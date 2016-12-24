What are the best app alternatives to cable?
Though it'll likely take years for cable to die completely, more and more folks are cutting the cord and opting for streaming services instead, and many networks are taking notice and offering their own apps.
Here are our favorite apps for cutting the cord and freefalling into TV bliss.
Netflix
Might as well start off with the most obvious one. Netflix set the tone for streaming content and forever changed the way people watch the shows they love.
Netflix updates its library monthly and you'll see different content depending on your location, but you get awesome movies, awesome TV shows, and some truly stellar original programming (see: Daredevil). If you want more TV than you can handle for under $10 a month, then look no further.
Available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
- Free, with subscription - Download now
HBO NOW
HBO NOW differs from the HBO GO app in that you don't need to have any cable subscription or TV packages. You just subscribe to NOW and you get everything that HBO currently has to offer.
That's more Westworld, Game of Thrones, and… you know… I'm sure they have other shows.
A subscription is $14.99 per month and only available in the U.S. for now. The app is available for iPhone and iPad and comes pre-installed on 4th generation Apple TVs (U.S. only).
- Free, with subscription - Download now
Starz
Like HBO and Netflix, Starz has some fantastic original series, and for $8.99 a month, you can download all of them, as well as big-time movies, so that you can take it all with you wherever you go.
Watch shows like Outlander, Black Sails, Ash vs. Evil Dead, and more, and download them and save them to watch on your schedule.
Available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV; only in the U.S.
- Free, with subscription - Download now
Plex
If you're someone who likes to legally download movies and TV shows and you have a huge home server filled with content, Plex is your mobile gateway.
You'll need the free Plex media server software on your computer first, and with the app, you'll be able to stream your media to all of your devices.
There's an app available for iPhone and iPad, as well as Apple TV. You can also opt for a premium subscription ($4.99 a month), which allows you to sync files to your devices for offline viewing, as well as other features, like parental controls, trailers, and other extras.
- Free - Download now
Hulu
Hulu is an app similar to Netflix in that you can stream a plethora of TV series and movies, but unlike Netflix, Hulu gives you the latest episodes of many of the most popular TV shows around. So you can keep up-to-date and spoiler-free without having to subscribe to a cable package.
Hulu also offers past seasons of great shows like Seinfeld, South Park, CSI, and more. You can control what the kids see and watch many of your favorite series in HD.
Hulu is only available in the U.S. There's an app for iPhone and iPad, as well as one for Apple TV. Subscriptions are $7.99 a month for limited commercials and $13.99 for no commercials.
- Free, with subscription - Download now
TV app for Apple TV
Think of the TV app for Apple TV as a sort of modern museum for all of your streaming apps. It curates everything in one place for you so that, rather than having to hop apps over to HBO NOW when you want to watch Veep after watching Stranger Things on Netflix, you can just view everything in the one app.
Siri's also integrated so you can call up shows and movies with your voice instead of having to use that tediously infuriating touch pad to type (seriously, who the hell thought that was a good idea?!).
The TV app will also make suggestions for you, making new favorites that much easier to discover.
The best part? It's baked right into tvOS, so just make sure you have the latest software update and it's there for you.
FilmStruck
Sick and tired of all the crap? Popular TV not really your style? Then check out FilmStruck, which is a film-lover's dream, housing content from Turner Classic Movies to please fans of classic movies and arthouse films.
Watch oldies like Metropolis, A Hard Day's Night, and more, while enjoying newer artsy films like Amelie, Clerks (yeah, Clerks; go figure), Moulin Rouge and more.
The library is constantly refreshed and more than 80 movies are added each month. The best part? IT'S ALL FREE.
- Free - Download now
Reuters TV
Amid all the movies and TV shows, you probably want to keep up with current events and who better than the world's foremost news organization to help you out?
The Reuters TV app is available for Apple TV, as well as iPhone and iPad, and for $1.99 a month, you can get all the video news you need to keep up with the world.
The absolute best feature is your ability to choose the duration of your news program. Tell the app how much time you have, from 5 to 30 minutes, and it'll put together a newscast for you.
- Free, with subscription - Download now
Your favorite?
What have you used to cut the cord? Do you miss cable? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
Best apps for cord cutters
What about Plex? I prefer it to XBMC for a few reasons, the clients are much lighter, it transcodes and can downconvert video on the fly if I need it, and I can easily access it from other locations if I need.
I agree about Plex app. Also love the interface on my Roku.
Also, I have been using Next Episode App for years now, and it is amazing. Simple app that allows you to track TV shows, discover new shows, and know when they are airing. Trakt.tv is a great website/app for tracking. It is a prettier site and gives you the ability to check-in when watching shows and movies. I still prefer Next Episode as my main tracking app, but trakt has been fun to play with.
Also, Ydio tells you where you can watch a certain show. For instance, if I wanted to know which streaming service has Scandal on it, I can search for it in Ydio and it will tell me if it's available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crackle, iTunes, HBO Go, etc. This app has made my life so much easier, and it's FREE!!
Can I stream it? is a great app for discovering if and where the shows you want to watch are available.
You're right! I just downloaded "Can I Stream It?" and it looks like it has a lot more features than Ydio. The reminders option is a great addition if you are waiting to watch something until it comes out on a streaming service. Thanks for the find!
I work for Winegard, an OTA antenna manufacturer, and many of our customers who are cord-cutters are talking about great apps that come directly from content providers. The most recent example is Comedy Central’s new app which offers next-day airing of fan-favorite shows, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.
I agree. Plex is more user friendly than XBMC. I love it. Especially when using things like Sickbeard and Couchpotato in the background.
The best app I use is jetflicks. The app is a link to the site. It is awesome. They update shows Dailey. Every show you can think of is there. Example if you like modern family or survivor the newest episode is on the site the next day after it airs on tv. The service is subscription based but way cheaper than netflix.
Popcorn time! However since I canceled my cable and only use data! I still have cable because it is running to the same wire and they can't disconnect you! Basic cable for free! Well around 50 good channels at least!
poor article; remote control apps are not cord cutter apps.
and if you are jailbroken, xbmc app is the app you need, not some remote control apps.
DIRECTV Now... live TV and on demand.
I love Plex for watching my 100% legal ( I swear ;-) ) digital movie and tv show collection. Just started looking into Kodi. Looks interesting and will probably try it out. Not sure I will jailbreak any of my new Apple TVs for it though. Maybe an old one or see if there is any other way to get Kodi on my TV. Plex's interface is going to be pretty hard to beat. Simple enough yet offers plenty of nice features.
