Handoff is one of the most magical Continuity features in Apple's software lineup: Start a task on your iPhone and pick up right where you left off on your Mac or iPad. Even cooler, Handoff works with certain third-party apps, and these are the best ones we've found!

Airbnb

Airbnb lets you find interesting and unique places to stay all over the world. With Handoff support, you can start browsing for places on your iPhone and then view the full blown listing on your Mac. Basically, once you're inside a listing in the iPhone version of Airbnb, your Mac will know what you're looking at and offer a Handoff using your default browser to open the full listing. Aside from Handoff support, Airbnb also supports Notification Center widgets so guests and hosts can see what stays they have coming up in just a swipe.

NYTimes

The NYTimes app brings everything you love about the print version right to your iPhone. With Handoff support, the experience just got even better. Start reading any article on your iPhone and your Mac will automagically know and let you pick up right where you left off on the New York Times website, and vice versa.

iA Writer Pro

iA Writer Pro is a complete writing suite that not only supports Markdown, but works by breaking down the stages of writing. Each has its own font and style to suit each stage. You can also enjoy Syntax Mode and many other features that make writing long or short form content in iA Writer Pro a great experience from start to finish. Now with Handoff support, you can start writing on your iPhone and pick up on your iPad or Mac.

Pocket

Pocket lets you save all the interesting articles, links, and stories you find around the web and in other third party apps for later. Then when you have time to sit and read, just launch Pocket and pick up where you left off. With support for Handoff in iOS 8, you can now start reading something on your iPhone and pick up where you left off on your iPad. Then if you need to switch back, you can easily do so in just a quick swipe or a few taps in Notification Center. Better yet, Pocket's Mac app also supports Handoff so you can easily switch from desktop to iOS in mere seconds.

Things

Things is a complete task management suite that's available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With support for projects and simple task management, Things can be as intricate and organized as you want it to be. Or you can throw things in the inbox and organize them later if you feel like it. With support for Handoff, you can quickly start creating tasks on your iPhone and pick up where you left off on your Mac. Right now Things supports iPhone to Mac and vice versa, but Cultured Code has already stated that iPad support for Handoff is coming soon. But as always, you can sync everything including iPad in the cloud for no additional cost.

Wunderlist

Wunderlist is a todo and task management app as well. Aside from general checklists and projects, Wunderlist offers lots of great collaboration tools which make it great for groups that need to work together on certain tasks. Not only that, it's supported across virtually every platform you could think of, which makes it great for workgroups that have many different platforms involved. For those with iOS 8 and Yosemite, Wunderlist fully supports Handoff between all devices so you can start a list or work on something on one device, and pick up where you left off on a different one.