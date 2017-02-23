What are the best external heart rate monitors that work with the Apple Watch and iPhone?

Pairing a device like an external heart rate monitor with your Apple Watch can take your fitness routine to the next level. An external heart rate monitor will help you keep closer track of your stats and progress as you workout, and syncing it with your iPhone and Apple Watch is a true match made in heaven.

Here are a few of the best external heart rate monitors to consider as you weigh your options!

Wahoo TICKR X heart rate monitor

With LED light indicators, waterproof and sweat-proof features, and heart rate training, the Wahoo TICKR heart rate monitor is a reliable option to consider as you continue your search for the perfect external heart rate tracker!

The Wahoo monitor attaches flawlessly to your Apple Watch and iPhone, while the app makes monitoring your heart rate straightforward and easy on the go. The TICKR is waterproof up to 5 feet, while the coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months, meaning you don't have to worry about constantly recharging it.

The Wahoo measures heart rate and calorie burn and also works seamlessly with most third party apps, making it a user-friendly device to wear while workout out.

Polar H7 heart rate sensor

Keep your Polar H7 heart rate sensor attached around your body, sync your Apple Watch or iPhone, and start your workout with a snap!

The Polar sensor is a waterproof tracker that has a long battery life and is compatible with certain gym equipment, making it a super high-tech gadget that tracks your progress flawlessly. The monitor comes with heart rate sensors for super accurate readings with wireless, Bluetooth technology.

On top of the Polar's innovative features, the fitness tracker comes with a planning program for burning calories and a training program where you can choose from over 100 sport profiles and voice guidance as you work up a sweat.

Scosche Rhythm+ monitor armband

Pair your Apple Watch or iPhone with another modern and sleek-looking wrist strap and check out the Scosche Rhythm+ monitor armband fitness tracker if you're looking for a waterproof, rechargeable workout accessory!

This adjustable wristband monitors your heart rate and connects with your Apple Watch via a wireless Bluetooth connection. With the Scosche Rhythm+, on top of monitoring heart rate, you can keep track of your distance, pace, speed, calories burned, and more.

Because this fitness tracker isn't hidden under your clothes, style matters, and Scosche has kept that in mind with their design and color options. You can pick from black, orange, green, blue, pink, and red colors (to match your favorite workout outfit)!





What's your pick?

