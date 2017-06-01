Did you just get your first iPad? Looking for the top apps to download next? Here they are!
Updated May 2017: These are still the best apps you can download for your new iPad. We added OneDrive for a cloud storage option that pairs nicely with your PC, as well as Tweetbot 4 for a great social media management service.
You just got your brand new iPad. You've set it up. You tried out all the built-in apps. And now you're starting at that big, beautiful screen and wondering — what's next? Well, the App Store! It's home to hundreds of thousands of iPad apps any of which can transform the screen you're holding into a new a wondrous tool or toy. Here are some great ones to get started with!
Productivity
1Password
No matter what type of device you own, you are always going to need a way to keep track of the dozens of passwords you collect from apps and websites. 1Password makes it incredibly easy to store information across all of your devices so you only have to remember the one you use to unlock the app. It also works with Touch ID(iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3 or later), so you can keep your passwords ultra secure.
- Free - Download now
iWork
Of course, no iPad would be complete without Apple's suite of productivity apps. With Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, you can create and edit the best files and documents around. And, if you are sharing your work with Office users, no problem. iWorks is compatible with Microsoft's counterparts.
- $9.99 or free on qualified devices Download Pages
- $9.99 or free on qualified devices Download Numbers
- $9.99 or free on qualified devices Download Keynote
Duet Display
If you plan on using your iPad as a companion to your Mac or PC, you can turn the smaller display into a second screen with Duet. Lag time is undetectable because you connect the devices using a Lightning USB cable, instead of over Wi-Fi. When the two are connected, you can drag files, browser tabs, and more to the iPad's screen. Plus, you can use your mouse, trackpad, and even touch screen gestures to interact with anything on the second screen.
$ 9.99 - Download now
Streaming media
Netflix
If you can't stream movies and shows on your big screen TV, watching them on your iPad is the next best thing. With a paid subscription to Netflix, you can access thousands of titles. If you are already a subscriber, all of your history, favorites, and queues will be waiting for your on your tablet.
- $7.99 - $11.99 per month Download now
Hulu
Similar to Netflix, Hulu gives subscribers access to thousands of TV shows and movies right on their iPad. You can watch current seasons of some of the most popular shows on television the day after they air. Plus, Hulu's exclusive content makes it worth the monthly price. If you already subscribe to Hulu, your history, favorites and queues will be available on your iPad.
- $7.99 - $11.99 - Download now
YouTube
To round out the media streaming trifecta, add YouTube for hours of homespun fun. Don't forget to subscribe to iMore to keep up to date on the latest and greatest Apple product reviews. And, of course there's always cat videos.
- Free - Download now
Cloud Storage
Dropbox
If you've made the plunge into the 256 GB iPad Pro, you probably don't need to worry about storage, but for everyone else, there is Dropbox. Dropbox is a cross-platform cloud storage service that lets you keep photos, videos, documents, and more in one place. You can access your account from anywhere you have Internet access, and you can also share content with others without having to give them your personal account information.
- Free - Download now
Google Drive
If you have a Google account, you may want to look into using the Google Drive cloud service. Similar to Dropbox, you can save all manner of files, including videos and pictures. With Google Docs, you can collaborate in real-time with others, too. The only requirement is that you must be signed up with Google.
- Free - Download now
OneDrive
Microsoft's cloud storage service is also the best way to transfer data between your iPad and your PC. When you sign up, like iCloud, you get 5GB of free storage. For $2 a month, you can get 50GB, and after that, you can subscribe yearly and also get Office 365 for $70 to $100 per year.
With the OneDrive app for iPad, if you have Office, you can get to work on documents right in the app, with the ability to save right in the app. Photos are automatically tagged so that you can find them easily, and you can share everything. You can even access files offline, so that you can get work done when you don't have an internet connection.
If you're a PC user, OneDrive is the best cloud storage service for you.
- Free, subscriptions - Download now
Evernote
Evernote is like cloud storage extreme (with a capital "E"). Its great for taking notes and making lists, but it is also a place for saving ideas, like something you've seen on your favorite blog (or this best app list). Features include a business card scanner that turns physical contacts into digital ones, voice-to-text dictation, and the ability to collaborate on project ideas. It is your one-stop shop for creativity.
- Free - Download now
Reading
Kindle Reader
Having the Kindle Reader for iOS is like having a Kindle inside of your iPad. When you purchase a book on Amazon, you can send it to your iPad directly from the website. When you open the app, it will be there, waiting for you to download. Thanks to landscape mode, reading on the iPad feels more natural.
- Free - Download now
Overdrive
Did you know that you can check out ebooks from your local library? Overdrive makes it easy to get those books onto your iPad. You can connect your local library number to check out books, read them, and even return them. You can place books on hold and get a notification when they are ready for checkout. All of this, and you don't even have to exit Overdrive.
- Free - Download now
Comics by comiXology
Comic book readers will really enjoy getting their weekly fix right on their iPad. Comixology has the largest selection of comics across all distributor including majors and indies, plus get your Manga fix without having to wait for the next Anime convention. You do have to purchase books from the ComiXology website before you can download them. Now that Amazon owns the service, all of your Kindle comics are readable in the Comics app.
- Free - Download now
GoodReader
If you have lots of documents, books, pamphlets, comics, or other items already stored on your computer, you can add them to GoodReader to take with you anywhere. You can import files from iCloud Drive, open PDFs from Safari in it, and even connect to a friend's device to share files directly. It is also a document annotator, so if you want to draw mustaches on your magazine models, go right ahead.
- $4.99 - Download now
Writing
iA Writer
For bloggers and those that use plain text or Markdown to write, iA Writer is a must-have for the iPad. You can concentrate on your work by activating focus mode, use special tools to highlight such things as nouns or conjunctions, and get a preview of what your finished work should look like once it is published. The customizable keyboard lets you select specific functions you use the most, like headers, bullets, or bold font. Documents can be stored and accessed in iCloud or Dropbox for easy access across any device. Oh, and Night mode.
- $4.99 - Download now
Day One 2 Diary + Journal + Notes
Every good writer knows that journaling is how you keep your skills sharp. Day One is a streamlined digital journal app for keeping daily notes, musings, and ideas in order. You can add photos and locations to your entries and create multiple journals for different themes. For example, you could keep one journal specifically for writing song lyrics, and another for keeping track of your photography shoots. Bloom Built created an exclusive cloud storage service to keep your journal accessible across all of your devices. But, if you prefer iCloud or Dropbox, you can always use Day One Classic instead.
- $4.99 - Download now
Notability
Notability is a note-taking app that lets you handwrite your notes instead of typing them, which is fantastic for new iPad Pro owners that also have the Apple Pencil. In any given note, you can sketch, handwrite, type, cut out a section and paste it back in, and record audio that is saved with that specific note. It features palm detection, so you can write with your hand resting on your screen (the way most people handwrite) without confusing the program.
- $5.99 - Download now
Social media
Pinterest is a social networking website for crafting, cooking, and building your dream home. It is sort of like a digital scrapbook for anything you are passionate about. The official app looks great on the iPad. You can browse through pins in your feed, search for specific topics, and see who is saving your posts. Your pins are all saved on your personal board for quick access when you want to check a recipe or see if that couch matches your lounge chair.
- Free - Download now
Tweetbot 4
You might think that Twitter's own iOS app is perfect, and if you do, that's totally fine. But if you're a diehard Twitter user, you'll probably want something a little more robust, with better features and ways to view your feed. Tweetbot 4 lets you sync your timeline across all of your devices and puts you in control of what you see.
You can mute tweets by certain users, mute hashtags, and even keywords, so that you don't get so frustrated with all the crap flying around that you just up and quit Twitter altogether. You can still do everything like you would normally — DMs, tweet, view lists — as well as a statistics view, a night theme for low-light environments, and more.
If you want to keep track of how popular certain tweets are or how many followers you're gaining and losing every day, Tweetbot is invaluable.
- $9.99 - Download now
Art
Paper
You may recall that iMore Managing Editor Serenity Caldwell reviewed the Apple Pencil entirely in sketch. The go-to app she uses for her amazing art is Paper. It is the perfect app for sketching out ideas, creating graphs, doodling, and more. There are also some impressive tools for taking notes and annotating images. It's an all-around useful app for sparking creativity.
- Free - Download now
Procreate
For creating full digital paintings, you'll want to step into Procreate. It has dozens of highly customizable painting and drawing tools with a wide array of color options. You can paint on top of colors and blend shades for a very realistic art experience. It also has additional digitizing features, like adjustable motion and perspective blur, color balance, and more. The project tracking feature lets you record your progress as a time lapse video that you can share with others.
- $5.99 - Download now
Pigment
If you aren't really much of an artist, but do love to express yourself with color, Pigment is a coloring book for adults that is the most realistic coloring experience on the iPad. The eight basic coloring tools range from simple crayon to airbrushing. You can freeform color and risk going outside the lines, or lock a section to ensure that your creation looks perfect. The free download comes with dozens of free illustrations, but for a weekly, monthly, or yearly subscription you get new coloring books every month.
- Free - Download now
Shopping
Amazon
When it comes to online purchases, the iPad is the perfect mobile device for finding what you want. Amazon practically has every single sellable item in its online store and the mobile app makes it easy for you to find what you are looking for. You can add items to your wish list, compare items, check for daily deals, view recommended products, and of course, buy it all. If you shop on Amazon, you'll want this app on your iPad. Just be careful, shopping is so easy you might spend all of your hard-earned cash.
- Free - Download now
eBay
For reseller shopping, eBay has practically everything you can think of, plus everything else that Amazon won't sell. On your iPad, you can search for products and filter by price, ending time, and distance. You can also refine your search by sold items, condition, and auction or buy it now. View full screen photos, compare items, and bid on that vintage toy you know you shouldn't buy. Or, add it to your watch list to see just how much you could have gotten it for.
- Free - Download now
Music creation
GarageBand
Whether you shred on electric guitar or drop beats on a synthesizer, GarageBand makes it easy for you to create music. You can download tracks you've recorded from another program, connect your instrument with an adapter, or capture your inspiration using a microphone. Even if you don't own a single instrument, you can create multi-track songs since GarageBand includes dozens of guitar, bass, keyboard, and drum options that you can use to create realistic sounding digital music. Once recorded, you can export your tracks to Facebook, Youtube, SoundCloud, and more.
- $4.99 or free on qualified devices Download now
Audiobus
The iPad is an incredible device for music creation. There are hundreds of apps that all do amazing things. You can lay down beats, clip loops, create synth sounds, and a whole lot more. Audiobus is like a digital pedal board for connecting music apps. You can link up compatible apps, like Animoog and SoundPrism, to combine the music they both make. Audiobus is indispensable for any iPad musician working with multiple programs.
- $4.99 - Download now
Games
Gaming is another animal (and another post) altogether! We rounded up the best games for iPad because there were just too many to list here. Check it out:
What do you recommend?
This list focuses on a broad spectrum of apps that are a staple of owning an iPad, but there are thousands of great titles in the App Store that become favorites among iPad users. What are some of your favorite apps that you would recommend to someone brand new to the Apple ecosystem?
Best iPad apps you should download now!
Code Editor: http://www.textasticapp.com/
Markdown: http://omz-software.com/editorial/
Sketching: https://concepts.tophatch.com/
Even though this list may be a good fruit of good intentions, I feel irritated and suspicious by its mere publication.
If someone should have bought a new device, then he (or she, of course) will know why. If someone unfamiliar with mobile gear at all should be given his first mobile device, let him first familiarize himself with this world opening up. If someone familiar with another mobile platform should be given an iOS device, let him find the way to productivity (or whatever) here.
And then, if that person should start wondering "Can I do this at all on my device?" or "I need some guidance in choosing the right app for this task." - only then would that person be served by some comparison of similar apps. Comparison by features, ease of use, value for money - whatever may seem relevant.
And yes, with the amount of apps available and the limitations of the App Store itself (and the tendency of many vendors to delay the purpose and features of their apps until far down in the description field), then such guidance would definitely be welcome.
I may seem to suggest some forum-only approach. However, I do discover new (to me) fields of iOS apps after collecting over 3000 of them during over four years, so please do continue pointing me to things not asked. :-)
You know you don't have to read the article if you don't want to- Its called free will...
Thanks for the enlightenment!
Who ****** in your Cheerios?
Who ****** in your Cheerios?
Depends on what they want to use their new iPad for, doesn't it? For general use I'd agree with Kindle, 1Password, Dropbox, Evernote and Procreate, but would replace GoodReader with PDF Expert, IA Writer with 1Writer, Drafts, Byword or Ulysses and mention MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint as alternative to iWork (many people have, or have to have, Office on their Mac / PC and the iOS apps are actually pretty good). I'd also add Newsify (I wouldn't know what to do without RSS), Instapaper, Pixelmator, VSCO, Scanner Pro, 2Do, Tweetbot and Workflow and drop pretty much everything else.
(umm.. that pic look very similar to... well never-mind...apart from the green R2)
I would say Netflix would be mine, Hulu, Dropbox and Lastpass (and for some reason i got Adobe Photoshop elements...)
Duet Display looks good
I think these lists are always valuable. As long as they're up to date. I remember years ago buying at least 20 different note taking apps. I really wished there was just a database engine that I could plug my desired attributes in and it could generate a short list for me. Those of us who've used iPads for a while, don't get a lot of value out of these. But even if you only see 1 app of use, it's worth the read.
My humble suggestions would be...Notes Plus (Awesome note app for people who like to write more than type notes), Infinote (make idea boards with stickies), LinkedIn, OutlineCreate, Toodledo, Post-it Plus (It's like magic), AnyList (I use it for recipe sharing), HBO Go, TWITpad, Lumin, and Waze
I would Outlook for email is good
I would Outlook for email is good
"AP Mobile" and "Breaking News" for the latest breaking news notifications. A streaming music app such as "Spotify" or "Amazon Music". "Amazon Video" if you are a prime customer. "Authy" for second factor authentication.
Spark for email is on my iPhone and iPad. Tried a whole bunch of apps but seem to stick to this one. Outlook I guess comes second.
Keepass has been my password manager for years. Can't have better security when you database and program are separated. I keep the database file in Dropbox so it sync across all my devices even my dust collecting BB Z30.
On a daily basis my most used apps are: Spotify, Netflix, Fantastical, WP office, Paper my Hue app and Safari.
Terrific list. Thanks Lory.
Terrific list. Thanks Lory.
Duet Display is fantastic. Especially with the bigger iPad Pro. I like OneNote better than Evernote since it allows for more levels of nested folders/notebooks and handwritten notes can be added inline with typed text. The OneNote web clipper isn't as good as Evernote, but has improved significantly. Evernote also integrates better with 3rd party apps and services, but OneNote has it beat in many other areas more important to me. It's also free. For a PDF/document reader I prefer PDF Expert over Goodreader. For an Apple Mail replacement I would recommend Spark.
Sent from the iMore App
The new, as for me are: Mixmatch, provides the lyrics and a great base of the songs, MyAudioStream, a music player and audio streaming application to play all the music library you have collected with the servers like NAS, PCs, MAC ArkMC media streaming application for iOS devices or MCPlayer, a video player app for HD quality movies. Playback or beam any video formats without conversion that you have stored on any UPnP/DLNA server wirelessly and transfer to any wireless media players, like TV. Lidow and VSCO, editor and filter's manager on pics and selfies. 1Password, stores all passwords, logins, and credit card info in one place so you don’t have to keep track of them. Foap, a social photo stock exchange, where you can sell your own photos or buy the pics from others,real lives.
FileBrowser... it links all the cloud accounts in one place, even if you have multiple cloud accounts of the same 'brand'
It will also link to wifi harddrives.
VLC for all sound and vision files
Pocket Earth... offline maps A great help when there is no connection to the internet