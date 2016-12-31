Make the most of your New Year's Eve celecration with these great apps!

2016 is almost over (a giant relief for many) and it's time to celebrate another trip around the sun in style! Whether you plan to have a relaxing low-key New Year's Eve around the house or you're heading to the biggest party you can find, you can always increase your enjoyment of the night by downloading the right apps. Here's some of our favorite apps to help you ring in 2017.

Times Square Official New Year's Eve Ball app

You don't need to be in Times Square to enjoy the yearly classic celebration in New York, take the experience with you with the Times Square Official New Year's Eve Ball app.

The app has on-going countdown to 2017, which is customizable to your timezone, and allows you to watch the famous ball drop live on New Year's Eve. Plus includes a live stream to the entire evening, so you don't have to miss any of the musical acts throughout the night.

You can even follow and interact with the Times Square Ball on Twitter throughout your celebrations as you watch the clock countdown!

New Year Photo Frame Collection 2017

Regardless of where you are New Year's Eve, you know you are going to be taking pictures throughout the evening to document your celebration, so why not make your photos extra festive with New Year Photo Frame Collection 2017.

These easy to add photo frames instantly tell the world you know how to party during the transition of the calendar year! Plus, the app also has some cool stickers you can throw on to your photos to make them pop even more!

Spaceteam

What better way to celebrate with family and friends than playing a great party game? Spaceteam let's you team up with 3 other players to twist dials, change sliders, turn knobs, and more — but you also have to shout out instructions to other players, all of whom have to do the same simultaneously.

Spaceteam is such a blast that iMore's very own Serentiy Caldwell included it as one of her best indie games for iPhone and iPad.

"I've played with friends, family, co-workers, and complete strangers and every time has been whimsical and unique."

Spaceteam is a surefire way to take any party to the next level!

Habits & New Year Resolution 2017

Once that clock strikes midnight and 2017 is finally upon us, you're going to need to decide what your New Year's resolutions will be, luck for you Habits & New Year Resolution 2017 can help.

Habits & New Year Resolution 2017 lets you choose from a wide range of resolutions, everything from quitting smoking to learning how to code, so you'll be able to find something you want to accomplish in 2017 on the list.

Once you've selected your resolutions, the app then lets you set daily reminder to help you keep on track. Plus, if you complete a resolution you can mark it as done and choose even more goals to achieve.

How are you celebrating tonight?

How do you plan to welcome 2017? Let us know in the comments below!