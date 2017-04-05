Keep your iPhone 6s in tip-top shape with a sweet case.
Your iPhone 6s is still an awesome phone and you should protect it with an awesome case. Here are some kickass options to help keep your phone in one piece.
- Spigen Tough Armor
- Speck CandyShell Grip
- Twelve South BookBook
- Urban Armor Gear
- OtterBox Defender
- LifeProof FRE
- Apple Leather Case
Spigen Tough Armor
The Spigen Tough Armor offers well-rounded protection without a ton of bulk. It protects the iPhone 6s with a combination of a flexible core and a hard plastic outer plate. Inputs remain open with a little extra wriggle room to accommodate third party accessories. Additional rear guards along the back keep the case raised just a little bit off flat surfaces to avoid extra scratches. The angular design helps glance impacts but also looks extra-sharp.
Speck CandyShell Grip
Speck's CandyShell series of cases earn points for practicality and style. There's an array of colorful options available, but they all feature an extra-grippy ribbed lining along the sides and back to ensure your iPhone 6s never slips from your hand. These rubber stripes also mitigate impact before anything hits the hard plastic shell, while a raised lip protects your screen from drops.
Twelve South BookBook
TwelveSouth's BookBook is arguably one of the best-looking wallet cases available for the iPhone 6s. The exterior looks like a well-worn novel, complete with real leather construction, but on the inside, you'll find plenty of room for your important ID cards and some cash. This series has been available for older iPhones, but new to the mix this time is a mounting mechanism so you can slip off the wallet portion when you need to. The underside is a soft-touch shell that still offers great protection. This also allows the outer wallet layer to act as a stand when you want to prop up your iPhone 6s. For the convenience of taking just one thing with you when you head out the door, the TwelveSouth BookBook is a good bet.
Urban Armor Gear
Not only does the Urban Armor Gear case for the iPhone 6s look tough, it is tough. A honeycomb membrane on the inner rubber layer disperses impact, while a hard outer shell takes care of scuffs and scratches. All the important keys are still accessible via passthrough buttons, and a bunch of colors are available, like white, black, navy blue, and clear. There are even folio options available, if you're in the market. UAG confirms its iPhone 6 cases are compatible with the iPhone 6s.
OtterBox Defender
The OtterBox Defender Series offers three layers of protection, ensuring your iPhone 6s can survive tumble unscathed. On the inside is a hard plastic core, which includes a built-in screen protector. Once assembled around your iPhone, the whole package is wrapped in a rubber skin for extra impact mitigation. The included holster can be clipped to stay open and act as a stand in a pinch. The iPhone 6s gets some splash protection thanks to plugs for inputs along the bottom, but this isn't a fully waterproof case. Still, the Defender Series remains a solid choice for those that live a rough-and-tumble lifestyle.
LifeProof FRE
The LifeProof FRE case manages to combine total waterproof protection with an extremely slim profile. A gasket sits between the two halves of the FRE case, and covers up the headphone jack, leaving power and volume keys accessible via pass-through buttons on the case. Touch ID still works just fine through the integrated screen protector. If one were so inclined, you could dunk your iPhone 6s underwater up to two meters for an hour. The FRE case is also certified to handle drops of over 6 feet. If you want a little extra power and don't mind added bulk, the FRE Power is also available, or you can run with the LifeProof NUUD, which offers all the same waterproofing, without needing a screen protector. Whichever you pick, LifeProof cases live up to their name.
Apple Leather Case
Apple's own leather case got a few new color options with the launch of the iPhone 6s. In addition to classic black and brown, you can get blue, gray, and a reddish "saddle" brown. As usual, the slim case offers impeccable simplicity and style, not to mention being one of the few cases you can get that still proudly shows off the Apple logo.
Your favorite iPhone 6s case?
Got a favorite iPhone 6s case? Sound off in the comments below!
I have been a fan of the Spigen Tough Armor cases since my iPhone 5. I am a total case collector and have several different ones . I am currently using the Spigen Rugged Armor Tech but also have the Spigen Tough Armor Tech. Similar look but different protection.
I like the Rugged Armor Tech because it maintains the thinness of the iPhone 6s and allows me to easily put it in the Story Leather belt case that I carry it in that I got from the iMore Store and love that belt case.
Too bulky. You'd look like you're calling with a brick with these...
I use slim fit cases like this one :
Love the Hashtag Supply Co. tough case. The company says that the 6s and 6s Plus are slightly different size than the 6 and 6 Plus and have developed cases specifically for the S models. Lots of great designs, very light, and very very slim.
Speck Gammashell right now with a separate tempered glass.
But I am looking forward to my K11 coming in the mail this fall. An aluminum bumper that looks like Apple made it themselves. Check it out! Still time to back it for a discount...
Way too many cases with the lame back opening to show the Apple logo .. ugh.
just get the cheap but solid Magpul case for $10 on eBay and call it a day.
Ringke fusion is my case favourite case at the minute!

Stay clear of the otterbox defender series. They STILL HAVEN'T fixed the screen gap issue and if you like pressing down really hard and pressing 100 times just to type a letter, be my guest. They sent me 3 replacement shells because they assured me they fixed it, nope still a gap. So now they sent me the commuter case and that still doesn't fit right. But if you like pissing away 60 dollars, go for it.
I have the OtterBox Symetry case for my 6Plus, this is the one I like the most, thin and protective.
I've had otterbox cases ever since my old BlackBerry days but I'm done with them. They always crack and don't seem to hold up well.

Speck makes great cases. Ink'd or CandyShell Grip. And they say right on their website that their iPhone 6 cases WILL fit the 6S.

You should check out their Gammashell. It's sweet.
Good looking case with good protection.
iMore obviously slacked on this article. There is no Lofeproof case that will fit a 6s or 6s+. Go check the lifeproof website, and you will plainly see only a notify me box available. I expect more from you & it's short sighted to recommend these cases without checking with the case manufacturers first! BUYER BEWARE!
It has been on the web that the 6 cases will fit the 6s.
Ok. does that cover all cases, or just specific ones? How many of those case manufacturers will honor their stated warranties, when you tell them you put a 6s in an iPhone 6 case? I'm going with none of them. Until they actually approve those cases for that use, and adjust accordingly, you are creating your own mess using a case that wasn't designed for a device. As of now, Lifeproof still doesn't have a case for a 6s or 6s plus. My original statement is still correct.
Tech 21 on every phone I've owned. Already have it purchased.
Spigen casses are nice
I'm rocking the Speck Gammashell, which is a case that few people seem to know even exists. It's a wonderful dual-layered case that uses D30 technology. It's comparable to (and actually WAY better than) the Otterbox Commuter and Symmetry series.
It's also manufactured entirely in the U.S., which is really cool. Love this case. Fits like a glove, super protective without being too bulky, and has that great Speck Candyshell look. The polycarbonate shell has a super durable, super scratch resistant matte finish too.
Same here, iPhone 6 plus. Can't find a review online anywhere for the Speck Gammashell. Bought it anyway. Walmart $34. I love it. Very snug, scratch free case. D3O Tech sounds promising. Not testing the drop rating, but I highly recommend it on its fit, looks, and durability.
I switch between the Apple leather case and the Mophie Juicepack Plus. The Lifeproof Nuud cases are super nice too.
I just ordered my case, and tempered glass and a bunch of other stuff from Amazon. For now I am getting the Verus Iron Sheild in Electric Blue http://www.amazon.com/iPhone-Plus-Verus-Shield-Electric/dp/B00ZYEYBY8/re... to go with my 6S Plus Silver. I will very likely get a leather case at some point but want to see what's out there. My wife on the other hand keeps ordering tons of cases for her iPhone 6, which is her first smartphone ever.
I wish Apple would make a case with a cover similar to the Smart Case for the iPad. I'm not a fan of the stick-on screen protectors, but I do like to have the screen covered so it doesn't get scratched when the phone is in my handbag. I'd love a case with a simple flip cover. I don't really need the wallet functionality of the wallet cases. I'll probably buy one of the Apple cases, but I can't decide between the leather and the silicone. I have a leather Smart Case for my iPad and love how it feels, so I'm leaning toward the leather; however, the silicone comes in more interesting colors.
Being a book lover, I do love the look of the BookBook case. May have to get one of those too. I found a similar looking one on Amazon called Chapter XVI The Book, but it doesn't have a removable shell: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00OZONQ3K/ref=wl_it_dp_o_pC_nS_ttl?_encoding=U...
I also like The Snugg Wallet Case. I have one for my iPod and it's good quality. The faux leather feels really nice, and the inside of the cover is very soft so it won't scratch the screen. I also like that it has a magnetic tab to hold the cover shut, and it folds back out of the way when you need it to. This case also has stand functionality. Here are the links for the 6s Plus case and 6s case on Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0151OKBEO/ref=wl_it_dp_o_pC_nS_ttl?_encoding=U... , http://www.amazon.com/iPhone-6s-Case-Snugg-Guarantee/dp/B013WWHYIS/ref=s...
I love going naked with my 6+ so I doubt I will want to do anything different with my new 6S+ but you never know.
Lifeproof already came out and said that the 6 cases do NOT fit the 6S. Was any research done on the other cases?!?!

We linked to the placeholder of their upcoming 6S model, not their existing 6 model.
I'm partial to Pelican cases. The one I'm currently using on my 6 should transition nicely.

I discovered the Spigen Tough Armor Case when i wore out a Speck Candyshell after 6 months. the Spigen is super-slim and light, comfortable to hold, and adds nearly zero bulk to the phone. it literally feels part of the phone. the prices on Amazon are great (just picked up a new one for my pre-ordered 6s Plus for $17.99. I'm really happy with the quality of the case. its money well spent.
Rokform cases are tough and highly mountable. The only case I use on my phones now. Crystal Clear/Slim case.
Agreed. It was the only case I used on my 5s and now my 6s. Never had to replace a phone or a screen
Not sure why Pad & Quill's cases aren't listed, but I prefer them over BookBook.
Im pretty sure the only ones they list are ones they sell in their store, other than the official apple ones they listed

I've tried so many cases over the years (used to primarily be a Case-Mate customer) but IMO Apple has nailed everything right about their leather/silicone cases since last year with the 6/6+ and that is what I use now. I have several different colors with each ready to go with my newly ordered 6s+
except they don't do much to protect the bottom of the phone which is the only place my otherwise pristine 6 has any nicks or marks but otherwise yeah great looking cases but not sure how they'll do in a drop
I wouldn't mind getting an apple leather case but I'm to worried about having the entire bottom exposed

I've had the silicone case for my 6+ and let me tell you that the bottom part of my phone is still intact. even tho it's open it will protect it pretty well. so i'd say go ahead and get it. it's the only case that feels nice on the hands tbh
Good to know. Thank you

i had the leather case on my 6 and i do have to admit the only place on my otherwise pristine phone that has a ding or a mark is the bottom so i have since switched to a case that protects the bottom as well even though i loved my leather case
Interesting to see if some of my cases from my 6 plus will fit 6s plus. I have almost 10 cases ha

I had the black leather case for my iPhone 6 Plus, and it was PERFECT. I pre-ordered an iPhone 6s this time around and a saddle brown Apple leather case. If its the same build as the 6 Plus case I will be VERY happy (wanted saddle all along)
Speck CandyShell Grip. The best case for the iPhone 6 Plus. It allows you to keep a good firm grip on the device.
I've always enjoyed the Spigen cases for all my phones. That said, I'm thinking - GULP - about going nearly naked for the first time ever with my 6S Plus. Just a front and back screen protector. The included Apple Care with the payment plan option is a big reason why.
@sangs I don't know why so happy with that but Applecare will not cover accidental damage. Don't believe me...call them and start crying then.
My favourite case is called Apple Care
Yep no cases here as well since it is so awesome to feel the phone every time you pick up.
But its so slippery... how do you keep it from slipping out of your hand when its a little sweaty or such?
iPhone 6/6s can be handled easily even if it's slippery but yeah agree the plus model gets little tricky because of the size.
