If you are looking for a sweet deal on a new 9.7-inch iPad, you may want to consider this offer from Best Buy. For a limited time, the retailer is offering a $25 gift card with your purchase, and if there is an older iPad laying around your house collecting dust, you may qualify for at least a $150 gift card if you trade it in (in store only). Pricing for the new iPad starts at $329.99 for the 32GB model.

If you happen to have an iPad mini 2 or newer, you'll be able to pick one of them up for as little as $179.99 out of pocket. The $150 trade-in value for an iPad mini 2 is better than you'll find at competitors like Gazelle ($80 – $90), GameStop ($70) and other places by more than $50.

There are various conditions that have to be met in order to get the trade-in like it has to be in working condition, no cracks or water damage. Full details of the trade-in offer are below.

Trade-in offer valid in store only 3/21/17–4/15/17. When you trade in any working Apple iPad mini 2, mini 3, mini 4, Air, Air 2, Pro get a minimum $150 Best Buy® gift card. Not all products are eligible for trade-in. Not available in all locations and some stores may have additional limitations. Trade-in value may vary. Condition, documentation and accessories may affect value. Excludes devices that are cracked, water-damaged or that lack power. You are responsible for removing any data from your product before providing the product for evaluation. You will be required to agree to the terms & conditions. Best Buy reserves the right to refuse any trade-in or to limit quantities for any reason. Limit of 1 trade-in per person. No rainchecks. Tax is applied based on the full retail value. Limit 1 coupon per transaction. For details see a Blue Shirt or BestBuy.com/TradeIn.

