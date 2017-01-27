Celebrate the Chinese New Year with family, friends, and these great apps!

Did you know that 2017 is the year of the Fire Rooster? (Yes, that's just as cool as it sounds.) The Chinese New Year celebration officially begins on January 28 and lasts for two weeks. Astrology Club notes:

The Year of the Rooster will be a powerful one, with no middle of the road when it comes to moving forward. This year, impressions count. You'll want to look your best and be clear on your intentions concerning love, money, and business. Stick to practical and well-proven paths to ensure success, rather than risky ventures.

Whether you're actively enjoying the festivities or just taking advantage of fun events in games like Heroes of the Storm, here's how to celebrate this year with some fantastic apps.

Happy Chinese New Year 新年快乐 Year of Rooster 2017

To celebrate the year of the Fire Rooster, be sure to send your friends and family adorable stickers with Gong Xi Fa Cai. These cute stickers have lots of fun, celebratory New Year wishes with some pretty cute little characters. My favorite? The baby rooster hatching from his egg. This is only for iMessage, so if you like sending stickers in your messages (who doesn't!), this little sticker package will get you in the mood for the New Year.

WeChat

You don't have to give money in red envelopes the old fashioned way anymore. Save paper and time by using WeChat to send a digital red envelope to the kids. WeChat has its own red envelope feature, where users can click on a button and choose an amount to send. Then, enter a gift message and send it to the recipient. The money will go into your friend's WeChat Pay account. You can even add a little fun to your presents by randomizing who gets what in a fun little game. The WeChat red envelope feature is great for families that can't be together for the New Year.

Free - Download now

Healthy soup food Recipes: Easy Chinese cook Video

To get ready for your reunion dinner, be sure to practice cooking the luckiest and most prosperous dishes possible. Whether it's roast pork, steamed fish, or fried rice (or all of the above, of course), The Healthy Soup cookbook will be your go-to app for learning the best technique for cooking the perfect reunion dinner. It is filled with dozens of video clips to help show you how to properly steam a bun or the perfect technique for closing up a pastry. You'll be the master chef of the year with the included helpful guides.

Free - Download now

Made in CNY

To keep a smile on your face, all year long, you can deck out all of your Apple devices with the most beautiful Nianhau illustrations. Apple collaborated with five Chinese artists to create traditional and modern folk art for your device. You can add the Lucky rooster to your iPhone and carry it around all year for good luck, or set Joyful reunions on your desktop for a modern twist on the traditional reunion dinner events. My personal favorite is Fortune flows, which I have on my MacBook Pro right now. Those bright red colors really make my MacBook Pro pop! All of the wallpapers are properly sized for the Mac, iPhone and iPad. You can download any of them as often as you like (unless Apple takes it down, of course).

Free - Download now

Lanterns: The Harvest Festival

If you aren't anywhere that you can celebrate the Lantern Festival, you can participate in your own, digital way by playing this fun tile placement game. Originally, Lanterns, was a physical board game, but its popularity quickly grew and it is now available as a mobile game. Players have a number of tiles with different color and patterns of lantern. You can earn points for placing your tiles in specific ways, while also lowering your opponent's points at the same time. You can also earn extra honor by dedicating sets of cards to the emperor. The player with the most honor at the end of the game is the winner. This fun iPhone and iPad game is a great way to share a fun evening together with family or with friends on the other side of the world.

Play your favorite Blizzard game!

Blizzard traditionally celebrates major holidays around the world with in-game events for titles like Heroes of the Storm, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft, and Chinese New Year is no different: During the next few weeks, you can get special bonuses, play mini-games like the Rooster Race, get themed mounts, and more during the company's "Lunar Festival." If you're a fan of Blizzard's games, it's a great time to play!

How are you celebrating Chinese New Year?

Do you have any special go-to apps you use to help celebrate Chinese New Year? Let us know in the comments.