What are the best apps to turn my iPad into a picture frame?

Whether you have an older iPad that you don't get much use out of anymore, or you're having family over to your new apartment and just want to spice up your living room a bit, having an app that turns your iPad into a super cool, digital picture frame can be incredibly fun, convenient, and handy!

LiveFrame

Take your photos from your iPad's camera roll and effortlessly turn them into a sharp-looking, easy to use, dynamic digital picture frame with the help of LiveFrame by Attibo!

Designed to gather and sync your photos from sources like your iPad, your iCloud photostream, your synced albums from iTunes, and your personal Facebook, Flickr, and Instagram accounts, LiveFrame lays out your images and compiles them into easy-to-view slideshows in a digital picture frame setting.

You can choose to have photos on rotation for a day, a week, a month, or a year, or simply opt to have photos cycle through randomly. It's also simple to add little additional features and details, like filters, captions, the time and date, the duration of a photo if it has a special memory attached to it, and so, so much more.

There's even an option to disable the lockscreen, so all you have to do is plug in your iPad, and your photos will cycle through continuously!

You can download LiveFrame for free in the app store, but if you want to have your photos displayed without any ads, you have to spend $1.99 for the upgrade.

Download: LiveFrame (free)

PhotoMontager

If you're looking for a super unique twist on the classic picture frame/photo album app that forces you to go a little bit out of your comfort zone – and get a 'lil creative! – then take a peek at PhotoMontager by Moonlighting.

PhotoMontager takes your pictures and displays them in a not-so-standard montage format: you can add your images to backdrops like art galleries, train stations, television, and more! If you don't want to spring for a backdrop like that, you can always pick themed frame options for birthdays, St. Patrick's Day, Father's Day, Christmas, and so, so much more.

Once you're done editing your picture, you can opt to save it as a photo, or to have it play as a video, giving a creative twist on the classic (sometimes dull) photo slideshow.

PhotoMontager is free to download with plenty of new frames being added every day by the community – there are over 850 free ones to choose from! – but if you wanted to explore any of the other frame options, they'll cost you $0.99 a piece, or you could unlock 'em all for $6.99.

Download: PhotoMontager (free)

Photos app

Believe it or not, you already have an awesome picture frame app for your iPad installed and ready to go on your iPad: and it's called the Photos app!

Under the sharing icon in the upper right-hand corner of the Photos app, waaaaaay at the bottom of the screen, there's a little arrow pointing right, and underneath, it says Slideshow. Once you tap that icon, your camera roll will instantly launch into a slideshow with music, transitions, the whole shebang!

You can easily edit and tweak your Photos app slideshow by tapping on it as it's playing, and then hitting options in the lower right-hand corner. Then you can edit the theme (how the photos are laid out), the music, if things will repeat, and the pace of the photos.

The best part? The app actually is 100% free – you don't have to remove any watermarks, or unlock any additional frames!

What picture frame app is your favorite?

Are you someone who likes to get a bit creative with your slideshows and edit your photos into wild and wacky masterpieces? Or do you prefer to throw your photos into a slideshow, prop up your iPad, and go on your merry way?

Let us know how your favorite way to turn your iPad into a picture frame in the comments below!