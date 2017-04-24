Microsoft is retiring Wunderlist. So what should be the next to-do app on your to-try list?{.intro}

In light of Microsoft's recent announcement that it will be retiring Wunderlist in the not-so-distant future, we decided to let you know about the best task managing apps you can get in the App Store right now.

Apple's Reminders app is a useful productivity tool, but it doesn't necessarily meet everyone's needs. Some people may want more sub-task features or better integration with their calendar apps. Luckily, there are plenty of great to-do apps in the App Store. Finding the right one depends on how you handle your daily list making. Whether you want to keep it simple and fast, or need all the bells and whistles, there is an app for you.

WeDo

WeDo is really working to make the Wunderlist switch over as seamless as possible. The app offers the ability to import from Wunderlist, which will also give switchers a [six months subscription to WeDo Pro for free. The app is great for estimating how long a task will take and you can track your habits, too. You can assign tasks to people on your contact list and share lists with groups. You can even change the list theme to give your eyes something new to look at.

If you need a task list with sharing abilities, WeDo has exactly what you need and makes transitioning from Wunderlist a little less painful.

OmniFocus 2

If you subscribe to the complex but effective Getting Things Done (GTD)method of managing your tasks, then OmniFocus is the tool you need for your everyday life. It is feature-rich with detailed list-making features for everything from simple daily chores to long-lasting projects. You can tag items with location, time, and context to help keep you focused on what's important whether you're at home or work. You can add photo and audio recording attachments to any task and add a note to help remind you of what to do. With the Notification Center widget, you'll know what's due today without having to open the app.

If you subscribe to the GTD method of productivity, or just really need a robust task manager app, OmniFocus is the only app you need and it's well worth its premium price.

2Do

If you don't really know what type of list maker you are, and you're just getting started in the task manager genre, 2Do is a perfect starting point (and for a lot of people, staying point) for getting organized. It is flexible enough to let you create tasks and projects in whatever way works for you. You can even mix it up. Lists are labeled by type, due date, and you can even create a smart list based on task items you've set up with a specific list type, like Home or Work.

For a well-rounded variety of task managing options, from simple to complex, try 2Do.

Todoist

Todoist, at its base, is a great app for creating simple lists with solid features, like a task inbox, items due today, and project lists with sub-task support. You can assign a task to a project, set a due date, and identify its priority. If you are working on a project with a team, you can also assign tasks to different people and send them an invitation to collaborate. It connects to a number of app integrations with Evernote, Google Calendar, IFTTT, and more.

If you need a more robust task management app, you can upgrade for $28.99 per year to get the premium features, which included reminders, labels, tags, filters, notes, and more. You can also upload photos and audio recordings via cloud storage services like Dropbox, and connect your to-do list to your Calendar app.

If you need a list maker that is fast but has some additional features, like sub-tasks and due dates, Todoist will keep you moving through your busy day.

Toodledo

Toodledo is great at helping you see your to-do items based on their priority. If you have 10 things on your list today, which ones are most important and which ones can be put off until later? This app puts your highest priorities with soonest deadlines into a "Hotlist" so you can quickly see what needs to be addressed right away. View items by priority, due date, folder, and more.

You can also create outlines for projects with nested lists, not just sub-tasks. If you just need to jot down a handful of items, like groceries, you can create simple lists with no additional features. The Habits section lets you start a list of things you'd like to do every day or on certain days. Check them off each time to show your personal progress.

Toodledo is ideal for people with a lot of tasks on their daily schedule and who need a way to organize items by priority.

Remember the Milk

The goal of this app is to make sure you remember to complete a task. Whether you get notifications via email, text message, or even social networking channels like Google+ Hangouts or Skype. The key to getting the most out of the iPhone app is to set up your preferences from the official website first. Once you've set up your preferences, you'll get alerts sent to you wherever you want.

You don't even have to use the app to enter an item list. You'll get a special email address that you can use to send yourself a message and it will automatically be added to your list. That said, the app is a fine piece of work. You can get daily digests with updates on your current and upcoming to-do items.

The pro version, which costs $39.99 per year, includes subtasks, advanced sorting features so you can organize groups and items, customizable themes, and more.

Remember the Milk is great for people that make to-do lists, but forget to check in on them. It will send you friendly reminders wherever you will be most likely to notice them.

Proud

Proud focuses on a Zen-like task management experience. Sure, we all have a lot to do every day, but that doesn't mean we have to stress out about it. If your list starts to get too long, you can give yourself a break by pushing all of your tasks to a later time or quickly postpone a task's due date until the afternoon, evening, next day, or even by just a few hours. It also has a de-stress feature that lets you check out for a bit with a controlled breathing session using a visual aid and meditative sounds to help you slow down for as little as 30 seconds, or as long as 10 minutes.

The interface is simple to use and easy to understand. Adding an item is similar to Clear's ultra fast gesture-based method. You can build projects with subtasks and set customized reminders for everything. If you want a more personalized look you can change the theme color.

If your task list intimidates you and increases your blood pressure, Proud will help remind you that personal wellbeing is also an important part of getting things done.

Any.do

What makes Any.do stand out the most in a crowd is its deep integration with Cal by the same app developer. When combined, the two create a powerhouse of productivity. Your daily tasks are always available to you while you are checking on your event schedule. It has all of the basic list-making features that make it easy to manage tasks, but also includes additional tools, like adding files, audio recordings, and photos from Dropbox or Google Drive.

You can easily share lists with others and add an item to your to-do list by sending an email to yourself. Every day, you'll get a friendly reminder of tasks remaining on your list. You can check them off, postpone them for a later date or time, or delete them.

If combining calendar and task lists sound like something you need, add Any.do and Cal to your iPhone for serious productivity.

Your favorite?

Didn't see your favorite on our list? Which one is your favorite and what are its best features.