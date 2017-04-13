What are the best iPhone cases available if I truly ❤️ Apple?

Are you someone who's totally obsessed with all things Apple? Proud to be an Apple-crazed, Apple-loving, Apple-enthusiast? Looking to show off your passion for retro Apple products alongside your modern, sleek iPhone 6, SE, or 7 Plus?

Then why not check out some of the best Apple-centric iPhone cases and skins to adorn your tech with?!

Here are some of the best iPhone cases and skins to try out if you're an Apple enthusiast!

Note: Redbubble uses the same stock iPhone case for every model and just puts a different print/design on each one. If you love the way one fits, you'll love 'em all!

Vintage rainbow Apple Logo

If you're someone who likes to think different, loves the vintage look of the rainbow Apple logo, and fancies a minimalist, clean-looking cell phone case design, then the Vintage rainbow Apple Logo case from Redbubble might be a favorite for you.

Designed to function and fit as a clip-on, one-piece case, this slim-fitting iPhone accessory won't give you a ton of extra protection but can help save your phone from shattering and smashing during accidental bumps and small falls.

The Vintage rainbow Apple Logo case comes with access to all ports and buttons, meaning you don't need to put it on and take it off over and over again to charge it.

This particular vintage case comes in sizes for every iPhone from the iPhone 4 on.

Jobs

Steve Jobs:

Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.

If you've been a fan of Apple since the beginning, then you've probably heard of a man named Steve Jobs. Now you can celebrate Apple's leading man with a Jobs-themed sleek and stylish case from Redbubble!

This smooth, gray case is made from a durable, shatterproof material that doesn't offer up a ton of protection, but will still keep your iPhone safe from short falls or light bumps.

On the back of the case is a simple, starkly contrasted portrait of Jobs in his signature round-frame glasses, while on the front, a raised bezel protects your screen when you lay it face-down.

If you're interested in the Jobs case, you can pick it up for any iPhone from the 4 on for around $31.

Retro Apple

If you're someone who likes to match your iPhone faceplate colors to your cases to keep things looking consistent and clean but still want that li'l extra pop of color to showcase your Macintosh passions, then check out the Retro Apple case from Redbubble.

The Retro Apple case is designed to be durable, with shatterproof casing and a raised bezel on the front, but it doesn't have the same protection as a bulky Otterbox-type case.

Redbubble has sizes for every iPhone from the 4 on, and goes for around $31 online.

The best part about the Retro Apple case? The stunningly bright colors of the vintage logo on the back, which are embedded directly into the case – not just sitting on top like some logos that are just waiting to fade away over time!

Macintosh iPhone case

Steve Jobs:

I don't think I've ever worked so hard on something, but working on Macintosh was the neatest experience of my life. Almost everyone who worked on it will say that. None of us wanted to release it at the end. It was as though we knew that once it was out of our hands, it wouldn't be ours anymore.

Adorn your iPhone with a little retro love with this vintage Macintosh iPhone case from Redbubble!

This case design is made to make your iPhone look like a classic Macintosh computer. It's the same color as the Macintoshes of old, complete with rainbow Macintosh logo.

If you want to get a bit nostalgic and grew up on Macintosh, then this case is definitely for you. It's available for every iPhone from the 4 on, for around $31.

Apple iMac Blueberry

Tony Fadell:

It wasn't until the Apple Macintosh that people understood what true hardware-software integration was about. It took one company to line it up: low-cost hardware, cool graphics, third-party products built on top of it, in an all-in-one attractive package that was accessible to consumer marketing.

Chances are if you grew up in the 80s/90s/early 2000s, you desperately lusted after those colorful iMac's that were in all the movies and TV shows; they were just so bright and colorful and futuristic and, well, awesome! Now you can capture the magic of that retro, see-through piece of tech with the Apple iMac Blueberry case.

This iPhone case can be ordered to fit every iPhone from the 4 on, so you don't need to feel left out on this #throwback, retro case trend.

If you're not a huge fan of the blue color, there are a few other options to pick from, including Grape, Tangerine, Lime, Strawberry, and Bondie Blue.

Apple Retro wrap/skin

If you're someone who prefers the precise, minimalist look and feel of an iPhone skin over the bulkier look and feel of a traditional case but still want to show off your love for Apple products everywhere, then we suggest taking a peek at the Apple Retro wrap/skin from Slickwraps.

Designed to fit and secure to the contours of your iPhone with a smooth matte finish, the Apple Retro wrap/skin isn't the most protective option for your iPhone, but it sure is sharp and eye-catching.

On the back of your iPhone, you get the traditional retro rainbow Apple logo, while the wrap itself is a milky/cream color, which is very reminiscent of the old Apple color palettes.

If you're scared about messing up the wrap's installation, don't worry! Slickwraps has something called a GOOF policy, which allows you to contact them within 30 days for a full replacement.

You can pick up the Apple Retro wrap/skin for every iPhone from the iPhone 5s and on for around $20.

How do you show off your #AppleAddiction?

Is there an iPhone case out there that shows off your passion for Apple that we forgot?

Let us know what you #AppleAddicts are head over heels for and we'll be sure the check out your choices in the comments below!