With its massive 12.9-inch screen, you're probably gonna wanna pick up a stand for your iPad Pro at some point These are the best we've found!

Best overall TabletTail: Spider Monkey See at Amazon This one wins the award for the best name, hands-down. But what the Spider Monkey is, is a versatile stand for your iPad Pro. It's almost like a Gorillapod, but for your iPad. You can rotate it 360 degrees, but it's the flexible nature that makes this a winner. Contort the Spider Monkey into any position you want to make your experience more comfortable. Use it in bed, on the couch, on your desk, anywhere you can imagine, really. And it'll hold your iPad Pro in place if it's inside a case, too, which is handy. Bottom line: The Spider Monkey's bendy design makes it a versatile, high-quality iPad Pro stand.

Why the Spider Monkey is the best

Gorillapod-like features + Flexible grip = iPad Pro magic

The Spider Monkey doesn't only have a great rating with consistent praise from customers across its Amazon page; it's also a modern, diverse product that takes the rigid-ness out of iPad stands, turning any space into a secure one for your tech.

This thing is awesome!! Good quality! Can pretty much configure to anything! Price is a bit high...but you do get what you pay for. (Amazon user Concepcion Jamie Mendoza).

40 inches of flexible steel mean that you have quite a bit of stand to work with, while traveling with the Spider Monkey is as simple as coiling the stand up and popping it in your bag. The sturdy base can be expanded to support different weight variations, but if need be, pillows or other objects can be used to weigh down the stand.

Put on my treadmill for Virtual walks app and it works great!!!! (Amazon user TBamm).

Best value iShot G7 iPad Pro Tripod Mount See at Amazon With such a large, high resolution display on the iPad Pro, there are a whole host of things you might consider using it for. What about for reading music, perhaps? If you need to display your iPad Pro away from a desk this mount from iShot will help you to attach it to the top of any regular tripod head, monopod, light, or music stand. With soft rubber cushioned, reinforced backing, silicone reinforced arms, a metal frame, and no obstruction to the rear camera, you can be someone who takes their iPad Pro everywhere they go. Snap some photos with it, even. It's a more mobile solution for the more mobile iPad Pro owner – all you need something to attach it to.

Most minimalist Canopy by Studio Neat See at Studio Neat The Canopy from Studio Neat is easily one of the most minimal, beautiful stands for iPad. Made from canvas, leather, microfiber, and stainless steel, it practically screams stylish … well, it whispers it stylishly. The Canopy features microsuction pads for holding an Apple Magic Keyboard in place. You simply unsnap, unfurl, resnap and drop in your iPad Pro, and you've got a mobile desktop that'll easily turn heads.

Most Modern & Fashionable Thought Out Stabile PRO Pivoting iPad Stand See at Amazon It's a little pricey, but this stylish looking stand combines looks, stability, and versatility in that it's just as comfortable with your iPad mini as it is with your iPad Pro. The holder pivots on a ball joint with 90 degrees of motion both left to right and forwards and backwards to change the viewing angle to your liking. It's made from solid steel and has non-slip arms, so it's sturdy as you like and you know your iPad Pro isn't going to slide about. It's also got a neat split back cable management system to keep your charging cable out of the way, and it'll work great with something like the Apple Magic Keyboard if you want to get down to some serious work.

Best Bang for your Buck Oenbopo iPad Pro Tablet Holder Stand See at Amazon If you're looking for something a little more basic, the Oenbopo might be up your street. It's strong and sturdy, constructed from aluminum, and lets you display your iPad Pro in portrait and horizontal. With no Lightning port, you can freely rotate the tablet as you please. It's got a simplistic style that will fit right in with your Apple equipment collection and with silicone feet you can be sure it's not going to go sliding around with your shiny new iPad inside it.

Conclusion

That's a selection of five stands that we think are the best, covering all the different bases to use with your new iPad Pro.

There are many more out there, though, so if you've got a particular favorite, be sure to jump into the comments below and share it with us all!