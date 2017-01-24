These are the best iPhone gimbals we've found for stabilizing your iPhone videography.

If you're going to be moving around while shooting video with your iPhone, no amount of optical image stabilization will save you from the particularly bumpy shots. Stabilize your footage and up your production value with these iPhone gimbals!

A solid, general-use gimbal is going to cost you anywhere from $100 to $300 (a professional one'll run you loads more). Our list of the best general-use gimbals we've found range from $200 to $300. There's no getting past it — a good, solid, reliable gimbal is definitely an investment.

DJI Osmo Mobile

The DJI Osmo Mobile is certainly one of the better-known iPhone gimbals on the market, and it comes from a company that knows a thing or two about image stabilization (thanks to most of its cameras being strapped to unmanned drones).

The Osmo Mobile grasps on to your phone and offers up image stabilization and tracking features to produce some great-looking shots no matter what you're shooting. You can hold the gimbal in four different positions, making it possible to get every shot — even the particularly artsy ones!

The gimbal's handle features a dedicated shutter button and joystick control and connects with your device over Bluetooth LE. You can also control ISO, shutter speed, and white balance from the handle.

With up to 4.5 hours of continuous use, you'll be shooting jaw-dropping, silky-smooth video 'til the cows come in … unless you're not doing a movie about cows.

Feiyu Tech SPG

The Feiyu Tech SPG is a pretty popular smartphone gimbal, despite its less-than-memorable name.

The gimbal sports loads of different fancy features, like a live-streaming mode that uses an altimeter to determine orientation and position and adjusts on the fly. Its sliding arm balancing mechanism makes it easier to find the center of gravity whether you're shooting with an iPhone 7 Plus or an iPhone 4! Feiyu Tech says this is also helpful if you attach lenses, lights, and other accessories to your phone, which shift the center of gravity.

The Feiyu Tech SPG connects to your phone over Bluetooth LE and boasts an 8-hour usage time. The handle sports a joystick, multi-function button, and shutter button, so you can pan, tilt, and snap to your heart's content.

The SPG pans 360º and tilts 320º, but we're especially enamored of its ability to fold up into a small carrying case that'll fit in your backpack.

Zhiyun Smooth II

Recommended by mobile video professionals, the Zhiyun Smooth II was an easy choice for our list.

Aside from that friggin' sweet artistic detail on its axis, the Smooth II is an improvement on the often-lauded Smooth C. You've got a five-way joystick that controls a full 360º of pan, 320º of tilt, and 320º of roll.

The Smooth II also sports a five-hour battery life and it can charge your phone while it's in use. That's a nice feature, as shooting video can be a huge drain on battery life.

With a dedicated shutter button, rapid-start functionality, and Zhiyun's own super noise reduction technology, you're sure to get a smooth-as butter shot with the Smooth II — doubly smooth, even.

ikan FLY-X3-Plus

The ikan FLY-X3-Plus isn't meant for pan and tilt operation via a joystick (like the other gimbals on our list). Instead, it features a 6-axis inertial measurement chip and three-axis accelerometer that keeps your device steady while you shoot handheld footage.

You can think of it as an external version of the optical image stabilization in iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. As your hand and arm subtly shake, the device corrects for those movements to keep your phone steady. Plus, without the extra motorized functionality, you're looking at a $100 drop in price over our other picks.

The FLY-X3-Plus comes with a counterweight, which makes it easier to set up with large phones like iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Also, if you've got a GoPro camera, you can use the FLY-X3-PLUS with it.

With three hours of rechargeable battery life, you've got more than enough to shoot the tricky, handheld footage for your next short film!

