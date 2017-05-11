How do you take amazing underwater photographs with your iPhone? With an amazing waterproof case!

Why stick to shooting on land when you can get some amazing photographs underwater? Well, the iPhone isn't waterproof, for starters, and it's not like there are any awesome, specialized cases made specifically for underwater iPhoneography, are there?

Oh, wait, there are! And they can take you — and your iPhone — out of your comfort zone and into deep blue!

iThrough Underwater Case

Built to be slim enough as a day-to-day case, but protective enough to survive a plunge deeper than a meter in a pool, the iThrough Underwater Case is a great option for those looking to snap some pictures and video underwater!

With some cases, you can't do deeper than 2 or so meters, but the iThrough makes it easy to dive to 20 feet in order to capture that perfect picture. Not only that, but the case sports a crystal-clear silicone membrane that's guaranteed not to distort and warp your underwater footage.

The case did not let any water in just pressure out! I then installed my phone and the Touch ID still works! ... next I tested the camera which looks just as good as with no case. (Amazon user @Naomi Woods)

The iThrough comes in a couple of fun or more traditional colors, like lake blue and pink, or black and white.

Vansky Waterproof dry bag

If you're looking for an all-purpose photography accessory for your iPhone SE, 6, or 7 Plus, look no further than the Vansky Waterproof dry bag.

Designed from a premium grade TPU, the Vansky dry bag can handle a ton of wet conditions — whether that's jogging in the rain or playing by the pool — but it's also great for snapping photos and video underwater.

The thin layer that protects your iPhone is crystal clear enough to allow distortion-free photos, while the armband and wrist strap that come with the case actually make a decent grips for holding your iPhone underwater.

Optrix Pro

Though not yet compatible with the iPhone 7 line, if you have an iPhone 6 or 6s you can shoot nearly anything, anywhere, with the Optix Pro waterproof case and lens kit.

Engineered to transform your iPhone into a rugged and waterproof adventure camera, the Optrix Pro is the perfect companion for curious iPhoneographers who are looking to burst the bubble on boring and basic iPhoneography!

This mountable case and professional, interchangeable lens system works swimmingly even when trying to capture the most difficult snapshots.

With the Optrix Pro Kit, you get not only the case, but four high-quality, interchangeable lenses – a normal lens, a wide-angle 165 degree lens, a 2x telephoto lens, and a macro lens. You also get a protective lens case.

Watershot PRO

Forget jumping in head-first — jump in phone-first with the Watershot PRO underwater camera housing for your iPhone 6s! While technically a waterproof housing and not a case, the Watershot PRO completely covers and protecting your iPhone. An ergonomic right hand grip and a wrist lanyard provides some peace of mind while shooting underwater.

A simple, integrated metal mounting plate allows the Watershot to work seamlessly with most GoPro mounting options.

The most amazing thing about the Watershot PRO is the extreme depths it allows you work at. You can dive up to 195 feet with the Watershot Pro, since the iPhone is fully suspended within the housing, ensuring the phone and screen are effectively shielded from impact and external pressure.

Dog & Bone Waterproof Case for iPhone 6s Plus/6 Plus

If you're looking for a slim, durable, drop-proof iPhone case that will help you take some killer pictures at the beach, underwater, or in the bathtub, then consider the Dog & Bone Waterproof Case for iPhone 6 Plus/6s Plus.

Designed with a flexible, impact-resistant screen and a soft rubber bumper that adds an additional layer of protection and grip while you're shooting in wet conditions, the Dog & Bone Waterproof Case is a reliable photography tool that'll help you shoot in water without stressing that you're messing up your iPhone.

The case itself is waterproof up to 2 meters deep and is also dirt-proof, sand-proof, and snow-proof with a certified Military rating, so regardless of the environment you're shooting in, Dog & Bone's got your back!

You can pick up the Dog & Bone Waterproof Case for iPhone 6s Plus/6 Plus for around $90.

Seidio Obex for iPhone 6/6s

Highly recommended online, incredibly well-built, and designed to shoot and function in almost any type of wet environment, the Seidio Obex is a stellar option if you're looking for an underwater photography case.

It seems because water is an essential for life, it's also essential we protect against it. Too often we spend time in and around water and it frequently foils our phones and electronics. The same can also be said for dust and dirt, and although they're not essential to life, life just never happens without them, either. Don't let the elements seal your phone's fate. Protect it with Seidio.

Some of the Seidio Obex's features include a dust-tight, complete, continuous submersion guarantee, the ability to be dropped from up to 6 feet, raised edges on the case, waterproof membrane that shields the microphones and speakers (while still maintaining sound quality), and so much more, so the Seidio Obex case isn't just great for shooting underwater – it's great all 'round.

If you're looking to shoot some sleek underwater shots and not worry about flooding your iPhone or dropping it as you're shooting at the pier, then consider the Seidio Obex. It sells for around $80 and comes in yellow, frosted gray, white, and black.

iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus

If you're really looking for a device that does it all without an additional case that you need to strap on, takes incredible photographs in wet and dry environments, and makes mobile shooting effortless, then you should probably pick up the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus.

The phone itself is water-resistant and can easily shoot photographs and videos underwater (although, Serenity learned the hard way that sometimes things don't always go as swimmingly as we can hope…).

Keep in mind that the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus have an IP67 rating, which means that they can be submerged in up to 1 meter (3 feet) of water for about 30 minutes. So don't go too deep and don't thing it'll last all day in the pool.

What's your waterproof favorite?!

Is there a iPhoneography-specific waterproof case that you simply can't get enough of? Or do you think taking your iPhone underwater for any reason at all is just super risky and stupid?

Let us know in the comments below!