Best currency conversion apps for iPhone

What's the best currency converter for iPhone?

If you're abroad or simply curious, there are some great currency converter apps that can help you figure things out. Whether you're trying to figure out just how much money to bring on a trip or you're wondering how your dollar stacks up against the rest of the world's currencies, check these apps out.

XE Currency

If you've ever googled "so many dollars in British Pounds" or something similar, the first result that popped up was probably XE Currency Converter. Did you know it's also a handy app?

XE Currency lets you search currencies, see trends over time, and compare multiple currencies at once. It's perfect if you're doing a bunch of traveling or keeping an eye on global currencies for business purposes.

Currency

Currency has a great user interface that's colorful and easy to use. You can search multiple currencies and make quick conversions with a calculator-like tool. You can see up-to-date exchange rates for over 150 currencies and countries, and you can add currencies to your list so that you can come back and quickly view them on the fly.

Amount

Amount is a gorgeous app that's not just for currency conversion — it helps with all unit conversions, which makes it perfect for business use, as well as traveling. It's also a light app, taking up only 5.7MB on your iPhone.

You can convert currencies, as well as over 700 units in real time, while creating customized lists so that you can come back and take a quick look at the currencies and units that matter the most to you.





My Currency Converter

My Currency Converter is another simple converter with a great interface that's easy to use and understand. You can look at global currency trends through comparison graphs, and you can convert over 150 supported currencies (even BitCoin, LiteCoin, and DogeCoin). The switch button is a handy way to quickly invert conversions, and exchange rates are automatically updated.

My Currency Converter will even work if you're not connected to the internet, though exchange rates will be approximations based on the last time you were connected.

