What are the absolute best keyboards for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro?
Updated March 2017: Updated picks and images to our latest recommendations.
Just like the larger, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple's smaller model is targeted at getting stuff done without the need for a full, relatively bulky MacBook or MacBook Pro: and that includes using it with a keyboard!
Folks have been using keyboards with iPads for many years now, but the iPad Pro clearly kicks the experience up a notch or two.
If you want to get the most from your iPad Pro and get yourself a keyboard, here are a number of reliable choices to keep in mind!
- Apple Smart Keyboard
- Apple Magic Keyboard
- Belkin Wired Keyboard for iPad with stand
- Logitech Bluetooth Keyboard
- Microsoft Universal Mobile Keyboard
- Zagg Folio with Keyboard
Apple Smart Keyboard
No surprise here, but Apple has its own Smart Keyboard for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, and it works like an absolute charm.
Apple's Smart Keyboard for the iPad Pro 9.7, in fact, isn't Bluetooth at all. It uses the new Smart Connector that magnetically fastens the new keyboard to the bottom (in landscape) of the tablet. It combines the tri-fold Smart Cover design with an extra fourth flap for the ultra-slim keyboard. It loudly snaps into place, but that just means it's secure enough to carry this iPad-keyboard combo by the tablet screen (the opposite of how you grab a laptop, unless you're under the age of 5). (Matt Swider, TechRadar)
Simply hook it up via the Smart Connector, prop it up using the integrated stand, and type away for hours on what is, actually, a very comfortable keyboard to use. It's not just a keyboard, either, as it's also a well made cover to keep your new, expensive tablet safe while you're out and about.
It's a little pricey, but it's one of the best case and keyboard combinations you'll find for the iPad Pro.
Apple Magic Keyboard
The Magic Keyboard isn't strictly speaking marketed at the iPad market, but it's a perfectly good option to use for every day work.
My Magic Keyboard arrived fully charged, and it comes with a Lightning cable, which you'll use to charge it from a USB port on your Mac. A switch on the back turns the keyboard on or off—any good Bluetooth keyboard should have this, so you can easily power it down before you shove it in your laptop bag. At 11 by 4.5 by 0.4 inches and 0.5 pounds, the Magic Keyboard is highly portable. (Susie Ochs, MacWorld)
The Apple Magic Keyboard is the Bluetooth keyboard you may well find yourself using with an iMac or a Mac Pro, packed with classic Apple style and a comfortable typing experience.
If you're already using one of these, or you need a new keyboard for your Mac, doubling up and using it with your iPad Pro will save you the $149 outlay for something like the Smart Keyboard.
Belkin Wired Keyboard for iPad with stand
This Belkin keyboard connects to the iPad Pro using a Lightning cable: the result is a reassurance that your connection won't suddenly disappear at a crucial moment, as well as a keyboard which doesn't require any battery power (pretty handy, huh?!)
This wireless keyboard takes all the power it needs from the iPad, with the only real drawback being that you can't use the Lightning connector for anything else while you're using the keyboard.
The build quality is nice and the typing experience is great, meaning Belkin got the two most important qualities of its keyboard right... it's a more attractive option. (Nick Guy, iLounge)
The integrated stand will keep the tablet propped up at the just the right angle and it's hard to argue with the price.
Logitech Bluetooth Keyboard
If all you want is a basic, sturdy keyboard that's great to type on and doesn't cost the earth, then take a look at this Bluetooth offering from Logitech.
The unusual, circular keys may be off-putting at first, but once you get going you'll barely even notice. It's a basic, Bluetooth keyboard, meaning you can also use it with a Mac if you need, as well. The slight wedge shape even angles the keys just right so as to give you a comfortable typing position.
It's a little quirky, even fun looking, but it does what it does very well and it's extremely affordable.
Microsoft Universal Mobile Keyboard
Microsoft has been making keyboards for a long time and its mobile focused efforts are some of the best around!
The Microsoft Universal Mobile Keyboard is one of the best on the market. It can be easily shared among several devices, it's generally well designed, and certainly well built. It's appropriate for businesspeople, students, or anyone who needs to enter a lot of text into a mobile computer. It can hold devices at just two angles, though, and is less useful for those who have a tablet and phone that both run the same operating system. (Ed Hardy, Tablet PC Review)
It can hold devices at just two angles, though, and is less useful for those who have a tablet and phone that both run the same operating system.
This universal effort is good for iOS, Android and Windows, and while it's not the latest model, it's the better option for the iPad Pro. That's mostly because of the built in stand that can prop up your iPad while you get your type on.
This mobile keyboard works using Bluetooth and has a handy operating system switch if you're also planning to use it with more than just your iPad Pro. And as it's a previous generation model it's also very affordable.
Zagg Folio with Keyboard
Zagg is a nearly perfect choice for those looking for serious protection for their iPad Pro while still providing a built in keyboard!
With Zagg's protective design, this keyboard is made to cover the whole back and sides of the tablet, and the Bluetooth keyboard is a attached with a hinge, so you'll never leave home without it.
The chiclet-style keyboard itself is really nice. The keys have deep travel, satisfying action, and are well spaced with a familiar layout that keyboard case manufacturers too often mess with. The keys are a little small, but it's still a very comfortable keyboard. Similar to the ClamCase Pro for iPad Air, the Zagg offers ample iPad-dedicated function keys in a row above the numbers. (Antonio Villas-Boas, PCMag)
The case has a leather texture for an air of the luxurious, the keyboard is incredibly thin and with the necessary magnets to activate the sleep and wake functions, you'll never be far away from getting stuff done (and all at a good price, offering a decent discount compared to Apple's own Smart Keyboard!)
So, what's your pick?!
Is there a keyboard that you simply cannot get enough of? One that's particularly comfortably and easy to use? Let us know what your top picks are in the comments below and we'll be sure to check them out!
Just ordered the new 9.7" iPad Pro and went with the Apple Smart keyboard. Hope it works awesome.
It works quite well on the 12.9, Kevin. If you're okay with it being a little cramped, you should like it.
What about the Belkin Qode ultimate backlit keyboard? It works great on my iPad Air 2, so it should work on the Pro 9.7 as well.
I went with the regular Smart Cover and the Magic Keyboard for my 12.9" iPad Pro and love it. I'm an intermittent keyboard user (I use Pencil more than the keyboard), and didn't want the bulk of the Smart Keyboard all the time just to have a cover.
It's worth noting that the Magic Keyboard at 236g/8.3 oz is quite a bit lighter than the old Apple Wireless Keyboard at 326g/11.5oz. (My actual measurements of each of those keyboards incl. batteries.) Likewise, the Magic Keyboard's ability to recharge via Lightning makes it an easy travel companion, since you can use a charger you'll probably already be bringing along.
Something to point out is that the Magic Keyboard is actually powered by the Smart Connector and not directly through a lightning cable.
I think you're confusing the Magic Keyboard and the Smart Keyboard. I'm talking about the Apple Magic Keyboard, here:
This is a standalone Bluetooth keyboard which recharges via a Lightning jack on its rear edge.
I have an 12.9" iPad pro and really would like to have the smart keyboard to go with it. I'm just waiting for Apple to finally release the smart keyboard with more international keyboards, as I really need a qwertz keyboard to work productively. 6 month in an still waiting... Come on Apple, can't be so difficult!
Logitech mentiones that 'they have a surprise' for the new ipad pro, any idea what that could be? A new create keyboard? Or some other fancy keyboard case maybe?
A keyboard that uses the smart connector would be nice. Zagg announced new keyboards but they are all bluetooth. It would also be nice if there was a loop for the pencil. Either way, I don't plan to buy the Apple Smart Keyboard. Even if it is bluetooth, Zagg makes a better product.
I have the Logitech create keyboard for my 12.9 iPad Pro. It is a fantastic keyboard and I would really be appreciative if logitech would come out with one for the 9.7.
Logitech came out with a create keyboard for the 9.7 Ipad. I bought it 2 months ago and I love it. It uses the smart connector. I highly recommend it
I have tried the new Apple Smart Keyboard (both sizes) lots of times. Every time I walk into the Apple store I give it another test, but so far I just can't see why anyone thinks it's even passable.
Even the on-screen virtual keyboard is faster and easier to use than this thing. Microsoft's keyboards for the Surface (both of them) are better than this thing.
It's really just the worst design for a keyboard that's out there. It's thicker than both the Microsoft ones, because it's supposed to have "travel" in the keys, but the keys are attached to the rest of the surface and the rubber is thick and inflexible, giving the keys no significant travel at all. You have to hammer on those keys to even get them to move.
Microsoft's "Type cover" keyboard is no thicker and has actual keys separate from the board, that actually have travel and "clickyness" too. Even Microsoft's Touch cover keyboard is easier to type on. There's no travel in the keys because there aren't any keys, but you can type on it faster, easier, and with less effort than the Apple Smart Keyboard.
Like every good techie, I hate Microsoft and wouldn't buy their crap, but go to a Microsoft store and then an Apple store and try the keyboards out and see if you don't agree. Apple's keyboard accessory is just the worst.
I haven't tried the Surface keyboard but I picked up quickly on the Smart Keyboard. It took me about 5 minutes to adjust initially and now I can fly through a document. Have you considered purchasing it and using it for a few days? If you just can't adjust return it before your 14 days are up.
anyone come up with a good option for using the iPAD pro with an Apple Magic Keyboard? I'd love to use the combo on my lap but have not found any good options for doing so.
I have the same problem. It is just two narrow to sit on both legs and too unbalanced to try to sit on one when I'm lounging on the couch at home. Ive thought about getting one of those laptop lap desks. They seem pretty inexpensive on Amazon.
Well as a 9.7 Pro owner I can say that after 2 days I've returned my Smart Keyboard.. Typing was actually pretty good (better than expected) but getting the thing to stay upright in video mode was just impossible . iPad fell over three times in be smooth train ride. Hasn't happened once with the £10 case I got from Amazon..
I expect better from Apple and more to the point I expected more for £130!
Hopefully Logitech brings us a Create keyboard for the 9.7...
AMEN! The Create keyboard is fantastic for the 12.9. Tech support is totally noncommittal on when or even if they will come out with one.
any plans to update this for the zagg slimbook pro and/or brydge air?
I haven't tried any of the 3rd party keyboards listed here (they look great), but I can definitely recommend the Smart and Magic Keyboards from Apple. I have 3 Magic Keyboards (yes, I might have a problem).
I love the smart keyboard, but it has to be attached to the device in a single configuration. This is more annoying than I had anticipated.
I have only used my smart keyboard and find it easy to use. Every now and the spacebar on the keyboard won't work, and I'm not sure of a quicker fix, but I will restart the iPad. The smart keyboard offers no protection for the camera lens which I find myself using a lot more than I thought I would.