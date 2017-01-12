Keep your iPhone's battery from dying a sad, slow death with these charging docks for your iPhone 7!

Whether you prefer something that just charges your iPhone 7 or something that can power multiple devices at once, there are quite a number of dock options available out there. Here are some of the best charging docks for you and your iPhone 7!

Ziku Aluminum Charging Dock

If you're looking for a simple iPhone stand that you can rely on to charge your iPhone 7, then take a peek at the highly rated Ziku Aluminum Charging Dock!

Simply plug your iPhone 7 into the metal pedestal, and your phone will start charging in an instant. This stand can even make eye-level FaceTime calls even easier, and it makes catching your on-screen alerts as convenient as possible.

The stand can even fit the majority of iPhone cases, although there are obviously exceptions to the rule if you're using something like a massive Lumee or Prynt case.

See at Amazon

Spigen wood stand

If you prefer your stand to have a bit more of the hipster kind of feel to it, and if you don't want to break the bank, then we recommend looking at Spigen's wood stand.

Not only are you able to charge your iPhone 7, but you also have the option to charge your Apple Watch, making this a sort of 2-in-1 wonder-dock! The only downside is that you have to provide all your own charging cables and cords.

At the bottom of the dock, secure silicone pads stop the thing from sliding around your desk, making it the perfect work accessory for fast-charging throughout the day.

See at Amazon

Marcase aluminum charging stand

Futuristic, stylish, and supremely cool to look at, the Marcase aluminum charging stand has your iPhone 7 and your Apple Watch's battery's back!

Designed from aircraft-grade aluminum and a scratch-free TPU, the Marcase aluminum charging stand is a sleek and modern looking accessory to pair with your iPhone 7. The lower portion of the stand keeps your phone fully charged, while the upper level displays your Apple Watch's face for easy screen-reading — even when it's charging!

You can pick up this particular charging dock in space gray or rose gold, but there's no word on whether there will be a silver or a gold option in the future to perfectly match your iPhone 7.

See at Amazon

Megadream 3-in-1 charging station

Keep the modern, fashionable wood look with all of the reliable charging capabilities of a regular dock with the handcrafted Megadream 3-in-1 charging station.

Made from a high-quality rosewood, this dock has charging options for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and so much more. Because the Megadream charges your Apple tech at an angle, it's also the perfect stand for watching movies or presentations.

This 3-in-1 charging dock isn't only eye catching, it's beautifully designed and a great accessory for any home or office.

See at Amazon

Satechi 7-Port USB dock

If you're looking to charge a plethora of Apple devices while still keeping things in line and organized, then we suggest taking a closer look at the Satechi 7-Port USB dock!

This is a really great unit! I'm using it as the home base for my company WiFi hotspot devices, and it keeps them nice and neat... It's nice that it has a power button for the whole thing, allowing you to turn it off if everything is fully charged or if you don't have anything charging on it. (Amazon user Jeff Afford).

With the Satechi 7-Port USB dock, you can easily charge your iPhone 7, your iPad, your iPod, and so much more. You can even pick from a black or white model to better match your style of iPhone/Apple tech!

However, if you don't have a ton of tech to charge, the price tag might not be as worth it as some of the other options on this list.

See at Amazon

What's your pick?

Do you have an iPhone 7 charging dock that you simply cannot live without? Let us know what it is in the comments below and we'll be sure to check it out!