What are the best external heart rate monitors that work with the Apple Watch and iPhone?
Updated February, 2017: Updated product descriptions and included Twitter recommendations
Pairing a device like an external heart rate monitor with your Apple Watch can take your fitness routine to the next level. An external heart rate monitor will help you keep closer track of your stats and progress as you workout, and syncing it with your iPhone and Apple Watch is a true match made in heaven.
Here are a few of the best external heart rate monitors to consider as you weigh your options!
Wahoo TICKR X heart rate monitor
With LED light indicators, waterproof and sweat-proof features, and heart rate training, the Wahoo TICKR heart rate monitor is a reliable option to consider as you continue your search for the perfect external heart rate tracker!
The Wahoo monitor attaches flawlessly to your Apple Watch and iPhone, while the app makes monitoring your heart rate straightforward and easy on the go. The TICKR is waterproof up to 5 feet, while the coin cell battery lasts up to 12 months, meaning you don't have to worry about constantly recharging it.
The Wahoo measures heart rate and calorie burn and also works seamlessly with most third party apps, making it a user-friendly device to wear while workout out.
@hellorousseau @iMore For a Bluetooth one- probably the @Scosche armband or Wahoo Tickr— Seth Katzenstein (@Sethjk) February 21, 2017
Polar H7 heart rate sensor
Keep your Polar H7 heart rate sensor attached around your body, sync your Apple Watch or iPhone, and start your workout with a snap!
The Polar sensor is a waterproof tracker that has a long battery life and is compatible with certain gym equipment, making it a super high-tech gadget that tracks your progress flawlessly. The monitor comes with heart rate sensors for super accurate readings with wireless, Bluetooth technology.
On top of the Polar's innovative features, the fitness tracker comes with a planning program for burning calories and a training program where you can choose from over 100 sport profiles and voice guidance as you work up a sweat.
Scosche Rhythm+ monitor armband
Pair your Apple Watch or iPhone with another modern and sleek-looking wrist strap and check out the Scosche Rhythm+ monitor armband fitness tracker if you're looking for a waterproof, rechargeable workout accessory!
This adjustable wristband monitors your heart rate and connects with your Apple Watch via a wireless Bluetooth connection. With the Scosche Rhythm+, on top of monitoring heart rate, you can keep track of your distance, pace, speed, calories burned, and more.
Because this fitness tracker isn't hidden under your clothes, style matters, and Scosche has kept that in mind with their design and color options. You can pick from black, orange, green, blue, pink, and red colors (to match your favorite workout outfit)!
@hellorousseau @iMore Scosche Rhythm+— Corey Blevins (@cjblev) February 21, 2017
What's your pick?
Is there a heart rate monitor that you love using with your Apple Watch that we missed on our list? Let us know in the comments below and we'll be sure to check it out!
Reader comments
I have the Polar H7 amd find it pretty good, although the battery only lasts a few months, using it to workout about 5 days a week.
I haven't noticed an issue with my battery yet (about 9 months in, 2-3 a week) but the apps are horrendous at syncing correctly with Health or MFP or Fitbit. I kickbox, and in Beat, which has updated to include TONS of workouts, it shows my workouts correctly. But that app does NOT sync with MFP. So I have to sync it with Polar's other app, AND Health AND Fitbit just to get it to show up in MFP because that's the only way the workout will show up at all. But it shows up as running or general cross training. And it's irritating as ****! But if I say I walked, that shows up fine. Polar never replies to support requests and MFP has no input.
I don't think the garmin HR strap will work with the Apple Watch. Garmin devices communicate over ANT+, not bluetooth and Apple Devices do not communicate over ANT+.
This was my first thought as well
I've just bought the Garmin Chest strap that is recommended in your article, and can find nothing in the documentation abut it working with an iPhone, let alone an Apple watch. It would appear that it does not have the necessary bommunication to be able to connect. So why are you recommending it as one of the best.
This needs to be updated, the Garmin chest strap doesn't work with the watch or the phone.