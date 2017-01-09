What's the best battery bank for iPhone? Here are our favorites!
Having a way to charge your iPhone on the go is paramount nowadays, especially since heavy use — looking at you Facebook, Snapchat, and Pokémon Go! — can kill your battery before day's end. When that happens, and then no outlet in site, a battery pack will be your best friend. But which battery pack? Here are our favorites!
- TravelCard 1,500mAh
- RAVPower Ace 22,000mAh
- KMASHI 10,000mAh
- Aukey 16,000mAh
- Anker Astro E1 5,200mAh
- Aibocn 10,000mAh
- Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh
TravelCard 1,500mAh
The Wirecutter's favorite charger is also one of ours, especially since you can buy one made specifically for iPhone, with a built-in Lightning cable.
1,500mAh won't give you a full charge for your iPhone, but it will easily help you make it to the end of the day and then some. What more can you expect from a charger that's roughly the length and width of a credit card?
RAVPower Ace 22,000mAh
If you need a lot more power — as in you might not see a power outlet for a couple days — then the RAVPower Ace series has you more than covered. 22,000mAh is enough to charge your iPhone at least six times, if not more.
These power banks are relatively compact, at about 6.5 inches long, 3 inches wide, and about an inch thick, so still absolutely portable and convenient. The shell is fire-resistant, made of the same material Mercedes and BMW use in their vehicles, so you won't have any Galaxy Note 7 episodes. There are also three ports, so you can charge up to three devices simultaneously.
KMASHI 10,000mAh
If you want a power bank that's about the size of a chocolate bar, but you still need to charge your iPhone a couple times with it, KMASHI's 10,000mAh bank should do the trick.
Intelligent power management means overcurrent, overcharge, and overvoltage protection, so you won't fry your iPhone in case something goes wrong, and you won't fry the power bank while charging it. LED indicators let you know when the bank is full and when it's time to recharge, so you'll know roughly how long you have before you need to plug in.
Aukey 16,000mAh
Aukey's battery bank is on the bigger side for a bank with a 16,000mAh battery, but what it lacks in subtlety, it makes up for in performance. You'll be able to charge your iPhone around 4 times, and even charge a 9.7-inch iPad Pro once.
The built-in flashlight is extra handy if you're plugging in your iPhone in the dark or if your iPhone is dead and you need a little light. There are built-in safeguards to protect your iPhone from a power surge and overheating, and you get a 2-year warranty should anything go wrong with the bank.
Anker Astro E1 5,200mAh
Anker makes phenomenal charging products. Astro E1 is an excellent candy bar-sized option that's perfect for heading out to play Pokémon Go, or just for charging your iPhone at your desk without taking up any space.
5,200mAh should charge your iPhone about twice, so it's even a great travel option if you know you'll be out and about a lot without much time to stick it in the wall.
Aibocn 10,000mAh
Sure, the company name is impossible to pronounce, but Aibocn's 10,000mAh power bank doesn't have time for your sputtering — it's too busy charging up your iPhone and stealing your car. Well, the former at least.
It looks like something a Stormtrooper would carry and features a backup flashlight in case you're caught in the dark or need help aiming your blaster (see what I did there?).
Two USB ports lets you charge two devices simultaneously, and Aibocn's 1-year warranty will keep you backed up and hassle-free. These also start around $11, so you've no reason note to grab one.
Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh
Yes, another Anker, but this one has 20,100mAh of PowerCore — able to charge your iPhone about five times and all in a package about the size of your iPhone.
Dual USB ports let you charge two devices at the same time, making this perfect for everyday use, especially if you like to rock your iPhone and iPad all day long.
As usual, you get Anker's 18-month warranty, and your device is protected in the event of overcurrent, overcharge, or overvoltage.
What keeps you going and going and going… ?
Do you use an awesome battery bank that I didn't mention? Let me know in the comments below!
Reader comments
Best Battery Banks for iPhone
Don't forget OmniCharge. It's an amazing new product, scheduled to ship this month after a full 6 months KickStarter project. The team are very professional and the products (2) are amazing!! See for yourselves: https://www.omnicharge.co
I can't wait to get it!!! Ordered the Pro version.
Xiaomi has the best value for powerbanks period
That maybe, but I love Omnicharge for its ability to charge 120V/208V, its direct DC to magsafe cable and its IQ fast wireless charging, and finally its pass-thru charging capability (can be charged while charging my devices), all in one pack :)
I use the PNY Power Pack T2200 (2200mAh). For me, I have two of these for my iTouch and two Android phones. I can easily get through a full day on my devices with these batt packs. Oh, and there a great price too!
I use the Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh and I use it to recharge iPads and iPhones when traveling. Absolutely love it.
I use the Mophie powerstation XL 12,000mAH. It is capable of charging two iPads at once. Couldn't ask for a better battery pack that is currently on sale for less than half price. Solid build and quality design.
Wow, some great options here, as well as in the comments section. Thanks all! I've been using Apple's smart battery case for a few months now and I love it. Not as versatile for multiple unit charging like the power banks you all mentioned, but still awesome nonetheless.
Sent from the iMore App