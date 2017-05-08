What's the best keyboard for Mac?

The Siri Remote for the latest Apple TV is great, but swiping around to enter text is beyond tedious. That's where a Bluetooth keyboard comes in. They're wireless but don't require line-of-sight, which means you can use them from anywhere. And they're typically compact, which means they're easy to prop up on your leg, coffee table, or even the armrest of you chair or sofa.

Here are the best Bluetooth keyboards for Apple TV!

Apple Magic Keyboard

Apple TV, Apple Magic Keyboard, right? Right! It's compact and looks like it might move around on you, but it's fantastically stable (I type on one all day long), lightweight, and large enough to type comfortable but small enough to be unobtrusive.

It won't take up a ton of space on your coffee table and the battery last a loooooong time (I use it all day and have to charge it maybe once a week). So, if you're looking for a standout performer in terms of connectivity, overall feel, and size, Apple's Magic Keyboard is a perfect pairing to your Apple TV!

Logitech K811

Logitech's K811 is a Bluetooth keyboard that's built for convenience. While connected to your Apple TV, you can also have it connect to your iPhone and your Mac or any combination of three devices. Easily switch between each device with the push of a button, so you can go from entering your search in Netflix right back to writing that term paper or sending off email.

It's about a foot long, so it may not be an everyday keyboard if you really only want one for your Apple TV, but if productivity is paramount and you have a lot to do and no time for pairing multiple keyboards, then the K811 is hands-down the best for you.

1byone foldable keyboard

If you're going to have a keyboard for your Apple TV in the living room or in an even smaller space, like your bedroom, you need it to be compact. 1byone's foldable keyboard is the best choice for anyone who wants to type what they need to and then hide their keyboard away.

When folded up, the 1byone keyboard is less than 6 inches long and about 3.5 inches wide, so it could fit in your pocket if you really needed it to, but it's definitely easy to store in a cabinet or drawer. Even though it's small, it's big on battery and can last almost 2.5 days in continuous use or up to 114 days (almost 4 months!) in standby mode, taking only 4 hours to fully charge.

This is the Bluetooth keyboard for folks who are looking for one that's just for Apple TV and not too much else, since it can be a little tedious to type a master's thesis on one of these, but it sure beats swiping from letter to letter!

Logitech Keys-To-Go Ultra-portable keyboard

Logitech makes great keyboards and the K811 is perfect for folks who need to multitask, but if you just want a simple and very storable keyboard, then the Keys-To-Go keyboard is perfect for you and your Apple TV.

The best feature of the Keys-To-Go? It's spill-resistant! That makes it an essential living room accessory, especially if you have small kids or love some snacks while you Netflix and don't Chill until you're married. These keyboards are covered in a wipeable fabric that repels liquid and protects them from drops, since it provides a bit of cushioning.

The battery life on the Keys-To-Go keyboard is phenomenal – it can go up to 3 months on a single charge, based on around 2 hours of usage per day.

If you're after a durable keyboard that can more than stand up to everyday wear and tear, then the Logitech Keys-To-Go Ultra-portable keyboard is your spill-proof best friend.

It comes in teal, red, and black.

Matias aluminum keyboard

The Matias comes in silver, gold, space gray, and rose gold. It's slim, but it features a number pad, which is great if you want to dual purpose it for your Mac or PC as well as your Apple TV. In fact, you can pair it to just about every Apple device you own and switch between them with a button.

It can go up to 6 months on a single charge and is made of real aluminum, making it durable but lightweight. This is the perfect multi-tasking keyboard for anyone who needs to stay productive when they come up for air during a Pokémon TV marathon.

Anker Ultra Compact Slim Profile Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard

If you're looking for a super compact, rechargeable, reliable, sleek looking Bluetooth keyboard, then you may want to take a peek at the Anker Ultra Compact Slim Profile Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard.

Matt Smith, Digital Trends:

Anker is a trusted budget brand for mobile accessories of all kinds… Anker claims that it will last an impressive six months with two hours of use per day. On top of that, it's also one of the cheapest full-sized keyboards Bluetooth around at just twenty bucks.

Designed with a matte finish on the keys to make typing super comfortable, and super simple to connect via Bluetooth, the Anker Ultra Compact Slim Profile Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard takes up around only two thirds of the space or a regular keyboard, with a super resilient battery to boost.

You can pick up the Anker Ultra Compact Slim Profile Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard for around $24.

