What's the best heavy duty case for iPhone 7? Get a heavy duty case and put your mind at ease!

Breaking a brand new phone is the worst, and you don't want anything to happen to your beautiful iPhone 7. If you're prone to dropping your phone or just want to be extra safe, take a look at these great heavy duty cases.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO series

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro series has everything you need in a heavy duty case. A hard polycarbonate shell protects all sides and edges of the iPhone 7, and a built-in screen protector and dust covers protect the Lightning port.

The case easily snaps into a belt clip that attaches to the back of the phone. Now wearing your phone on your waist isn't everyone's cup of tea; however, the option of having easy access to your phone, right at your hip, is super useful.

It comes in a wide array of colors such as blue, green, pink, black, and white, so you should have no problem finding the perfect hue for you.

Otterbox Defender series

Otterbox is a household name when it comes to heavy duty cases, and its Defender series is the toughest offered.

The Defender series has a four-layer protection system to keep your iPhone 7 safe and sound. It has a built-in screen protector to prevent your screen from being scratched, a buffer made out of foam to ensure your screen protector never rubs against the glass, an inner shock-absorbing shell that protects the rest of the phone from damage, and a hard outer slipcover that seals up the Lightning port to prevent dust and dirt from getting inside.

Otterbox rigorously tests all of their cases with drop tests and tumble tests, allowing you to rest easy knowing your iPhone 7 won't be harmed should harm befall it.

Spigen Slim Armor

Spigen's Slim Armor may not have a screen protector, but with the edges of the case protruding at least 2mm above the screen, it will still protect the glass on flat surfaces and from falling screen-side-down. On top of that, the camera also has lots of protection from table scratches, thanks to the high edges of the case as well.

Spigen's Slim Armor is certified military grade drop-tested. I know that sounds like some random label that a company would stick on its packaging just to sell the product, but in this case, it means something. It means that testing was conducted by a third party, and the quality is approved for use in the military.

The added feature of a metal kickstand, which allows you to prop the phone up (ideal for watching videos) is just the icing on the cake.

UAG Monarch Feather-Light

UAG's Monarch Feather Light case for the iPhone 7 is a little lighter and less bulky than the other cases here, but nevertheless, it still offers military grade impact protection.

The Big, grippy buttons provide unobstructed access to all of the iPhone's usual functions, and the Lightning port remains open for easy use.

There's almost an unfathomable amount of colors to choose from, so whether you want something subtle or bold, you can't go wrong.

Ringke Max

If you're looking for style and protection, the Ringke Max has you covered.

Made in two parts, the Ringke Max offers you excellent shock-absorbing protection with its TPU sleeve and great scratch protection with its hard polycarbonate shell. It also has extra-protected corners, which help prevent your iPhone's screen from spider-webbing if you drop it on a corner.

An added bonus of the Ringke Max is it doesn't sacrifice style for protection. There is no beating around the bush; this case looks cool!

What will you use?

Do you have a go-to heavy duty case for every iPhone that you think deserves a mention? Let us know in the comments below!