Best overall
Bose QuietComfort 35
For years, the Bose brand has been the gold standard for active noise-cancelling headphones, and its new Bluetooth over-ear model continues that proud tradition. Though other brands have edged closer to the company's top-tier quality over the years, we still think Bose is the headphone manufacturer to beat.
The QuietComfort 35 (QC35 for short) is the company's first wireless pair of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones, and it excels in comfort, quality, and muting the outside world. When it comes to rocking a good set with your iPhone for a flight or commute, the QC35 is simply the best.
Bottom line: If you want Bluetooth headphones that deliver on comfort, epic noise cancellation, and overall sound quality, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort 35.
Status: Released June 2016; no current successor.
Why the Bose QC35 are the best
The best overall noise-cancelling package.
As more devices ditch the headphone jack in favor of Bluetooth, NFC, or other near-field communications methods, wireless headphones have become less about novelty than necessity. And as prices go down and noise cancellation becomes more of a standard than a perk, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users are looking toward wireless headphones as their next purchase.
The Bose QC35 isn't going to win awards for having the best sound in the world, or the most innovative design. As headphones go, it's actually a pretty conservative package: There are no fancy multitouch controls or wood-paneled ear cones, and you won't find intelligent features like auto-pause built into the headset.
But we love the QC35 precisely because what it does, it does perfectly. After testing dozens of headphones over the last few months, there was no set I loved to wear more than the QC35. It's comfortable enough to wear for minutes or hours — and its 20 hour battery life ensures that no matter how long you wear it, you'll continue to have music or audio streaming in your ears.
We love the Bose QC35 precisely because what it does, it does perfectly.
It's Bose's noise-cancellation technology that elevates a pretty solid piece of kit to "best overall headphone" status, however. It may not have the multiple noise-cancellation levels or paused "conversation" modes that its competitors boast, eschewing those sometimes-fussy features for rock-solid noise reduction. I've drowned out plane and train engines, café atmosphere, bus exhaust, over-excitable relatives, and even the hum of my own home to disappear into a music cocoon of the QC35's making. The only time I've ever run into issues with the QC35 was listening against heavy wind — a side-effect of the headphone's noise-cancelling microphone technology, and something I've seen on almost every headphone with this technology that I've tested.
If you love deep, booming bass, or you crave the futuristic feeling of multitouch controls on your headsets, you may want to look elsewhere for your headphone purchase. But if you need an overall excellent pair of Bluetooth over-ear noise-cancelling headphones, you can't go wrong with the QC35s.
Pricier with more features
Sennheiser PXC 550
If you can afford to shill out a bit more for a Bluetooth noise-cancelling model and want slightly better bass in said cans, Sennheiser's PXC 550 is an excellent option.
At first glance, the PXC 550 looks similar to the QC35 — it, too, comes in a sleek black shell, with big over-ear cushions to keep your ears enveloped in music and audio.
Where Sennheiser breaks from Bose is in execution and polish: The pricier headphones offer an intriguing "twist-cans-to-enable" version of the on/off switch, and all of its controls are represented as touch gestures along the right ear panel.
It also offers a slightly nicer overall sound than the Bose — a given for its price point.
Bottom line: If you want touch controls and a more well-rounded music experience, the Sennheiser PXC550 is an impressive option.
Status: Released in 2016. No current successor.
A cute on-ear option
Libratone Q Adapt
Normally, I abhor on-ear headphones: They tend to be less comfortable than their over-ear counterparts, worse at blocking outside noise, and produce a sub-par overall experience.
With all those caveats in mind, I've found myself consistently impressed by Libratone's Q Adapt On-Ear headphones. Like the other over-ear models I've recommended, these Bluetooth cans offer noise cancellation, 20 hours of battery life, and a quick recharge time. They also provide touch controls on the right side of the headset for volume, play/pause, Siri, and a rather amusing "full hand over the outside right can" to momentarily pause all audio and noise cancellation gesture. While it feels a little silly at first to hit the side of your head to talk to people, I've quickly gotten used to it.
For iPhone users, the Q Adapt is especially nice because it's more compact and portable than the over-ear models, offers several levels of "City Mix" noise cancellation (so that you can drown out general city noise on your commute without, say, drowning out the noise of that oncoming taxi), and it's rather stylish.
Bottom line: If you don't mind on-ear headphones and you want a great pick with modular noise cancellation, touch controls, and a more stylish look, check out the Q Adapt.
Status: Released in 2016. No current successor.
Ultra-portable
Apple's AirPods
If you don't want a noise-cancelling set of earphones on your commute and Apple's EarPods mold fits your ears, the AirPods are an incredible set of ultra-portable headphones for your iPhone. That dental floss-sized case may have been mocked across the Internet, but it's perfectly-sized to slip into a jeans or coat pocket; I've taken to carrying the AirPods with me wherever I go, and it's ensured that I always have a good set of headphones when I need them.
Bottom line: Don't care about noise cancellation and want an ultra-portable in-ear option? Check out Apple's AirPods.
Status: Released 2016.
On a budget
Jabra Move Wireless
My first set of wireless headphones were Jabra's Move Wireless, off a recommendation from Wirecutter editor Dan Frakes. Nearly three years later, they're still my go-to Bluetooth recommendation for iPhone users on a budget. They don't offer snazzy touch controls or noise cancellation, but despite that, you're still getting a solid overall sound and reasonable battery life — even years down the line.
Bottom line: For users on a budget, you can't do better than the Jabra Move Wireless.
Status: Released 2014.
This post was updated January 2017.
Reader comments
Best Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
Hi .Am wearing hearing aids (CIC),Will i be comfortable using Bose QC35 ?
As soon as you said Bose, your credibility is shot, If you listen to more than choice of 6 headsets, you would know they arent even close to the best overall bluetooth headsets, also QC35's are meant for one thing only, Noise Cancelling and that is all, Bose has O.K sound at best. I own them, out of the 20 different variations of headsets I have, and the only time I will use these is if my surroundings are really loud.
I know Beats are generally hated by anyone over the age of 18, but the Powerbeats Wireless buds is my daily driver. Comfortable, sounds decent, and doesn't fall out. If anything, I would recommend them over those Airpods.
I've got the BlueAnt Embrace and love them. Will be getting the BlueAnt Zone soon.
And they're only 80-100 on Amazon.
Is there any word on the street in when the BeatsX or the PowerBeats 3 wireless earphones will be released?
Way too expensive. There is just no reason for these headphones to cost this much. But we are in weird time of overpriced headphones. And sadly with Apple being all in on Beats I do not think we will get access to their new W-1 chip without having to pay the serious markup.
The good thing is that AirPods don't look that pricey after looking at $300+ cans. Still, I will stick with $30 to $50 Bluetooth headphones for now.
My girlfriend and I tested both the Bose QC35's and the Beats Studio's. Surprisingly, we preferred the Beats Studio's, and they were $30 cheaper with cooler colors...
What about Marshall Major II Bluetooth on-ear headphones? They are pretty good at $150
Can you do one of these for Bluetooth hearing protection? Since Apple removed the headphone jack I've now got to spend a boatload of money to solve a new problem that Apple created.
Apple hasn't created any problem, they would have if they hadn't included an adapter, but they did so you can still use your headphones exactly the same way you did before
I disagree, there was no reason to remove the headphone jack. This has created the problem that now when I have my phone in my pocket mowing the grass the headphone adapter keeps coming out of the phone. This happened 4 times in an hour last Saturday.
If you're going to mention B&O Bluetooth headset, the one you talk about is their H8, not H7.. For the price, on Amazon, you get it for just a few $$ more and noise canceling, better leather fit, hot swap batteries, 3.5mm AND bluetooth.. similar price point to Bose.. but the ear cups are much more comfortable than Bose...
I've got the Skullcandy Uproar Wireless on ear phones.
For £40 (about $50 I think) you get great sound with really deep bass, comfort for a couple of hours worth of wearing and a decent battery.
Another wasted bias and totally uninformed article. Why do we even come to this site anymore? Anyone have a suggestion for a better website to get my info from? i"Less" isn't doing it for me.
Do you have a mouse in your pocket? Who is we? We will miss you and your imaginary friend ;)
He says "We" as if everyone agrees with him, though that's clearly not the case
I have the QC 35 and they are the best investment I have made, they are quite pricey, but worth every penny!
And they do it without the magical Apple chip.
Not quite sure why you made a dig at Apple, but ok…
I agree that for the average consumers who are upgrading from earpods or 10$ pair of headphones that the Bose QC35's will probably seem like the best audio especially with ANC assisting. As a person who has Momentum 2 wireless and listening to my wife's new Bose QC35's, I can definitely say that the Sennheisers sound noticeably better, but Bose takes the cake when it comes to ANC and overall comfort (in my opinion). My wife absolutely loves her QC35's and constantly gives them praise to all her family and friends. With that being said, the Bose QC35's aren't meant to make the audiophiles/audio engineers/audio purist happy because Bose knows that true audiophiles stay away from Bose products as they are targeting the 90-95% of the market that are just looking for an good upgrade to their existing setup. The Bose QC35's are an impressive set of cans and if someone is looking for a wireless pair of headphones that have ANC and calling features I wouldn't mind recommending them but in doing so I would so also give them other options since everyone has difference preferences when it comes to music sound/sound signature.
Sony MDR100ABN definitely deserve a mention here. They're outstanding cans and look cool too.
I hope they do an update and review the newly released Sennheiser PXC 550 and compare it to the QC 35.
Waiting for the QC30 from Bose due in September. Tired of using over-ear headphones.
No mention of jaybird x2?
I would also add the Sennheiser Urbanite XL to this list of decent sounding bluetooth headphones. And they are under $200, https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00SJ1KG06/ref=sr_ph_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1468644705&...
How did Jabra Move headphones not make this list?
The top two headsets are 350 and 420 dollars US before tax!
I like my Parrot Zik 2.0s and their corresponding app, but I have never compared them to any other Bluetooth headphones. Of course, I am skeptical of articles claiming something is best. It is very hard to compare every available option out there. Bose is definitely popular, though.
Wow…
If you honestly think the QC35 sounds better than the Momentum 2, you probably shouldn't be reviewing headphones. The active EQ on the QC35 overhypes the mids, underplays the bass and does all sorts of bizarre stuff to the highs. It also distorts with heavy bass at high volume. The Momentum 2, on the other hand, sounds about as good as it's reasonable to expect from a pair of BlueTooth cans – which is to say, very good indeed, but still not as good as when used wired..
You've also neglected to point out that the the M2 has 22 hours battery life, and that you can't turn noise cancellation off on the QC35, either.
I kind of suspect that the only model you actually tried was the QC35. Tell me I'm wrong… ;)
I bought the QC35 a couple of weeks ago, and traded it in for the M2 shortly after. Yep, the M2 is expensive, but the QC35 is one of the weirdest sounding sets I've ever come across, and I work in audio, so I've tried plenty.
Having said that, the noise cancellation on the QC35 is indeed truly incredible, but to prioritise that over sound quality seems like lunacy to me.
This is not review for audiophiles, music producers or engineers, but for an average consumer and from that point of view there is certain point of sound quality above which the quality doesn't matter. When you take the whole package the Bose are clear winner, I am also music guy and you're right they are not best sounding out there, but they sound good enough, above popular consumer models like Beats or Synchros. For an average client it will be all purpose headphones, so not only to listen to the good quality music in perfect environment, but especially on a train, bus, street, plane etc., that's why an incredible noise cancelation will be so appreciated but everybody and the difference in quality just by few.
The review implies that the QC35 sounds better than the M2, and glosses over the QC35's shortcomings. Seems wholly misleading to me.
And like I say, I strongly suspect the reviewer didn't actually use the M2s.
Can You quote the part of the review saying QC35 sounds better then M2 ?
Do the headline "Bose is best!" and the claim of "unbeatable sound" not qualify?
'Unbeatable' in the meaning: extremely good, outstanding (dictionary). In other parts Serenity writes Momentum 'deliver excellent sound' and Bose 'amazing', so it's a matter of vocabulary interpretation in terms of quality, Serentiy doesn't put one over the other in this case. Yes, Bose are the best option when we consider the whole package, other consumer reviews agree, like this one from CNET which gives Bose score 4,5 overall and Momentum 4.
I'm aware Serenity reviewed the Bose that she went out and bought. So it was one of those "wow, these are great" kind of reviews and well done. This article though is just another roundup from another person who hasn't actually used the devices he's listing. He's just looking around the net at other reviews that anyone else could do and then compiles his "best" list with referral links to buy. It's a bit misleading but imore would probably come back with "we never said we actually reviewed them."
This article says at the very top very clearly, it's a 'buyer's guide', not review, there is nowhere written Serenity or Mike were testing all those headphones. You also won't find here any direct comparison between models in terms of sound quality.
completely agree - Bose is a complete package that gets most of whats important right
Well, since this is the umpteenth so-called "review" hyping the same pair of Bose cans, while they are clearly and objectively worse than most competitors under all aspects except noise cancellation.... It is safe to conclude that these reviews are nothing but paid ads, hidden between ads for cases and cables, hidden between press releases, hidden between hundreds of articles without any substance. If you want to find something interesting and relevant on iMore these days, you have to go to Google and enter "Rene Ritchie".
The Sennheisers, the B&Os and especially the Bowers & Wilkins P5 Wireless (which really MUST be in any so-called review under such a heading) outperform the QC35s by miles – there is not even a comparison. And yes, I have both (paid by my own money, not Bose). I bought the QC35s for air travel – about the only place where I "need" NC. They do that fine – they sound like garbage. Period.
Amen to most of that.
Just yesterday, I compared the Bose QC35 to the B&O H7 headphones. While the latter sounded more detailed and clear, I still preferred the QC35 for its warmer sound. I looked at the B&W P5 as well. I have a B&W Panorama speaker, I absolutely love its sound—but I didn't even listen to the P5 because it just didn't feel very comfortable; it was hard and leathery, and most importantly on-ear. The B&O H7's ergonomics was not bad, but I've never come across headphones as comfortable as Bose's.
I completely understand that some audiophiles do not like Bose's less-than-natural sound (though I also tried out Bose's SoundTrue headphones, which were rather close to the B&O H7, and sounded "neutral" to me). But for normal consumers, I think Bose tweaks the sound exactly the right way, and it gets almost all the other criteria like NC and comfort remarkably right. I have a QC15 and I am probably going to buy the new wireless QC35. For me, it's like paradise on my ears.
Rts
You are missing one very important factor in this review......some people can't handle the noise cancellation.....
Like myself, for some, when you turn on the cancellation function, you can have a sense of pressure in your ears like when an airplane is taking off or landing.
For me, it's uncomfortable enough that I cannot use NC headphones. Instead,mi went for the non NC sennheiser momentum over ears. The do a decent job with passive sound reduction and for me, I find them VERY comfortable.
For the folks who have never tried NC headphones before, you really should make mention of that!!!
since these are noise cancellation by name, I don't think any factor was missed - if you can't handle noise cancellation, then clearly they are not for you
Most support turning NC off and on .. so it's generally a non-issue.
I was ready to buy the QC35s until I learned that you can't turn off the noise cancellation. There are times I'd like to have that off, like the parts of my commute where I need to walk and cross streets or other times when I need to hear what is going on around me.
Your review of the Sennheiser make it sound like you can turn off the noise cancellation on the Bose. Please post instructions on that as it isn't in the manual and I have yet to see any ways to do that. I only know it turns off when your batteries die and you go wired.
The in-ear model has an "aware" feature that will lower the amount of noise cancelling when the button is depressed, but I don't think these have that option.
Unashamedgeek:
I own a QC35 and an very happy with them. Noise cancelation only works for constant noises, such as an AC or the wind noise in a car. Once those noises have been cancelled, other noises can be heard. I find that I can actually hear car horns better when I'm wearing my headphones and not playing music, such as crossing the street.
However, if you do want to turn noise cancellation off, you can, and you do that by plugging the headphones to the headphone cable that came in and turning them off. Then you can hear the music and no noise cancellation. However, you can't have Bluetooth and noise cancellation off at the sam etime.
Nice pick, and not suprising, but also quite pricy.
For low-mid budget, and using on day to day basis at work, commute or at home, the Jabra Move is pretty good.. I got one because Serenity was quite positive about them and I didn't regret it yet.