You can get a case for the case that your AirPods come in to protect it from scratches and keep it from getting lost in your bag.

The charging case for your AirPods is the perfect case for protecting those precious in-ear miracles. But what about protecting the charging case? The hard shell can get scratched and scuffed just like any other device, and let's not even talk about what might happen if you drop the case from 4 feet off the ground.

If you're in the market for a case to protect your Airpods charging case or you just want to slip it into something that suits your personality better, we've got a list of the best cases to suit your needs. The best part is that they're easy on the pocketbook!

EloBeth Premium leather AirPods pouch

If you're looking for a classy way to protect your AirPods charging case but want to keep things slim, EloBeth makes a crafty-looking leather pouch. It has a simple, elegant design with a cover flap that slips into a strap closure. The interior has a microfiber lining and there is a special cutout specifically designed for the Lightning charging port.

My favorite part of the design is the exposed stitching along the edges. It gives it just the right handmade look.

If you want to protect your AirPods charging case but still want to look like the CEO of a major corporation, get the black pouch. It also comes in coffee and orange for around $13.

CaseSack AirPods Travel Hard Case

Imagine you've been asked to jump on a plane at the last minute to make it to a meeting ASAP and you only have time to throw your most important gear into your bag. Your precious AirPods charging case sits at the bottom of your backpack with chip crumbs and loose Tic Tacs from the last time you had impromptu travel plans. Yuck, right? With this hard case from CaseSack, not only is your AirPods charging case protected from the unknown at the bottom of your bag, but it is also large enough to fit your Lightning cable and a wall charger. You're set for anything now.

The case has a hard shell covered with a material that complements your color of choice (cloth or PU leather). It zips up to keep everything secure and has two mesh pockets inside.

CaseSack's travel case comes in black, gold, silver, and rose gold and the price comes in at about $13.

Lunies leather keychain case

If you tend to forget where you last left your AirPods charging case, you might need a keychain-style case for it. I hook mine to my fanny pack, so I always know where it is. Lunie's case is the perfect fit and style for the charging case. It's got a flap cover with a snap closure and a cutout specifically designed for the Lightning port. It also has a cutout on the back side so you can easily access the Bluetooth pairing button, which is a really nice added feature.

The clip is sturdy (I've had mine clipped to the outside of my fanny pack for about a month without issue) and can be attached to such things as belt loops, keychains, or the zipper pull on your purse.

Lunies leather keychain case comes in black, brown, or pink and only costs about $11.

Elago Silicon AirPods slip cover

Elago, the same company that brought you the adorable retro Mac Apple Watch stand makes a series of silicone cases that slip right over your AirPods charging case and protect it from drops and scratches. It adds just a slight bit of thickness to the case with its impact-resistant material. It's got a soft coating to help with grip and keep dust from sticking to it. It has a cutout for the Lightning charging port and a specially designed flap near the case's hinge, so you can open and close the charging case easily. There's even a small indent on the backside so you can easily find the Bluetooth pairing button.

Elago's silicon slip cover comes in black, white, dark gray, pink, and my personal favorite: Nightglow Blue (yes, it glows in the dark). It'll run you between $9 and $12.

Lightning Power AirPod pocket

This rough-and-tumble carrying case is made of neoprene and lycra to keep your AirPods charging case safe from the elements. It has a velcro strap across the front to keep the flap securely closed and a D-ring on top so you can attach it to any style of clip. This case is perfect for outdoor types. It is strong, stylish, and can be clipped to your carabiner while you're climbing to the top of that mountain with just your hands and a rope.

It doesn't have any cutouts, so charging on the go is a no-go unless you take the case out of the case (#confusing). But if you're hanging 300 feet from the ground, you're probably not thinking about how you're going to recharge your charger, am I right?

The Lightning power pocket comes in black cloth, black PU leather, and brown PU leather for about $8 - $9.

Your favorite?

Do you use a case for your AirPods charging case? If so, which one and why do you like it so much? Let us know in the comments.