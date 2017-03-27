What's the best cheap band for Apple Watch?
Updated March 2017: We've resurveyed the landscape, checked out all the latest, and these are still our favorite third-party Apple Watch bands on a budget.
There are a lot of very expensive Apple Watch bands out there, but if you want to be able to buy a few and switch it up every day — and do it without breaking the bank — then we have the best inexpensive bands for you!
MoKo Sport band
The MoKo Sport band is rather similar to the Apple Watch Sport band in terms of look and feel, but it's WAY less expensive. In fact, you can find the MoKo bands starting around $8 (compared to Apple's $70).
MoKo Sport bands come in 26 colors and patterns and both 42mm and 38mm sizes, so there is truly one for every Apple Watch wearer. The soft silicone has a smooth finish, giving it a sporty, active look and repelling sweat and other moisture, keeping your wrist dry and comfortable.
If you're in the market for an everyday band that can stand up to wear and tear, look great with just about anything, and fit just about any style, the MoKo Sport band is a superb choice.
If you love the sports band look, but maybe the MoKo band isn't quite your style, we have more favorites that might better suit your taste!
Note: Make sure you choose the correct size at checkout!
Kartice Modern Buckle band
Apple's Modern Buckle band is around $330. Kartice's Modern Buckle band is around $20 and looks just as nice.
It comes in seven different colors, with three differently colored buckles to choose from, so the combinations are plentiful. The strap is made of a lovely soft leather that conforms to your wrist and isn't at all scratchy or stiff like some leather bands can be.
The buckle is a zinc alloy, which is great for folks with nickel allergies, and it closes firmly without feeling like it's going to come loose, while not feeling oppressive at the same time.
The Modern Buckle band is a great way to keep a playful look when you want to, while exuding sophistication on the occasions where that's a priority.
If you want a fun band for every outfit (and want to save $300), check out the Kartice Modern Buckle. If you like the Modern Buckle but aren't sold on the Kartice, we have few more Modern Buckle bands we like that you should definitely check out!
Note: Make sure you pick the correct size at checkout!
top4cus Milanese Loop
top4cus makes a great alternative to Apple's Milanese Loop, and its band comes in black, gold, champagne gold, silver, and the ever-popular rose gold, which all match the Apple Watch very closely.
The Milanese Loop is an elegant band that's perfect for office attire, but it's durable enough to wear every day, so long as you're not doing anything that may scratch it up too badly. That being said, top4cus double-plates its bands, so fading and chipping seldomly occur.
If you love the Milanese Loop style but don't want to shell out the $200 to Apple, then go with top4cus' band or any of our other Milanese Loop favorites.
Burkley Cuff
If you want to look like a steampunk badass or just want a leather band that'll make everybody ask, "where'd you get that?" then you definitely want the Burkley Cuff, because it's cool as hell!
Made of genuine leather and available in Antique Camel (yup, that's real), Antique Red, and Rustic Brown, this alternative to the Hermès cuff from Apple has an awesome modern feel with a sense of rustic coolness, like scotch out of a nice glass, sipped through a crazy straw.
The Burkley Cuff really does go with anything but is definitely only for folks who like their watch bands to make a bold statement – it takes up quite a bit of arm real estate, especially since it's only for the larger 42mm Apple Watch.
If you want to complete your cool guy/Indiana Jones/ruggedly handsome/steampunk look with an innovatively designed band that's one tenth the cost of Apple's version, then check out the Burkley Cuff. If you're a cuff fanatic and feeling like flying off the cuff on a cuff-band-buying spree, we've got more cuffs for your perusal.
CUFFS!
Vilo V-MORO Double Tour
The Double Tour style can be both elegant and rock star at the same time and getting it for less means that you're a smart shopper as well.
The V-MORO Double Tour band comes in seven colors and both Apple Watch sizes (38mm and 42mm), so there's one for every mood and personality. The genuine leather is extra comfortable, thanks to the microfiber interior, which snuggles against your wrist like a purring kitty on a winter day.
Different colors have different textures, so if you're not into the smooth leather look, you can pick up a navy blue band, which features a sort of cross hatch texture that's both rugged and refined (at the same time?! Yup!).
If you like to show off your watch bands and don't mind one that's a little more ostentatious than traditional bands, then go with the V-MORO Double Tour or any of our other favourite Double Tour bands and feel good about not paying $600 for them!
Note: Make sure you choose the right size for your Apple Watch before checking out!
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro
If you need a little more protection for your 42mm Apple Watch, then I highly recommend Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro, which is a rugged band and case combo. The rubber strap is firm and durable, and the case covers your watch face and body, protecting it from scratches and bumps.
The case comes in black, blue, gold, red, and white. This is only available for the 42mm Apple Watch Series 2.
More Apple Watch bands for less!
Do you love the look of the Hermes leather cuff bands, but hate the price? Our very own Cella Lao Rousseau shows you how to get that stylish look without the sticker shock!
And if you've got a sweet band for your Apple Watch that rocks your socks and won't break the bank? Sound off in the comments below!
Reader comments
I have been happy with the Oittm version of the link band.
Yes, I got one of those in regular stainless steel and it's great.
Wow these are all really nice with no noticible reduction in quality. Priced very well too.
Take a look at the silicone sport band. Notice ce how it protrudes from the body. The leather loop doesn't look right, either.
Have you guys thought to try out the 3rd party link bracelets (specifically space black/gray)? I ask because I once had a black Fossil watch whose black color eventually wore off, on the underside (where I would rest my wrist on things). I'm wondering if the same occurs with the knockoffs of Apple's offering (tbh, I don't even know if there have been reports of it happening with the official one from Apple).
My wife has two different bands that were purchased on Amazon. She nearly lost the watch when one of the little screws started coming loose. I added a tiny drop of "Locktite" to all the screws to hopefully prevent them from working loose again.
Search on Amazon or ebay for "apple watch band adaptor" and you'll see the little screws in some of the pictures.
Same thing just happened with me with the Nomad Strap. (http://www.hellonomad.com/products/strap ) I contacted the company and they're going to send me a screwdriver and an extra screw to put the strap back together again, and recommended Loctite to hold it. It's an expensive band, and I'm not really pleased with this. I think with all these 3rd party bands, it's "buyers beware".
It's not that cheap, but Pad and Quill's leather band is adorable. All of their things are well-made of quality materials. I'm dying to buy one, it's about $100, so maybe for Christmas.
As someone who has bought a few 3rd party bands, I always worry about what imore states about the lack of an approved made for watch band.
I'll wait for the next article, 5 Watch Bands That Shouldn't Break Your Watch ☺️
I bought one from eBay that looks like the Ivapo steel band but was cheaper. Like the previous guy said the little screws came out, twice! Causing the watch to hit the deck, twice. You get what you pay for. I was testing the market looking for a reasonable price steel band. I had the band three weeks. Don't buy a cheap one, they are too lightweight, don't "feel" quality, and are not well made. It will be better when someone stocks them and you can feel the quality yourself before buying.
WTB rubber based band similar to the one that comes with the sport model but with a standard watch buckle.
The Apple Watch Band, JETech® 42mm Stainless Steel Strap Wrist Band Replacement w/ Metal Clasp for Apple Watch All Models 42mm - Black Sold by JEDirect CA --- Available on Amazon.ca 39.99CAN$
Were well made, got the proper tool to remove links, color matches the watch
Love it!
i'd like a canvas apple watch band. those don't seem as popular/easy to find though.
ok so it seems the thing to search for is 'nato straps'.
I bought a third-party leather classic-style band for $30 on eBay (1 month from China). It looks amazing but it's obvious the leather is cheap. It felt more like hard plastic than leather. I went back to the my apple sports band.
I have the MoKo sport band in red and it's worked great!
My favourite is the Milanese Loop, no brand, very light, looks exactly like the JETech. Another good one looks like a black iWapo, it is another brand but looks the same. Next week I will get a Link Bracelet, there are two Chinese factories producing them, one makes it out of thinner metal, the other's quality is much better.
I have over 10 silicone bands to match T-shirts and Crocks. After X-mas when the weather starts staying around +20C, I will get some new style leather bands and start wearing real shoes. These days it's still a bit too hot so sweat gets to the leather bands. I have half a dozen lugs and been buying some regular leather bands which are OK, but look too regular.
There are now fake gold AW bodies, that might be something to do next year when I get bored wearing the aluminium.
Some of the best products are the silicone protective cases, very neat way to change the white aluminium watch to (enough) black to be used with a black metal band, or to green to match the green silicone band, or red...
Here in Shenzhen some women have started to match their AW bands with their handbags. It shouldn't be difficult, the city is known for thousands of electronics, garment, jewellery and watch factories.
It's actually funny to observe my wife who has 3 different jobs: official government inspector, school principal and cosmetics rep. She complains because I can use her 38mm watch bands but she can't use my 42mm ones and it's starting to be as difficult to pick the right watchband as it is to pick the right dress. I told her not to worry, in the future you will be able to buy the watch bands to match the dress and handbag at the same time you buy them.
What a clever trick by Apple to make the watch bands so easy to swap and what a brilliant idea to come up with Apple Watch that saves you 10-100 seconds 80 times a day.
Recently bought the Jetech Leather Band, I love it! Great price, especially compared to apple's $150 option. Going for the stainless steel loop next.
I have the apple stainless link, black leather and black sports band. Would like to buy more but those are the only bands I have found that fit my wrist (220mm). Really would like to get an apple Milanese but it's to small as are all the second party ones I have seen so far.
I picked up the JETech Genuine Leather Band a few weeks ago. So far I love it. No reason to pay Apple's ridiculously high $100+ price for a watch band.
In my opinion if you buy an Apple Watch you want quality, why lower yourself to after market straps.... Save up and buy from Apple.... That being said, I quite like the look of the pad and quill leather strap. Lol
I like the cuff straps but apparently this article ignored them. There are good alternative to the Hermes.
Wonderful collection! I prefer leather bands. Thanks!
We are from Wristouch , a premium quality third party apple watch band. I love to hear your comments for us.
I like the OULUOQI apple watch link bracelet.
it is identical to the original Apple band. The links are very easy to take out, you just use your finger to hit the button, wiggle it a little bit and it pops off. Very easy to adjust without any problem, unlike many 3rd party Apple Watch bands, this one is fairly scratch resistant so far, which was very important for me. I have tried several black 3rd party bands and most of them scratch so easily that they end up looking like garbage within a week. I have banged this one a couple of times now and it so far stood up to the test.
If someone pays more than 30 cad has to stop drinking.... No way there is a reason to spend so much money
Sorry to hear about your money challenges. Pocket change for me.