Make your Apple TV feel more like a gaming console with these great gaming controllers!

Gaming on your Apple TV has never been more fun. With new games coming out every week, there's always something new to play. While practically all Apple TV games work just fine with the Siri remote, an MFi gaming controller brings a more classic, console-like feel to the experience that any gamer can appreciate. Here are our favorite gaming controllers for your Apple TV.

SteelSeries Nimbus

SteelSeries is known for making top-notch game controllers for Mac and PCs, and the Nimbus wireless game controller is the top of the line for gaming on Apple TV.

It feels comfortable in your hands; the handle grips are substantial yet light, and it is precision-weighted for lengthy gaming sessions.

The rechargeable battery can last up to 40 hours of solid gameplay. While our own Lory Gil never tried playing for 40 hours straight, she can tell you from personal experience that the battery lasts for weeks with daily long-session use.

The controller features a special menu button right on the front so that you can access settings and other menu options in various Apple TV controller-supported games. There are four LED lights on the front so you can easily see which player you are during multiplayer games.

You can also pair the Nimbus with any Bluetooth-compatible Apple device, like a Mac, iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch.

Horipad Ultimate

For all you PlayStation gamers out there, the Horipad Ultimate offers a very similar experience, both in layout and feel.

All the buttons you need are included on the Horipad — analog sticks, triggers, bumpers, and a directional pad. The Horipad even features a Menu button to help you navigate through your Apple TV when necessary. The biggest difference between the Horipad and the SteelSeries is the increased battery life.

The Horipad Ultimate will keep you playing for much longer, with an 80-hour battery life, you'll find yourself reaching for that Lightning cable far less often.

MadCatz C.T.R.L.i

While you may like to crack jokes about how MadCatz controllers are the third-party controller nobody wanted to play Super Smash Bros. with at your birthday party, the fact of the matter is MadCatz has been in the controller business a long time and know what they're doing. If you prefer the Xbox-style layout, the MadCatz C.T.R.L.i MFi controller will be perfect for you.

Two analog sticks, a directional pad, color-coded precision buttons, two bumpers, and two triggers, the MadCatz C.T.R.L.i comes with all the buttons you need to get the most out of your gaming experience. Plus, it even has a dedicated Home button on the front that functions like the Siri remote's TV button.

One minor drawback of the MadCatz C.T.R.L.i is that it requires two AAA batteries, which are included with purchase.

What are your favorite Apple TV gaming controllers?

Do you have a favorite gaming controller for your Apple TV? Let us know in the comments below!