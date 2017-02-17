Best Buy has kicked off its Presidents' Day sale and it scores you some pretty great savings on select Apple products. From the iPhone SE and iPhone 7 to the iPad Pro, the latest MacBook Air and iMac to the Apple TV, there are a bunch of great deals here you won't want to miss out on. Beyond just Apple products, you can also save big on select TV sets, routers, cameras and even major appliances. Best Buy is also running a promotion which can save you an additional $25 on any purchase of $100 or more right now.
Some of the top deals include:
- 13.3-inch MacBook Air - $750 (normally $1,000)
- 21.5-inch iMac - $1,300 (normally $1,500)
- 32GB Apple TV (4th Gen) - $140 (normally $150)
- Sharp 55-inch 4K HDTV - $450 (normally $650)
- Sony on-ear headphones - $30 (normally $60)
In addition, you can save up to $150 on an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, and grab an iPhone SE for as little as $9.99 a month when purchasing on a new monthly installment plan. This is just a small sample of what is available during this 4-day sale. Be sure to check out everything that is on sale at the link below.
For more great deals on tech, gadgets, home goods and more, be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!