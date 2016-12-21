Sophistication meets function; grab a band to match!

You bought the gold Apple Watch Sport, so you're into keeping active, while remaining sophisticated and stylish.

Not just any band goes with the gold Apple Watch Sport, so we've rounded up the best of the best just for you. (Aren't you special?)

Apple Sport Band – Cocoa

If you want a band that's a guaranteed fit and keeps with the style of your Apple Watch, then we recommend the Cocoa Sport Band straight from Apple. Sure, you could go with standard white, but the Cocoa color goes undeniably well with the gold watch body.

Apple watch bands are made of soft fluoroelastomer, which is dense and durable but flexible, fitting wonderfully and fitting comfortably.

Of course, the Sport Band is available for both the 38mm and 42mm gold Apple Watch Sports, and each version even comes in two sizes to make sure it fits you perfectly.

If you really don't like our color suggestion, the Sport Band is available in many colors. The gold Apple Watch Sport just looks best with this one. But hey, we're iMore. What could we possibly know about Apple fashion?

Biaoge Milanese Loop band

So you bought an Apple Watch Sport? That doesn't mean all of your bands have to be sporty too!

Biaoge makes some gorgeous Milanese Loop-style bands that are guaranteed to match the color of your Apple Watch Sport within .01%. Judging by Amazon reviews, they do a darn good job of it too.

These bands are flexible, comfortable, and especially easy to put on and take off, thanks to the fold-over clasp design.

As a bonus, the Biaoge band comes with an ultra-slim case, just in case you're worried about scuffing up that anodized aluminum.

Biaoge makes bands for both the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch Sports. Just makes sure you've picked the right size before you check out.

Mkeke

When you think of sophistication, do you picture lush leather armchairs overlooking a fireplace with a snifter of brandy sitting on a shelf filled with old books?

Then you would love a leather band for your gold Apple Watch Sport. Mkeke's bands are very well-reviewed and would make a lovely complement to your gold Apple Watch Sport.

They're made of genuine leather and are soft on the inside, offering premium comfort and minimal bulk, thanks to their low-profile design.

Mkeke leather bands are available for both the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch Sports and come in black or brown, so make sure you've selected the correct size before checking out!

V-Moro Double Tour

For inexpensive Double Tour bands, check out V-Moro's bands, which are available for the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch Sports. They're made from genuine leather, come in a variety of colors, and look elegant when they need to and casual when they don't.

If you're looking for an all-the-time style, check these out.

Make sure you choose the correct size before checking out!

Apple Space Black Milanese Loop

Apple's Milanese Loop in Space Black is the perfect contrast to your gold Apple Watch Sport. It whispers sophistication and mystery, while offering a dark accent to the lighter gold aluminum body of your watch. When Apple says "Space Black," they're not kidding — this band is black.

The Milanese Loop was created around the end of the 19th century and Apple has modernized it to be fully magnetic to ensure a secure and comfortable fit with no buckles required!

This low-profile band won't add any bulk or weight to your wrist, offering sleek style for any occasion.

The Milanese Loop is available for the 38mm and 42mm versions of the Apple Watch Sport, so everyone can enjoy it.

MoKo

If you like the look and feel of the original Apple Watch Sport band but don't like the price tag, then check out MoKo's bands. They're almost identical; the only difference is in thickness (MoKo's bands are a little thinner).

MoKo bands are available for the 42mm case in all the same colors Apple Sport Bands are, plus some funky designs, like the American flag, the Union Jack, and a Rainbow chevron design.

The best feature of these comfortable and durable bands is their price: they start around $8. Yup, eight dollars. And they come with a lifetime warranty. How can you go wrong? Buy 'em all and switch it up every day!

MoKo bands only come in 42mm.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

The maker of fine, rugged phone cases makes them for Apple Watch as well! Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro for Apple Watch isn't just a band, but a case as well, which fully protects your gold Apple Watch Sport. The best part? It comes in gold!

If you need rugged protection, but still want to show off your gold (even if you can only see a little of the actual Watch case), then check out Supcase's band/case.

What's on your watch?

