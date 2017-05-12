Make any speaker a Bluetooth speaker with these Bluetooth audio receivers!

Using Bluetooth to listen to your favorite tunes wirelessly is becoming easier to do with products like dedicated Bluetooth speakers and headphones; however, some slightly older home theater systems don't have the option to use Bluetooth directly.

If you're looking to turn that older sound system, your computer speakers, or any other speaker into a Bluetooth speaker, you can do so with a Bluetooth audio receiver. Here's a list of our favorites.

StarTech BT2A Bluetooth Audio Receiver

Best for simple audio setups, the StarTech BT2A Bluetooth audio receiver will bring your sound to the big leagues!

Simply plug in the power — with the AC adapter or USB cable — and then use an AUX cable to connect your speakers to the StarTech BT2A Bluetooth audio receiver and that's it! Two connections is all you need to start streaming your music wirelessly.

The Wirecutter praised the StarTech BT2A Bluetooth audio receiver for retaining fidelity.

"Overall, this model offers the best dynamic range, the best high-frequency and midrange detail, the best bass power and tightness, and the least high-frequency distortion."

The StarTech BT2A also has a digital optical output, meaning true audiophiles can upgrade the sound quality by using an external DAC.

See at Amazon

Logitech Bluetooth Music Receiver

For people looking for an RCA connection, the Logitech Bluetooth Music Receiver may be a better fit.

This small black box, not only features an AUX output, but also has the standard red and white RCA connection, meaning it will work with plenty of legacy speakers flawlessly.

CNET was impressed by the over quality and functionailty of the Logitech Bluetooth Music Receiver.

"The Logitech Bluetooth Music Receiver streams audio from nearly any mobile device to any stereo or powered speakers with an open input. It's easy to connect via either 3.5mm or RCA and you can link multiple devices to it at once."

See at Amazon

Chromecast Audio

You may be wondering why I would suggest a Google product, but if you have ever used a Chromecast Audio you probably know how great it is.

A Chromecast Audio will plug into any speaker that can use an AUX connection, and if you invest in an extra cable, you can also use them with speaker that support an RCA connection.

You can also use multiple Chromecast Audio devices together and create "rooms" much like you can with high-end Wi-Fi speakers like Sonos. Plus, Chromecast Audio is only $35, making it a super budget-friendly option to rig up your whole house!

There is one glaring downside to Chromecast Audio; it doesn't support Apple Music; however, it does support Spotify, Pandora, YouTube and plenty of other audio apps.

See at Google

Audioengine B1 Bluetooth Music Receiver

If you don't mind spending a little more money for a little more range and versatility, the Audioengine B1 Bluetooth Music Receiver could be the right choice for you.

Sporting an AUX output, RCA connectors, and a Digital Optical output, the Audioengine B1 is ready to turn any speaker(s) into Bluetooth listening machines

The writers at PC Mag tried their best to make the Audioengine B1 Bluetooth Music Receiver fail a range test, and were pleasantly surprised at the results.

"It's ideal to have the receiver within 25 feet or so of the sound source, with fewer walls and doors involved, but the B1 showed strong performance beyond that. With my iPhone in a room nearly 30 feet away, the B1 pulled a steady stream through two closed doors without a hint of interruption or interference."

See at Amazon

Which Bluetooth audio receiver do you use?

