CarPlay is one of the best ways to listen to use your iPhone in your car by giving you access to a variety of different apps right on your vehicle's dash.

While many newer cars come with CarPlay built-in, you can enjoy CarPlay in almost any car by installing a new audio receiver in your dash. Here's are our favorite CarPlay-enabled audio receivers.

Pioneer AVIC-8100NEX

If you're looking for an audio receiver that can truly do everything, look no further than the Pioneer AVIC-8100NEX.

With a built-in CD/DVD drive, HD radio tuner, Bluetooth compatibility, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, there is no device or file format the AVIC-8100NEX can't play.

CNET gave the Pioneer AVIC-8100NEX a perfect 5-star review, citing its wide variety of features as one of its strongest selling points.

"The Pioneer AVIC-8100NEX features Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, and Pioneer's AppMode smartphones, covering all of the integration bases. Onboard navigation won't leave the driver stranded should they forget their phone."

The 7-inch LCd touchscreen is bright enough to see in sunny conditions, and the entire system should fit into a standard double-DIN dash opening.

Pioneer AppRadio 4 SPH-DA120

If you don't quite need all the bell and whistles of Pioneer's top-of-the-line model receiver, then take a look at the Pioneer AppRadio 4 SPH-DA120.

The 6.2-inch touchscreen will allow you to control all the built-in CarPlay features right on your dash, and will need a double-DIN opening in your dash to be installed correctly.

The Pioneer AppRadio 4 SPH-DA120 has a few key options for audiophiles out there, offering a 5-band equalizer with seven preset, high and low-pass filters, and subwoofer controls, allowing you to tailor perfectly.

Alpine iLX-007

If getting CarPlay into your car is all you care about, the Alpine iLX-007 offers a streamlined no-frills experience.

Designed to specifically work with CarPlay, the Alpine iLX-007 has a beautiful 7-inch capacitive touchscreen with barely any bezel and without any physical buttons, so you can always see what you need to see clearly.

CNET loved the simplicity incorparted into the design and function of the Alpine iLX-007

"The Alpine iLX-007's slick interface is focused on Apple CarPlay and nothing else. The learning curve is especially easy, and there are no conflicting or redundant features or audio sources." With no Bluetooth or CD/DVD drive on board, the Alpine iLX-007 will only leave you with a simple AM/FM Tuner if you forget to bring your iPhone along for the ride.

JVC KW-V820BT

If fine-tuning your sound in your car is important to you, then take a look at the JVC KW-V820BT.

Complete with all the standard CarPlay connectivity you would expect, the JVC KW-V820BT also comes with a cd/dvd drive, Bluetooth compatibility, and AM/FM tuner, so you won't be left high and dry when you don't have your iPhone with you.

On top of all that, the JVC KW-V820BT has a 13-band equalizer allowing you to customize your sound, and even separate subwoofer controls, so you can really even out the low-ends of your music.

