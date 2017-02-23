Enjoy all the sounds of Hyrule no matter where you are! Pick up a pair of headphones for your Nintendo Switch!

When you're playing your Nintendo Switch in console mode you won't need to worry about sound, but when you're out and about with your Switch in portable mode, that's a different story. The good news is the Switch comes with Bluetooth and a standard 3.5mm audio jack, so there are a ton of options for great sound while you're lugging your Switch around. Here are some of our favorite headphones that you can use with your Switch.

Bose QuietComfort 35

The Bose brand has been the gold standard for active noise-canceling headphones for years, and it's the Bluetooth QuietComfort 35 (QC35) over-ear model that carries the torch.

Though other brands have come close to matching Bose's quality, I still think Bose is the headphone manufacturer to beat, and I'm not the only one.

iMore's own Serenity Caldwell has used the QC35s everywhere you can imagine and continues to be impressed.

" I've used them on planes and on the bus. I've used them to drown out animal noises and small children. I am never taking off Bose's QC 35 noise-canceling wireless headphones."

I know battery life is of extreme importance when it comes to anything that runs on Bluetooth, but the QC 35 has a 20-hour battery life. Plus, even if you do run out of power, you can use the included AUX cable to still listen. The noise-canceling feature, however, will not function if the battery is dead.

If you want to hear your Nintendo Switch games with minimal distractions, the QC35s will bring you all the sword-clashing sound of Hyrule or the Mushroom Kingdom no matter where you are!

See at Amazon

Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7B

If dropping hundreds of dollars on a pair of noise-canceling headphone is out of your price range, I don't blame you. Lucky for you, the Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7B is a great budget option.

In a headset that costs $99, you're going to make some sacrifices. The sound quality isn't as impressive as the Bose listed above, but as the The Wirecutter explains, the noise-canceling capabilities are impressive for its price.

"They offer a lot more noise cancellation than the competition that costs the same and even more. They averaged 15.6 dB reduction in the "Airplane Band," which is more than several $300 and $400 headphones we tested."

The Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7B's are a wired over-ear headphone, and the padding is nice and thick on the cans, so wearing them for a marathon gaming sessions should be no problem.

See at Amazon

Sennheiser OCX 686G Sports

While you probably won't be running a marathon while you're playing your Switch, you may be moving around a lot, and if you're outside on a hot summer day that means you'll be sweating. If this sounds like you, then consider picking up a pair of Sennheiser OCX 686G Sports.

When it comes to durability, the OCX 686G has you covered. You won't have to worry about wearing them on a hot day because they're sweat-proof, and they even come with a two-year warranty, just in case something does go wrong.

For fans of Sennheiser's typical audio performance, The Wirecutter assures the OCX 686G pulls no punches.

"Overall, the sound is of a quality that audio fans have come to expect from Sennheiser, so if you're familiar with the company's products, you'll be very pleased with what you hear."

See at Amazon

B&O Play H8

For fans of on-ear headphones who don't mind shelling out the big bucks for quality, the Bang & Olufsen Play H8 fits the bill.

When it comes to Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones, the B&O Play H8 is as stylish and impressive as they come; CNET agrees.

"The Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H8 has a sleek, sturdy design, with a metal/leather headband and plush earcups, and very good sound for Bluetooth."

The B&O Play H8 also have touch controls on the side of the right can, making it easy to control volume and skip tracks with a swipe of your finger.

Although battery life is slightly disappointing — roughly 14 hours — you can use the included 3.5mm cable to enjoy them through a wired connection, so you'll always be able to enjoy them with your Switch.

See at Amazon

Panasonic ErgoFit

Not everyone needs a pair of headphones with all the bells and whistles. If you're looking for simple, straightforward in-ear headphones, Panasonic has what you need.

Panasonic's ErgoFit is a basic in-ear headphones, which include a mic and a pause/play button built into the main cord, but they'll deliver great sound comfortably at a great price. With three different pad sizes available, you should be able to find the right fit for your ears, and they should stay in as you move around.

The ErgoFit impressed CNET due to it's preformance at its price point.

"For around $10, you'll be hard-pressed to find in-ear headphones that sound better and are more comfortable than the Panasonic ErgoFit."

See at Amazon

Your go-to?

Do you have a favorite headphone brand that you'll always stick by? Let us know in the comments below!