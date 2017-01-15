What are the best games for Apple TV? The fun ones, of course!

Apple TV isn't just for watching iTunes or Netflix any more! There are a ton of great games that you can play alone or with family and friends. Some even work with a Bluetooth gamepad for that real console feel! But which Apple TV games are the very best? Here are our favorites!

Minecraft

Because Minecraft. If you have kids in the house or just enjoy world-building and games that really pass the time, then Minecraft is up your alley. It's not fast-paced — unless you want it to be! — so you can create your own little piece of the world as you please. Build structures, farm animals, make weapons, and then you can go take over someone else's homestead if you want. Or be a pacifist. Whatever, man.

The world is randomly generated, so you can explore and live like a king in creative mode, with unlimited resources. Or enter survival mode and mine everything you need, creating weapons and armor to fight off enemy mobs.

You really get to play however you'd like, which is the innate beauty in Minecraft, as simple as it is.

Minecraft requires an MFi-based controller.

Crossy Road

Yes, Crossy Road is available for iPhone and iPad, but it's a lot more fun on the big screen! The graphics are simplistic but absolutely gorgeous and the gameplay on the Siri remote is surprisingly great. You can also play in multiplayer mode, using an iPhone or iPad as the second controller! Multiplayer is hilariously fun, because you're basically just trying to screw the other person over and leave them in the dust.

You can also unlock all sorts of fun characters, like robots, barnyard animals, and more — all in the pursuit of getting as far as possible without getting nailed by a tractor trailer. Yeah, it's Frogger, but it's Frogger reimagined for today.

Free - Learn more

Rayman Adventures

The craziest part of Rayman Adventures is that it's free. Sure, there are in-app purchases to help you progress more quickly, but if you don't want to pay, you don't have to. And there are over 1,000 adventures to be had in this charming and ridiculously fun platformer. (You can also disable in-app purchases so the little ones don't rack up your credit card.)

You play as Rayman, of course, making your way through countless levels, defeating enemies and collecting Incrediballs, while facing fearsome boss battles along the way.

If you love a good platformer with some gorgeous visuals, then don't think twice and just download Rayman Adventures. Come on. It's free.

You don't need a game controller for this one, but it makes it a hell of of a lot easier to play.

Free, with in-app purchases - Learn more

Dungeon Hunter 5

Dungeon Hunter is gorgeous. Play in solo RPG campaign mode and hunt down monsters through 69 missions, or play in co-op mode with up to three other players, and hack and slash your way through dungeon after dungeon. You can even hire friends as Allies to help you out. You also have to play defence, creating trap rooms and building stronger defenders so no one takes your precious gold.

There are hundreds of character customizations, so if you're into RPGs at all, this should definitely be on your Apple TV. Especially since it's… wait for it… Free!

There are daily and weekly events, so gameplay never gets stale and you're always trying for different goals instead of just slicin' and dicin'.

Free, with in-app purchases - Learn more

AG Drive

Like racing games? Remember F-Zero? Of course you do. If you like F-Zero, you'll love the very similar AG Drive. In this Apple Editor's Choice app, you race futuristic anti-gravity vehicles around beautiful cityscapes on tracks made of steel beams. It's very atmospheric, and if you're into science fiction, you'll be rather enthralled.

You only have to buy it once and you can play on all of your devices (though your progress isn't synced from Apple TV to iPhone or iPad, or vice versa).

There are a bunch of different race modes so things don't get stale.But there's no multiplayer mode, so you'll have to take turns on the Apple TV. Still, it's totally worth it.

Guitar Hero Live

YAAAASSSS. I have always loved Guitar Hero, despite the fact that I have four or five real guitars kicking around. I'm just not good enough to play along with many of my favorite songs, and the ability to do so with fun graphics, competitive gameplay, and a progressive "story" is too much fun to pass up.

Guitar Hero Live is sort of a reboot to the franchise, being the first new Guitar Hero game since 2010. FreeStyleGames was given free rein with the game, so they revamped the guitar controller to only have three frets but six buttons instead of five like the older models. You get to play in a virtual rock band and progress from easy songs to very difficult songs, trying to get as many points and as long a streak as possible throughout each.

The GH Live mode puts you onstage, looking out at the crowd from a first-person POV. If you screw up, you'll see it in the faces of the audience, but if you rock it, they'll warmly reward you. It's actually pretty cool, since the band and crowd are now real people instead of stylized animated characters. The fans in the crowd even sing the words to the song you're playing. Wild and crazy.

GHTV lets you play along with actual music videos from many genres, and you can compete with friends worldwide.

You will need the guitar controller to be able to play this, and it ain't exactly cheap, at $99 for the game and controller, but then you get the full game for iPhone and iPad (you'd have to pay around $50 for the full iOS game otherwise).

Alto's Adventure

Alto's Adventure is an incredible game. So much more than an endless runner, you play as Alto, snowboarding down slopes, catching llamas, collecting coins, and doing tricks. And it's stunning. Like stunning stunning. The soundtrack is lovely and though everything is do-or-die, you don't really feel that pressure like you do with Temple Run or even Super Mario Run.

Time passes as you go, and the landscape changes, as you snowboard through mountain villages at sunset, grinding bunting lines and rooftops. This is the most relaxing time you'll ever spending playing an endless runner, and you won't even be that choked when you inevitably land on your head trying to do a backflip.

SongPop Party

SongPop Party lets you play with up to five other people using the iOS remote app, making this the perfect party or family game. All you have to do is swipe to answer questions about music. The faster you are, the more points you get. It's free to play, though you can make in-app purchases to speed up the unlocking process if you so desire.

There are a bunch of genres to choose from, so there's something for everyone, and there's a cast of cute characters to choose from.

Note: Some songs do have explicit lyrics and there is no way to turn this off, so beware when you're playing with little ones. The game is rated 12+ on the App Store.

Free - Learn more

SketchParty TV

Love Pictionary? Boom, SketchParty TV is for you. This is another great party game where you draw clues on your iPhone or iPad and your teammates have to guess for points. You can have up to eight people, per team playing, so this app is especially ideal for big parties.

You'll need an AirPlay-capable device that can mirror to your Apple TV in order to play.

Oceanhorn

Take one look at the game, the main character's moves, the storyline, and you'll be all "yup, Zelda clone". But that's not a bad thing; in fact, it's quite the opposite.

In Oceanhorn, you must grow from boy to man, searching for your father with only his old notebook and a mysterious necklace to guide you. You'll sail the Uncharted Seas, solving puzzles, battling monsters, learning magic, and collecting treasure, while you play to unlock the secrets of Arcadia and the sea monster, Oceanhorn.

You don't have to use a game controller to play this on one Apple TV, but it definitely makes the whole experience more enjoyable. So much so that my colleague, Luke, even included it in his roundup of the best Apple TV games to play with controllers.

If you like adventurous fun, presented in gorgeous fashion, and gameplay just like Zelda, then check out Oceanhorn. It's an Apple TV must-have.

Lumino City

Lumino City might just be the coolest mobile game ever. The premise is relatively simple; your grandfather, the caretaker of Lumino City has been kidnapped, and it's up to you, as Lumi, to explore the city and figure out the mechanisms that make it work, collecting items and bringing them back to where they complete a circuit or mechanism.

The real treat here is the scenery, which is all handmade from cardboard, paper, miniature lights, and motors. The handmade stuff was then scanned and digitized to be animated in the game, and it is freakin' B-E-A-Utiful. The soundtrack is fascinating as well, since it stops and starts and sort of pulses in and out, making for a unique gaming experience that really turns the whole platformer/adventure/puzzle game on its head.

There are tons of different kinds of puzzles, so things never get stale and keep you thinking at every turn. It's overall a very relaxing game, and if you enjoy Little Big Planet at all, then definitely check it out.

Regardless of anything, totally check out Lumino City. It'd be a travesty if you didn't.

What do you play?

Do you have a favorite game for Apple TV? What is it and why is the Apple TV the perfect way to play it? Let us know in the comments below!