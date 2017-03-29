What are the best cases for Apple's 2017 entry-level 9.7-inch iPad?

The 2017 9.7-inch iPad is the same height and width as its predecessor, the 9.7-inch iPad Air 2, as well its current high-end cousin, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Unfortunately, it's a tad thicker than either, coming in at 7.5mm to the others' 6.1mm. That means that if you have older iPad cases, they won't fit this new iPad. (The 2017 iPad is the same size and shape as the original iPad Air, but you may run into rear camera cutout issues if you try and fit an old Air case on a new iPad.)

Many manufacturers are still spinning up production on cases for the new 9.7-inch iPad, but we do know of a few companies working on new cases: Here's what's available so far (and what will soon be available)!

iPad Smart Cover

The sole available case for the new iPad on Apple's website, the Smart Cover protects your iPad's screen when you're not using it (and acts as a foldable kickstand when you are). It's available in a variety of colors (including Product RED), and — unlike many of the other options on this list — you can buy it right now.

See at Apple





Pad and Quill Walden Case

If you're looking for a book-like option to protect your iPad, Pad and Quill has updated its entire line of moleskine-style cases for the iPad, including the $49.99 Walden Case. The lightweight book cover attaches to the rear of your iPad with strong 3M adhesive, protecting the front with a smooth interior and leather exterior.

See at Pad and Quill





Logitech Rugged Combo

Designed for the classroom, Logitech's Rugged Combo keyboard case offers a secure shell for the 9.7-inch iPad that wards off dents and wayward bumps. It also comes with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard if you're looking for a solid keyboard case to help you get work done. Bonus: For those who love old Mac laptops, it has a distinctly PowerBook-era look.

See at Logitech - Coming Soon





Speck Balance Folio

Speck is in the midst of updating its popular multicolored foldable case and stand for the 9.7-inch iPad, available in one of six colors. Currently, the company is allowing potential buyers to sign up for an email list so that they can get first dibs when the cases are available.

See at Speck - Coming Soon





Any others you've spotted?

Found an awesome case for the new 2017 iPad recently? Let us know below.