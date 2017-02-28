These are some of the best indoor security cameras on the market!

Indoor security cameras are a great way to give yourself peace of mind when you're away from home. Not only can you check in on pets if you have them, you can also receive notifications that'll alert you to intruders. Many cameras feature smart alert systems that can tell you about out-of-the-ordinary sounds and motion in your household, some cameras feature both a speaker and a microphone for two-way communication, and a few even come with sirens and alarms to scare away intruders. If you'd like to add an extra layer of security and safety to your household, consider picking up an indoor security camera!

Nest Cam

I have a Nest Cam in my home and I'm very happy with it. It automatically turns on when both my partner and I are away from home and alerts us to any motion and sound events that take place in the specified Activity Zones in our home.

The Nest Cam features a camera, microphone, and speaker, so you can watch, listen, and talk with the device.

You can also subscribe to Nest's cloud service, Nest Aware, to keep a log of your footage.

Withings Home

Withings Home is as much a security camera as it is a beautiful piece of art.

It's got a wide-angle camera with night vision, WiFi and cellular connectivity, and an air quality sensor.

It's a pretty attractive little device that offers more than the standard, run-of-the-mill security camera.

Canary

Canary is more than a security camera — it's an all-in-one security system.

It features an HD camera with night vision, WiFi and ethernet connectivity, air quality sensor, and a 90 decibel siren.

Even though you can't tell your pets how cute they are, that 90 decibel siren is sure to drive out an opportunistic crook who's looking to get away with your property.

Do you have a security camera in your home?

Have you equipped your home with a security camera or system? Thinking about it? What security cameras stand out to you? Leave us a comment below or shoot me a tweet over on Twitter!