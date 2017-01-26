Charge your Apple Watch in style and comfort.
While you don't need a stand to charge your Apple Watch, it can be both a lovely and practical addition to your bedside table or dresser. A great stand not only displays your watch and band while you're not wearing it, but it also helps hide unsightly charging wires and lets you interact with features like Nightstand mode.
If you're in the market for an Apple Watch stand, here are our top picks.
Elago W3
For the Apple fan boys and girls, you can charge your Apple watch with this adorable mini 1984-era Macintosh. It's made from soft silicone and is only about 3 inches tall. When you place your Apple Watch onto the mount in Nightstand mode, the green, simple design really makes it look like you have a tiny Mac sitting on your desk. All you have to do is slip your Apple Watch charger into the W3's perfectly fitting holder, then rest your Apple Watch on its side. It really is the perfect setup for any Apple geek.
Twelve South Forté
Twelve South's Forté offers a sleek design and top-notch quality for displaying and charging your Apple Watch. Its angled chrome stand lets your smartwatch easily hang in any direction, all while hiding the charging cord inside the curved rear support. Those curves also help keep your band curled and contained while your watch charges, and a smooth leather base offers a place to rest your iPhone at night, too (if you charge both in the same place).
Studio Neat Material Dock
Looking for a two-in-one solution for your desk or nightstand? Studio Neat's gorgeous Material Dock lets you charge both your Apple Watch and iPhone on an elevated, circular wooden base with cork backing. The Dock intentionally sits the Watch on its side for easy access to its buttons in Nightstand mode, letting your iPhone snooze away behind it. Adding cords to the Dock requires a little bit of setup and a screwdriver, but the end result is a great-looking stand and hidden charging cables.
Twelve South TimePorter
Traveling with your Apple Watch? TwelveSouth's TimePorter is one of the best ways you can do so, offering a sunglasses-style synthetic leather case with a charging port atop it. Open it up, and you'll access a compartment for storing Apple Watch bands and your charging cable alike. Better still, the TimePorter offers a spool to tame and control your Apple Watch charging cable, keeping it organized no matter where you travel.
Pad and Quill Luxury Pocket Stand
If you want a slightly classier look while you travel, Pad and Quill's Luxury Pocket Stand offers a foldable hardwood charging stand to hold and display your watch. Inspired by Pad and Quill founder Brian Holmes's grandfather and his pocket watch, the Luxury Pocket Stand was designed to resemble an old-world watch display for new-age tech. It hides the Apple Watch's charging cable within the stand, and provides a wedge shape when folded to coil your cord around the base while traveling. You can even color match the stand to your preferred style of wood: Cherry, Walnut, or Mahogany.
Sena Watch Case & Stand
Rounding out the on-the-go stand styles, Sena's Watch Case provides a squat cylindrical leather carrying case for travel, while the top can be removed and flipped to provide an easy charging station for your Apple Watch. Like the TimePorter, Sena offers hooks to wrap your Apple Watch charger inside the case, allowing you to easily travel with the cord. When you're ready to pack up, simply unplug from your charging source and reassemble the case for safe travel.
What's your favorite Apple Watch stand?
Already have a sweet stand you've been using to charge your Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
I'm surprised that you didn't mention Nomad. It has a very contemporary design and the workmanship is first class. Highly recommended.
I use the premium one. It comes in 3 models that will charge watch, watch & iPhone, watch & iPhone & iPad. The iPad version has a modification kit to better handle the iPad Pro.
Yup, I have the 3-in-one model and it's great--should've been in this review.
Wow weird. I just posted in Accessories forum this morning looking for a stand that can do both the phone and watch, but specifically the watch in nightstand mode. But I can only seem to find combos that hold the watch upright.
I went with the black Duet!! its great and awesome quality, it also works with Nightstand mode
http://www.antsylabs.com/products/duet
Love my Premium One W3. Takes care of all my iDevices and the Watch too!
http://enbluetec.com/premiumonew3/
+1
This is the perfect stand and what I have been looking for. Did you buy it Direct? Every time I try it returns a 404 page error.
I use the Twelve South Forté and am very happy with it. It certainly has a premium look, supports both orientations with all bands (some stands don't work well with the link bracelet or Milanaise Loop). One think to keep in mind is that the cable management really deforms the cable a little bit (will never be really straight again) and getting it in and out is a bit of a process, so you might want a second cable for travel or charging elsewhere.
I really like the Sena concept, hadn't seen it before. Very tempting, as it is really the only good solution for home and travel.
I like Twelve South products, but their prices are as obscene as Apple's.
I use a Spigen one very like the Moku, works great and only cost $10.
I use the Belkin Valet Charge Dock. It is a hefty dock with the charging cables built in and charges both my Watch and iPhone. It doesn't have nightstand mode, but to me it's one of the best combo docks out there. Check it out here:
http://m.belkin.com/us/p/P-F8J183-APL/
FUZ designs EverDock with Apple Watch stand. No need for replacement stands, just change the power adapter when needed!
My favorite is the Native Union DOCK. It is attractive, small, stable, modern and flexible (horizontal or vertical watch). Second favorite is the Nomad.
Apple charging dock - nothing else!
Someone please make the Kangaroo watch holder from Pulp Fiction!
Anyone know the leather watchband in the very first banner picture? That's a beautiful band!
I like the first one. It just makes sense to me.
Isaiah Heart.
I have an aluminum stand by Tranesca, it's inexpensive and matches the existing stand for my iPhone.
Apple Watch Stand-Tranesca Apple charging stand for 38mm and 42mm Apple watch ( Must have Apple watch Accessories) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B012VK3UYO/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_Yuecyb7YVC56P?ta...
Those are way too expensive for my tastes. I'm using a bamboo stand for both the iPhone and Apple Watch and it costs less than $20....
I'm using the Itian stand, https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0182BBSWW/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o01_s...
It's perfect for those of us with a qi-enable iphone case. Charges both the watch and phone wirelessly, and for only $26. I love it!
Nice. Just ordered a studio neat. Looks fresh.
hehe.. some of these stand are kinda cute..... phone on one side, watch on the other
I use the Studio Neat and love it. Only solution I found for my iPhone and for charging the watch in nightstand mode. My only complaint is the watch charger doesn't work with all bands. I have a cuff band that I have to take off to charge it.