Neglect to back up your iPhone or iPad? First: Shame on you. Second: Check out these services.

Backing up your iPhone or iPad is one of the smartest things you can do as a device owner, but let's be honest: not everyone does (I don't… Please don't tell anyone). If you have a lot of sensitive data on your iPhone or iPad and it's just cacked on you and you don't have a backup, all is not lost.

There are emergency data recovery services that specialize in recovering data that may seem otherwise lost for good. Trained technicians take your device apart and get right into the nitty gritty of your iPhone or iPad's storage on both the physical and software levels.

Some of these services are garbage and lack security, customer service, and reliability. We've rounded up the best around so that you can get the help you need to recover your data safely and effectively.

SalvageData Recovery

SalvageData Recovery is number 1 on Top Ten Reviews' list of best recovery services and for good reason. The company has one of, if not the best evaluation process in the business (and it's free!), and its customer service is fantastic. The first person you talk to about your case becomes your single point of contact in the company. It has a certified clean room and security audit, so you know your hardware is safe from harmful particles, and you know your data is safe.

One of SalvageData's best customer service features is the online chat, which is available 24/7. You can also submit and open recovery tickets right on the website instead of having to call someone. If you can do the recovery yourself, you'll even be given DIY software so that you don't have to send your phone or iPad away.

If you're looking for the easiest way to recover your data with the most convenient options for contacting the company, check out SalvageData.

Learn more

DriveSavers

DriveSavers has been in the data recovery business for over 30 years and as Top Ten Reviews can attest, it's an incredibly trustworthy service used by the likes of Harrison Ford and Buzz Aldrin. The company has proven it has a clean room, as well as a third-party security audit, so you know your data will be reliably recovered and completely safe.

If you're looking for a reputable service (who isn't) that's been in the business since before cell phones were even mainstream, then DriveSavers is your bag.

Learn more

Secure Data Recovery

Top Ten Reviews like Secure Data Recovery best for its ISO 4 Class 10 cleanroom, which decries that a cleanroom may only have particles less than 10,000 µm in a sample, which is insanely low. An ISO 1 can only have 10µm, which is reserved for the most sensitive scientific practices. In other words, Secure Data Recovery's cleanroom is really clean, meaning neither dust nor any other crap is going to get into the fine bits of your iPhone or iPad and screw it up.

Secure Data Recovery has been in the biz for around 20 years, and it's been a member of the Better Business Bureau since 2011, making it a secure and reliable choice for your data recovery needs. Customer service is available 24/7/365 and the company is certified by Apple. Data is encrypted and your security is of the utmost importance.

With locations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and the U.K., your data can be conveniently recovered relatively near to you, decreasing turnaround time for evaluations.

Learn more

Have you lost it all?

Have you had to use an emergency data recovery service? Which one did you use? What was your experience like? Let us know in the comments below!