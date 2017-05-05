Best apps to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

How do you celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Try these apps for more fun!

Cinco de Mayo celebrations mark the Mexican army's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Though it isn't celebrated much in Mexico outside of Puebla, Cinco de Mayo celebrations pop up all over the U.S.

However you feel like celebrating, try these apps to take the party a little higher.

Yelp

Yelp is perfect if you don't often go out for Mexican food but want to find a nifty little cantina near you. You can search based on your current location or input a different spot if you're going to be somewhere else later in the day.

You'll be able to see ratings and reviews of various places, made by real people, so you can get a feel for each restaurant to see if it fits your idea of the perfect Cinco de Mayo.

Yelp isn't limited to restaurants; you can search for shops, services, and more.

OpenTable

OpenTable is an app you can use to make reservations at the fancier Mexican restaurants on Cinco de Mayo. You can actually make reservations at just about any restaurant that supports it, and you can even make reservations in OpenTable right from the Maps app.

It doesn't matter where you are, OpenTable has made reservations at over 40 thousand restaurants worldwide. Making reservations is free, and you can get points with each one to save money on future bookings.

NightOwl

Looking for a bar or club to take in some fun and libations this Cinco de Mayo? Check out NightOwl. It helps you find local pubs, bars, and clubs, and its best feature is the filter system, which lets you choose the kind of establishment, the type of crowd, the types of drinks it serves, and more.

If you're looking for a night tailored to a Mexican theme, NightOwl can help you find what you're looking for.

BarNotes

If you're looking to make margaritas on Cinco de Mayo and maybe don't want to stick to the traditional formula, BarNotes can help in a big way. BarNotes is your one-stop shop for cocktail suggestions and recipes.

BarNotes has tons of margarita recipes, from the classic to blood orange to agave to beach-style — there are too many to try in a night! If margaritas aren't your speed, you can still look for other Mexican-inspired cocktails or any other favorites you might have.

Duolingo

Mexican culture apps are hard to come by, but Cinco de Mayo is ultimately a cultural celebration. Rather than using racist, pseudo-Spanish phrases like "Cinco de drinko", why not educate yourself a learn a little Spanish?

Duolingo can help you learn tons of languages through fun games and exercises. You can sit down for hours or you can do a quick 10 minutes and learn at your own pace.

How do you celebrate?

