What are the best leather bands for the Apple Watch? Let's start with these!

Anyone in the market for making their Apple Watch just a little bit more classy, sleek, and stylish is in the market for a hot new leather band. Not only do they go well with almost every outfit on a day-to-day basis, but leather bands can be some of the most well-made and reliable accessories to pair with your Apple Watch.

You'll find a wide variety of styles, colors, and clasps for both 42 mm and 38 mm Apple Watch sizes. Here are a couple of options to consider as you look for the perfect leather watch band!

Elobeth leather band cuff

Inspired by the look of equestrian fixtures, the Elobeth leather band cuff has a beautifully unique style to pair with your Apple Watch!

The band is designed from a high-quality, genuine leather, while the buckle is designed to be sturdy and secure. Regardless of whether you like something more simple or something a bit more extravagant, the Elobeth is definitely eye catching.

If you're not a fan of the standard, classic brown color, there are a number of other options to consider, including a rich blue, red, or gray color.

See at Amazon

Mkeke Premium vintage watchband

If you're looking for an inexpensive leather band for your Apple Watch, but still want something that looks high-quality and classy, then take a peek at the Mkeke Premium vintage watchband!

The band costs just under $20 but is made from a premium, genuine vintage leather. The stainless steel buckle makes taking off and putting on the Watch simple, while the band can be adjusted to easily fit a variety of wrist sizes.

The Mkeke comes with a one year warranty and in a couple of classic leather colors, including black and saddle brown.

See at Amazon

Monowear Leather

Monowear's leather bands are fairly traditional: they have a standard clasp and two securing loops, which make them the perfect day-to-day accessories for your Apple Watch!

What's particularly fetching about these bands is the tan-colored underside, which contrast nicely with the various colors available for the exterior side.

Black, brown, red, blue, and beige colors are options, as well as matte silver, polished silver, and dark grey steel elements, depending on your preference. You can absolutely customize your Monowear Leather to match your style!

These bands are also available for 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches.

See at Amazon

top4cus leather loop

The top4cus leather loop has a gorgeous crushed leather look and comes in seven colors, both for the 38mm and 42mm sizes, so you can really add your own flare to your Apple Watch.

This band's magnetic closure is secure and the leather is soft and flexible, making for comfortable wear for all occasions!

If you're looking for an everyday leather band that won't break the bank, you can usually find these for under $30. No need to spend an arm and a leg!

See at Amazon

Vilo V-MORO Double Tour

If you don't want to spend almost $1000 on the Hermès Double Tour (but if you can, all the power to ya!), go with Vilo's version instead.

The Vilo V-MORO Double Tour band is gorgeous and incredibly stylish, and it looks great for everyday wear, but just as lovely for a night out or a more formal occasion.

Available for both sizes for the Apple Watch, these bands come in black, blue, orange, brown, white, and navy blue for the 38mm and black, blue, orange, red, brown, white, and navy blue for 42mm. For just over $20, you can't go wrong!

See at Amazon

Apple Modern Buckle

Another option in the premium bracket is Apple's Modern Buckle band for 38 mm watches.

Sleek, modern, and stylish, this Apple Watch band is a minimalist dream as it's void of any extra flash, flare, or distracting patterns. It's constructed with top-grain Granada leather and also features a clip-style clasp.

Depending on your personal style, brown, black, blue, and pink colors are available in small, medium, and large sizes!

See at Apple

So what's your pick?!

Is there a leather Apple Watch band that you can't get enough of? Let us know what it is and where to find it in the comments below and we'll be sure to check it out!

Who knows... It might make it out our next list!