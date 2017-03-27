What's the best cheap band for Apple Watch?

There are a lot of very expensive Apple Watch bands out there, but if you want to be able to buy a few and switch it up every day — and do it without breaking the bank — then we have the best inexpensive bands for you!

MoKo Sport band

The MoKo Sport band is rather similar to the Apple Watch Sport band in terms of look and feel, but it's WAY less expensive. In fact, you can find the MoKo bands starting around $8 (compared to Apple's $70).

MoKo Sport bands come in 26 colors and patterns and both 42mm and 38mm sizes, so there is truly one for every Apple Watch wearer. The soft silicone has a smooth finish, giving it a sporty, active look and repelling sweat and other moisture, keeping your wrist dry and comfortable.

If you're in the market for an everyday band that can stand up to wear and tear, look great with just about anything, and fit just about any style, the MoKo Sport band is a superb choice.

If you love the sports band look, but maybe the MoKo band isn't quite your style, we have more favorites that might better suit your taste!

Kartice Modern Buckle band

Apple's Modern Buckle band is around $330. Kartice's Modern Buckle band is around $20 and looks just as nice.

It comes in seven different colors, with three differently colored buckles to choose from, so the combinations are plentiful. The strap is made of a lovely soft leather that conforms to your wrist and isn't at all scratchy or stiff like some leather bands can be.

The buckle is a zinc alloy, which is great for folks with nickel allergies, and it closes firmly without feeling like it's going to come loose, while not feeling oppressive at the same time.

The Modern Buckle band is a great way to keep a playful look when you want to, while exuding sophistication on the occasions where that's a priority.

If you want a fun band for every outfit (and want to save $300), check out the Kartice Modern Buckle. If you like the Modern Buckle but aren't sold on the Kartice, we have few more Modern Buckle bands we like that you should definitely check out!

top4cus Milanese Loop

top4cus makes a great alternative to Apple's Milanese Loop, and its band comes in black, gold, champagne gold, silver, and the ever-popular rose gold, which all match the Apple Watch very closely.

The Milanese Loop is an elegant band that's perfect for office attire, but it's durable enough to wear every day, so long as you're not doing anything that may scratch it up too badly. That being said, top4cus double-plates its bands, so fading and chipping seldomly occur.

If you love the Milanese Loop style but don't want to shell out the $200 to Apple, then go with top4cus' band or any of our other Milanese Loop favorites.

Burkley Cuff

If you want to look like a steampunk badass or just want a leather band that'll make everybody ask, "where'd you get that?" then you definitely want the Burkley Cuff, because it's cool as hell!

Made of genuine leather and available in Antique Camel (yup, that's real), Antique Red, and Rustic Brown, this alternative to the Hermès cuff from Apple has an awesome modern feel with a sense of rustic coolness, like scotch out of a nice glass, sipped through a crazy straw.

The Burkley Cuff really does go with anything but is definitely only for folks who like their watch bands to make a bold statement – it takes up quite a bit of arm real estate, especially since it's only for the larger 42mm Apple Watch.

If you want to complete your cool guy/Indiana Jones/ruggedly handsome/steampunk look with an innovatively designed band that's one tenth the cost of Apple's version, then check out the Burkley Cuff. If you're a cuff fanatic and feeling like flying off the cuff on a cuff-band-buying spree, we've got more cuffs for your perusal.

CUFFS!

Vilo V-MORO Double Tour

The Double Tour style can be both elegant and rock star at the same time and getting it for less means that you're a smart shopper as well.

The V-MORO Double Tour band comes in seven colors and both Apple Watch sizes (38mm and 42mm), so there's one for every mood and personality. The genuine leather is extra comfortable, thanks to the microfiber interior, which snuggles against your wrist like a purring kitty on a winter day.

Different colors have different textures, so if you're not into the smooth leather look, you can pick up a navy blue band, which features a sort of cross hatch texture that's both rugged and refined (at the same time?! Yup!).

If you like to show off your watch bands and don't mind one that's a little more ostentatious than traditional bands, then go with the V-MORO Double Tour or any of our other favourite Double Tour bands and feel good about not paying $600 for them!

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

If you need a little more protection for your 42mm Apple Watch, then I highly recommend Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro, which is a rugged band and case combo. The rubber strap is firm and durable, and the case covers your watch face and body, protecting it from scratches and bumps.

The case comes in black, blue, gold, red, and white. This is only available for the 42mm Apple Watch Series 2.

More Apple Watch bands for less!

Do you love the look of the Hermes leather cuff bands, but hate the price? Our very own Cella Lao Rousseau shows you how to get that stylish look without the sticker shock!

And if you've got a sweet band for your Apple Watch that rocks your socks and won't break the bank? Sound off in the comments below!