pinball is way better with a controller.

For some reason playing Zen Pinball on the Siri Remote requires you to swipe the touchpad to activate the flipper and it feels awkward.

By hooking up a game controller, you can easily use the trigger buttons to hit the flippers with much better precision and timing; it makes a world of difference.





What games do you love to play with your game controller?

Let me know what you think is better with a gamepad in the comments below!