Not attending WWDC? Want a little more than the developer conference has to offer? Here are the events to check out.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference will be the focal point of the June 5-9 week in San Jose — but it's certainly not the only game in town. If you're attending WWDC or just hanging out in town with your fellow developers, designers, and tech pals, there are a bunch of other meetups, events, concerts, and secondary conferences worth your time. Here are just some of the ones we're looking forward to.

Events & Parties

Looking to hang out with fellow developers, tech journalists, and Apple aficionados during WWDC? Here are some of the awesome events and parties happening.

Relay.fm WWDC17 Meetup (Monday, 7-9:30PM)

Podcast network Relay.fm is hosting its yearly WWDC meetup on Monday, June 5 from 7PM-9:30PM at the San Jose Museum of Quilts and Textiles. Tickets have currently Sold Out, but you can also catch the Relay founders and podcasters at James Dempsey's Breakpoints show later in the week.

Relay.fm WWDC17 Meetup

The Beard Bash! (Monday, 8PM-12AM)

Presented by iMore and the Loop, Jim Dalrymple's annual celebration of developers, Heineken, and rock and roll is entering its seventh year. Come hang out with Rene, myself, Jim, Dave Mark, and a host of rock 'n rollers as we bring the Beard Bash to the City National Civic Center in San Jose. Admission is free, but limited; keep an eye on The Loop to grab yourself a ticket.

2017 Beard Bash

The Talk Show with John Gruber Live (Tuesday Evening)

Gruber brings the Talk Show to the California Theater in San Jose to interview an as-of-yet unnamed special guest. Who might show up in 2017? The past two years have seen Apple SVP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller and SVP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi take the stage; this year might bring another Apple executive to the forefront — or the long-awaited return of John Moltz. Anything's possible.

Tickets will be available through Daring Fireball soon; keep an eye on the site for more details.

The Talk Show Live

James Dempsey and the Breakpoints LIVE (Wednesday, 7-11PM; show begins at 8:30PM)

James Dempsey's coding-themed rock band is back for another year of strumming and singing about Swift, broken iPhones, and eponymous breakpoints. (If you're lucky, you may catch a glimpse of yours truly shredding on the ukulele.) In addition, Relay.fm is hosting a second meetup in the City National Civic with its hosts and co-founders.

As always, the show is a benefit for App Camp for Girls courtesy women@wwdc; general admission tickets run you $35, with discounts for students and a VIP "unlimited-drink" ticket.

James Dempsey and the Breakpoints LIVE

Other conferences

As the developer community has grown, tickets to WWDC have gone from hard to get to lottery-level impossible — and in response, the secondary conference was born. Usually held in the same area as WWDC, these conferences are designed for developers, designers, and enthusiasts who'd like to attend WWDC's social events, but can't (or choose not to) attend the flagship conference itself.

AltConf (June 5-8)

One of the first "alternative conferences," AltConf has provided a free space for WWDC-goers to learn and interact with fellow tech enthusiasts — whether or not they're actually attending WWDC. This year, AltConf is being hosted at the San Jose Marriot; the conference will stream the Keynote and State of the Union for over 900 attendees before splitting into two theaters' worth of free talks along with a Community space, where attendees can host a group event or public lab.

AltConf

Layers (June 5-7)

If you're a designer or artistically-inclined, Layers is the WWDC conference for you: Having attended it the last two years, I can't say enough good things about Jessie Char and Elaine Pow's event and their speakers. Layers begins with an opening night party on Monday, followed by two days of conference talks at the Montgomery Theater, broken up by local snack vendors. This year, Layers has presentations from designer Brad Ellis, product design lead Amélie Lamont, former design leads for Hillary for America Chelsea Atwell and Ida Woldemichael, and Instagram product design manager Ted Boda. You can grab conference passes on the Layers site; if you belong to an underrepresented industry group, you can also use the code REPRESENT to receive $100 off a Layers pass.

Layers Design Conference

CocoaConf Next Door (June 5 - 8)

If you want developer-focused talks but missed out on a WWDC ticket, CocoaConf Next Door offers the next best thing, with sessions from prominent iOS and Mac developers at the Hilton Hotel. CocoaConf has been a developer conference staple for

iMore will also be hosting a live reaction roundtable right after the WWDC keynote at Next Door on Monday with Rene, myself, and a few other special guests.

Thursday is the last day to register for Next Door, so if you're interested in attending, make sure to grab your ticket now!

CocoaConf Next Door

What have I missed?

Anything you're looking forward to attending during WWDC week that I haven't heard of? Drop it in the comments.