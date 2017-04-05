Keep your iPhone 6s in tip-top shape with a sweet case.

Your iPhone 6s is still an awesome phone and you should protect it with an awesome case. Here are some kickass options to help keep your phone in one piece.

Spigen Tough Armor

The Spigen Tough Armor offers well-rounded protection without a ton of bulk. It protects the iPhone 6s with a combination of a flexible core and a hard plastic outer plate. Inputs remain open with a little extra wriggle room to accommodate third party accessories. Additional rear guards along the back keep the case raised just a little bit off flat surfaces to avoid extra scratches. The angular design helps glance impacts but also looks extra-sharp.

Speck CandyShell Grip

Speck's CandyShell series of cases earn points for practicality and style. There's an array of colorful options available, but they all feature an extra-grippy ribbed lining along the sides and back to ensure your iPhone 6s never slips from your hand. These rubber stripes also mitigate impact before anything hits the hard plastic shell, while a raised lip protects your screen from drops.

Twelve South BookBook

TwelveSouth's BookBook is arguably one of the best-looking wallet cases available for the iPhone 6s. The exterior looks like a well-worn novel, complete with real leather construction, but on the inside, you'll find plenty of room for your important ID cards and some cash. This series has been available for older iPhones, but new to the mix this time is a mounting mechanism so you can slip off the wallet portion when you need to. The underside is a soft-touch shell that still offers great protection. This also allows the outer wallet layer to act as a stand when you want to prop up your iPhone 6s. For the convenience of taking just one thing with you when you head out the door, the TwelveSouth BookBook is a good bet.

Urban Armor Gear

Not only does the Urban Armor Gear case for the iPhone 6s look tough, it is tough. A honeycomb membrane on the inner rubber layer disperses impact, while a hard outer shell takes care of scuffs and scratches. All the important keys are still accessible via passthrough buttons, and a bunch of colors are available, like white, black, navy blue, and clear. There are even folio options available, if you're in the market. UAG confirms its iPhone 6 cases are compatible with the iPhone 6s.

OtterBox Defender

The OtterBox Defender Series offers three layers of protection, ensuring your iPhone 6s can survive tumble unscathed. On the inside is a hard plastic core, which includes a built-in screen protector. Once assembled around your iPhone, the whole package is wrapped in a rubber skin for extra impact mitigation. The included holster can be clipped to stay open and act as a stand in a pinch. The iPhone 6s gets some splash protection thanks to plugs for inputs along the bottom, but this isn't a fully waterproof case. Still, the Defender Series remains a solid choice for those that live a rough-and-tumble lifestyle.

LifeProof FRE

The LifeProof FRE case manages to combine total waterproof protection with an extremely slim profile. A gasket sits between the two halves of the FRE case, and covers up the headphone jack, leaving power and volume keys accessible via pass-through buttons on the case. Touch ID still works just fine through the integrated screen protector. If one were so inclined, you could dunk your iPhone 6s underwater up to two meters for an hour. The FRE case is also certified to handle drops of over 6 feet. If you want a little extra power and don't mind added bulk, the FRE Power is also available, or you can run with the LifeProof NUUD, which offers all the same waterproofing, without needing a screen protector. Whichever you pick, LifeProof cases live up to their name.

Apple Leather Case

Apple's own leather case got a few new color options with the launch of the iPhone 6s. In addition to classic black and brown, you can get blue, gray, and a reddish "saddle" brown. As usual, the slim case offers impeccable simplicity and style, not to mention being one of the few cases you can get that still proudly shows off the Apple logo.

Your favorite iPhone 6s case?

