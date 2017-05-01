Trying to put a bun in the oven? These ovulation and period trackers can help make that happen.

There comes a time in every woman's life when she will decide whether or not to have children. Sometimes, nature makes things very easy. Sometimes, you need a little help from science and technology. If you've decided to take the plunge into parenthood and would like a little assistance with tracking your cycle, these are the best apps to help you bring new life into this world.

Fertility Friend

Fertility Friend is the most comprehensive fertility tracking app on the market. It is rich with features and lets you chart your daily cycle activities. You can track your period, learn your ovulation and fertile days, and more. You can enter your daily BBT temperature, note your fluids, and track changes in your weight. The Analysis section provides information about the most optimal time to have the best chance of conceiving. You can monitor early signs of possible pregnancy and get a detailed interpretation of your cycle signs.

It's data-driven and can be a little intimidating to get started, but it has dozens of tools to help you get on track and find the precise day to make a baby. If you've been trying to conceive, but have been struggling to make it happen, Fertility Friend is exactly what you need.

Clue

Clue is a simple but useful period and ovulation tracker that helps you be more aware of how your body is doing on a daily basis. The main dashboard shows you on a graphic where you are in your cycle, and what to expect in the days to come. When you tap on a day, you can add tracking information, like if you feel cramping, how many hours of sleep you got, and whether you are craving sweets. The tracking options are customizable. If you rarely experience emotional changes, you can leave that tracker out. If you want to pay close attention to your daily BBT temperature, you can add that in. All of this is presented in a simple to use and understand interface. It doesn't analyze your best possible time to conceive but does provide you with useful information to track your cycle.

Clue syncs with the Health app so you can combine your cycle information with the rest of your exercise, health, and medical data. If you've just made the decision to have a baby, this is the perfect app for getting started with your planning.

Dot

Dot uses an algorithm based on women's average cycle to predict your most likely and least likely chances of conceiving. It asks for the first day of your last period and then calculates the chance of you getting pregnant on each day. Whenever you start your period each month, you can update your cycle predictions again. Dot also provides information to predict when your next period will start, based on data you've submitted about your average cycle. The more months you add your period start date, the more accurate the predictions get. You don't include any additional information about your mental or physical state. It's simply a method for knowing when your chances for getting pregnant are high or low.

If you're more inclined to let nature take its course, but would like to know when the best time for baby making is, Dot has the easiest way to keep track.

Seed

Seed is a very natural-focused fertility tracker. You can enter daily information about your flow, symptoms, and sexual activity. When you enter symptoms, you'll receive feedback on things you can do to alleviate discomfort. For example, if you're having cramps, Seed recommends ginger tea with a turmeric supplement. In addition to tracking your period, ovulation date, and most fertile days, you can get recommendations on healthy foods that improve fertility, suggestions for lifestyle changes, and even tips for how to conceive. The recipe section offers information on the best types of food to eat during different times of your cycle.

If you're more into holistic practices and trust that your body will let you know when it's ready to conceive, Seed will help you get your body healthy so it's ready faster.

