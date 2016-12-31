Running out of room on your devices? Find the cloud storage app that works best for you!
iPhones aren't exactly winning when it comes to device storage (unless you shell out mondo dinero for the 256GB version), so looking into cloud storage is a great idea. It's a great idea period if you like to have your files, media, and more on all of your devices (or at least the ability to transfer it between them).
There's some real garbage out there, so we've narrowed down the best cloud storage apps for iPhone and iPad so that you can keep your stuff safe without taking up room on your devices.
Dropbox
Dropbox is easily one of the best cloud storage services around. I asked around in our forums, and everyone said they use Dropbox. I asked all my colleagues — Dropbox all around.
That's because Dropbox has kick-ass features, like the ability to recover deleted items, the fact that it's on just about every platform imaginable, and that it can sync with other services, like 1Password. You can also earn more free storage by referring friends and family and completing Dropbox's "Get Started Guide".
A basic, free Dropbox account gives you 2GB of free storage, or you can choose to pay a yearly subscription of $99 (USD) for 1TB.
Google Drive
If you want free storage and you want a lot of it (reliably), then Google Drive is where it's at. You get 15GB up front, no charge. Within Google Drive is Google Photos, which gives you unlimited storage for photos up to 16 megapixels each.
Like Dropbox, Google Drive is on just about every platform and it's the perfect place to start and store just about everything. Photos lets you store photos, Docs lets you create and store documents (I wrote this in Docs), and you also have Sheets and Slides for spreadsheets and presentations, respectively.
For a whole host of awesome tools and excellent storage, from which you can download anything you create or store (on any device), check out Google Drive. It's pretty hard to beat what you get for FREE.
You can also pay $1.99 a month for 100GB, $9.99 a month for 1TB, $99.99 for 10TB, $199.99 for 20TB, and $299.99 a month for 30TB (I have no idea who needs 30TB of storage, but the price is reasonable!).
OneDrive
If you use iPhone and iPad, but prefer PC over Mac, then OneDrive has you covered. It's also available on just about every platform and works fairly similarly to Google Drive. OneDrive comes preinstalled on Windows 10 devices, so if you're looking to keep all of your iPhone data in sync with your PC, there isn't much you have to do besides making sure you're signed into the same account on both devices.
OneDrive also sends you real-time notifications when someone edits a document and lets you know who they are. Exclusive to iOS is the PDF annotation feature, which lets you highlight, draw on, and sign any PDF file on your iPhone or iPad. If you're big into storing photos, you'll also love that OneDrive automatically tags photos based on visuals, so they'll be easier to search for later on.
5GB is free or you can pay $1.99 a month for 50GB, $69.99 a year for 1TB and Office 365 Personal, or $99.99 a year for 5TB and Office 365 Home.
Box
Stop sniggering at the name. Box let's you store and share files on all your devices, and it even allows collaboration, which is great if you don't want to let people into your personal Google Drive or iCloud Drive folders (since they may be attached to personal email addresses and whatever else).
You get 10GB of storage for free, and your file size is limited to 250MB, per file, or you can subscribe to the Personal Pro Plan for $79.99 a year and get 100GB of storage and a file upload size limit of 5GB.
Box integrates with many other apps, just like Dropbox does, which you can use to annotate, e-sign, and more. The real-time search function lets you find files easier and you can rest easy know they're all protected with file-level encryption.
If you need to collaborate on files often or if you're just looking for another spot to store docs, away from your personal stash, then check out Box.
SugarSync
SugarSync is another great service to use if you don't want the files you share to be linked to personal email addresses, like Google Drive or OneDrive might be. It's also the perfect service for you if you want a constant sync of all of your files across every device you own.
You can privately share files, stream videos that you have without actually having to download them, automatically back up your iPhone Camera Roll, and much more.
SugarSync is free for 90 days, but then you have to subscribe, at $7.49 a month for 100GB of storage, $9.99 a month for 250GB, $18.95 a month for 500GB, and then $55 a month for a business account, which gives you 1TB.
If you're big into sharing all of your files or you have a ton of devices and can't be waiting for stuff to download all the time, then check out SugarSync.
Where do you keep your stuff?
What's your favorite cloud storage app for iPhone and iPad? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
Call me a geek but I use ownCloud. For the uninitiated its a cloud storage system that you host yourself works on all platforms and since you host it you have complete control over your data! Yes the ownCloud app needs integration into apps like 1Password etc but in this day and age I refuse to give my data to another company to host. Come on app developers give ownCloud some love and give it the same integration you give Dropbox.
I agree, the new cloud storage service Copy is a really great one! I can highly recommend it. It provides great service through simple but very functional interface as well as an app for desktop and apps for Android and iOS systems. It also gives now everyone 20 Gb free storage space through a referral link.
I'm going to include ownCloud in a self hosted roundup with others like Bitcasa :)
After looking at the various options, I recently went with Bitcasa. I was really attracted to the $99/year for "infinite" storage. A lot of options want to charge you a lot more for a lot less storage. Dropbox alone wants to charge the same amount for only 100 GB. I am still in the honeymoon phase with Bitcasa, but so far everything seems to work just fine. They have Mac and Windows integration as well as iOS, Andriod, and Windows Mobile apps.
i took advantage of early offers from Skydrive and Box.net. when they were first released skydrive were offering 25gb for free and box.net were offering 50gb for life for free. also had a galaxy s4 and took advantage of dropbox 50gb for free for 2 years!!! so i think im pretty much sorted for cloud storage
ditto. plus i added my docs to google drive just because you can edit. I rarely have to but it only took a minute.
I got the 50gig for life with Box as well.
I use Dropbox more though as the Box app for ios really sucks
No mention of iCloud there ;)
Considering it doesn't have nearly the support that these other guys have, I don't think at this point it deserves the title of a "best app" ;)
I use dropbox and copy.com .... They both work great, but copy offers the most free space (20GB)....
I use Dropbox to store my work files (nothing highly confidential, just notes and code backups mainly), and SkyDrive for personal files (vacation photos, videos, game saves, music, etc.). I have 2 factor authentication setup on both with the Google Authenticator; so I feel pretty safe with them. I do use iCloud as well, for anything I create with iWork on my iPad (usually trust this one with more confidential, albeit temporary, files).
Honestly, I don't care that much about integration with my apps, though. I'm fine with fewer apps having access to my stuff, and just sending copies of the files back and forth if I need to back them up. Less fingers in the pot, plus less lag when I open files. The iWork files, for example, take several seconds to load due to syncing with iCloud. That doesn't sound like a lot, but it "feels" like a lot when you are in a hurry.
You forgot Cubby. We moved all of our Dropbox users to Cubby several months ago. More flexibility on the desktop, and much better price per user. The extra security features are nice, also.
Thanks Dude!
Just signed up and installed the app
Sweet! Hope you like it. Great thing about all this is being able to use multiple cloud apps to see which one is best.
Box.net allows you to rename files from your mobile device which is really really nice. DropBox still won't let me do that on the iphone. :-(
Id recommend "JOLIDRIVE". You can browse and stream from multiple cloud accounts with one app. Really cool.
I use Wuala safe and secure and iCloud.
Also interested in cloud provider with high level encryption, please let me know.
Skydrive is the best for me, because of the free 25GB offer. Its where keep my backup of all my iPhone pics, and share with the family.
Did sugarsync do away with the 2 and 5 gigs for free?
Dropbox here, mainly for the third-party app integration.
All the above said applications are great, But I found another one Yunio-100GB Free Cloud Storage.
This article would have been more useful if it talked about upload file size limitation. I have the 50 gb free with box but don't use it due to the file size limitation.
Glad to see you mentioned Copy. Copy is a great cloud storage service. I'm hoping that Copy gains traction and finally puts pressure on Dropbox to make there pricing and free storage more competitive.
Google Drive is also very well priced and I use Google Drive for a lot of my content too. Dropbox integrates well with so many apps which makes it such a strong player, but they are very mean with their free storage and pricey on their paid storage.
Pros and Cons of the 4 services I use.
1. Google Drive - Great price for storage. Good integration with Apps and getting better.
2. Copy - Great free storage offering and referral bonus storage is great. Very little support for Copy through Apps. Priced much better than dropbox for paid storage.
3. Box - 50 gb free through promotion originally. File size limit to 250mb on the free service. App integration is getting better. Ios app is now very nice.
4. Dropbox - Tiny amount of free storage compared to the rest. Expensive compared to the rest. Never adjust their offerings or pricing.
Great integration with so many Apps. Very nice IOS app.
No one uses MediaFire? I like it and I have 1.1TB for only $2.50/mo
Thanks guys,..awesome sharing. I hope to contribute in the near future.