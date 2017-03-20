Hide your Apple TV out of the way or hang it front and center with these great mounts.

If you're sick of your Apple TV hanging from its cords or collecting dust on your TV stand, hide it or display it properly with one of these great Apple TV mounts. Because not everyone may have upgraded to the new Apple TV 4 (2015), we've also included mounts for Apple TV 3 (2012) and Apple TV 2 (2010).

HIDEit Apple TV 4 mount

Manufactured in the USA, HIDEit mounts uses high-quality materials that promise to endure no matter how many times you remove and replace your Apple TV. You can fasten the mount to the wall in any direction—which matters when it comes to plugging in cords—using the provided drywall anchors and screws.

The Apple TV 4 uses a Bluetooth connection to communicate with its remote, meaning you can completely hide it in this mount behind your TV and not worry about losing control.

See at Amazon



TotalMount for Apple TV 4

If you have a few inches to spare behind your TV, TotalMount is for you. Swap out new and old Apple TVs with ease using the adjustable clip system.

Attach the mount to the vents in the back of your TV using hooks provided by TotalMount. Setup is easy, and when it's time to change TVs simply re-attach the mount. You can also use two-sided adhesive to attach to any surface, or screws to attach to the wall. Everything you need is included in the package.

In addition to Apple TV 4, this TotalMount is also compatible with Apple TV 2 (2010) and Apple TV 3 (2012).

See at Amazon



TotalMount Apple TV 3

If you don't plan on upgrading anytime to an Apple TV 4 (2015) any time soon, this TotalMount will save you some cash. You can attach the TotalMount to the wall using screws (included), to the vents in the back of your TV using a suitable clip (several included), to a shelf using the adhesive pad (included), or to an already installed TV wall-mount.

If you're worried about your infrared remote getting blocked by the TV, just make sure the signal can bounce off a wall or the ceiling and still reach your Apple TV.

In addition to Apple TV 3 (2012), this TotalMount also works with Apple TV 2 (2010).

See at Amazon



TotalMount mounting shelf for Apple TV 3

The TotalMount mounting shelf is perfect for those who want to show off their Apple TV. Its strong adhesive and rotating mounting bracket let you choose the exact place to attach it, whether to the back of your TV or hanging down from a shelf on your TV table.

Attaching the shelf to the back of your TV effectively eliminates unsightly cords, especially if your TV is wall-mounted. However, attaching the mount to the bottom of your television and keeping the Apple TV in sight can solve a lot of infrared remote problems, especially for those with vaulted ceilings (nothing to bounce the signal!).

In addition to Apple TV 3 (2012), this TotalMount shelf also works with Apple TV 2 (2010).

See at Amazon



QualGear QG-AM-017 Apple TV 3 mount

QualGear's mount can attach to your wall or ceiling, whether its made of wood, concrete, or brick. If you're worried about putting more holes in the wall, you can attach the QualGear to your TV mount, if you already have one. Otherwise, the included hardware bundle has enough screws and bolts to fulfill your wildest fastening needs, and installation is relatively easy.

If you're worried about your infrared remote not reaching behind your TV, just make sure there's a wall or ceiling you can bounce the signal off.

In addition to Apple TV 3 (2012), this TotalMount shelf also works with Apple TV 2 (2010).

See at Amazon



What do you use?

Have you mounted your Apple TV? If so, what did you use? Did we miss any of your favorites? Let us know!