What's the best Pokémon Go face for Apple Watch? Here are my favorites!

Pokémon Go for Apple Watch may be a workout app that lets you hatch eggs and collect buddy candy as you walk or run about, but it also comes with complications. Combine them with other complications, and the watch face's newfound functionality as a launcher, and you can set things up so all the information you need for Pokémon is all available to you at a glance!

How do you customize your Pokémon Go face for Apple Watch?

Apple lets you customize multiple aspects of your Watch face, including style, color, and complications. In order to make your ultimate Pokémon Go face for Apple Watch, you'll need to know how to customize.

How to customize Apple Watch face style, color, and complications

What's the best digital Pokémon Go face for Apple Watch? Modular!

Modular is the workhorse of watch faces. Not only does it show digital time, it has tons of slots for complications, including small square slots at top left and bottom left, center, and right, and a big rectangle right in the center.

You could stick the tiny egg counter complication into one of the edge slots if you want to, but here's my suggestion:

Date at top left, because it comes in handy. Battery level at bottom left, so you always know how much charge you have. (Workouts like Pokémon Go can drain power fast.) Temperature at bottom center, so you can tell when it might be too cold or hot to go out. (Alternatively, you can put weather there to help judge rain or snow.) Activity rings at bottom right, so you can see how well you're filling them as you go. Pokémon Go in the center, so you can see how close you are to hatching your next two eggs and pick the perfect workout point.

In addition to customizing the complications, you can also customize the colors of your watch face. So, you can go Valiant red, Mystic blue, or Instinct yellow if the mood strikes you. I prefer white to keep things calm, or multicolor if you want to keep each data point even more glanceable.

What's the best analog Pokémon Go face for Apple Watch? Utility!

Utility is the closest thing to Modular in old-fashioned form. It doesn't have quite as many slots for complications, but it does have small square slots at the top left and right corners and a wide rectangle at the bottom. (There's also a day-and-date slot middle right, but it's limited to day-and-date.)

Again, you could stick the tiny egg counter complication into one of the edge slots if you want to, but here's my suggestion:

Battery level at top left, so you always know how much charge you have. (Workouts like Pokémon Go can drain power fast.) Temperature at top right, so you know how to dress when you go out. (Alternatively, you can put weather there to help judge rain or snow.) Pokémon Go at the bottom, so you can see how close you are to hatching your next egg and pick the perfect workout point.

Utility doesn't let you customize the color of the entire watch face the way Modular does but you can color the second hand. So, if you want to fly Valiant red, Mystic blue, or Instinct yellow, do it!

What other Pokémon Go faces work on Apple Watch?

Because of the complications, you can shoehorn Pokémon Go into almost any Apple Watch face. Given the fitness focus, though, both the digital and analog Activity faces also work well. If you come up with any other killer Pokémon Go faces for Apple Watch, drop them in the comments!



