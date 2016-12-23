What are the best keyboard for the iPad Pro?
The impressive 12.9-inch display of the iPad Pro may offer plenty of room for typing, but there's nothing like the feel and accuracy of a quality keyboard under your fingertips.
Luckily there are some excellent 12.9-inch iPad Pro keyboards available that can help you pump out those emails, spreadsheets, and more with a quickness!
Here are a number of options to consider if you're looking for a reliable keyboard for your iPad Pro.
- Apple Smart Keyboard
- Logitech Create Backlit Keyboard Case
- Razer Mechanical Keyboard Case
- ZAGG Slim Book
- Apple Magic Keyboard
Apple Smart Keyboard
This full-size keyboard attaches to the iPad Pro using the smart connector and allows for charging and a two-way exchange of data—no Bluetooth required!
The Smart Keyboard folds into a slim, lightweight cover to protect the iPad Pro from imperfections when not in use. The laser ablated keys feature a highly durable woven fabric on top that provides a spring-like tension for each and every key and is also spill resistant in case your beverage takes a tumble.
Using a super thin sheet of nylon and metal, the conductive material of this iPad Pro keyboard eliminates the need for pesky wires or time consuming charges.
Logitech Create Backlit Keyboard Case
Logitech's Create keyboard case for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers an excellent way to type even in low-light environments. The automatic backlit keyboard helps you to maintain accuracy while you work, getting its power directly from the smart connector on the iPad Pro.
The auto wake and sleep function of this keyboard helps conserve the tablet's battery life, too. There's complete access to the ports of the iPad Pro along with an extra row of iOS function keys including brightness adjustment, home, search, language, media controls, and a convenient way to toggle the keyboard's back-lighting if you don't find it necessary.
The Logitech Create comes in five different colors, too, so you can customize the case to your sense of style!
Razer Mechanical Keyboard Case
With backlit keys, reset points, and a protective design, the Razer Mechanical Keyboard Case is a reliable keyboard to consider for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro!
The Razer's slim chiclet keycaps makes typing a breeze, while a metal kickstand makes adjusting the angle of your screen simple and straightforward. Battery life can last up to 10 hours at it's highest brightness and nearly 600 hours without any backlighting.
Unfortunately, the Razer only comes in one color, but it's simple, modern design matches effortlessly with your iPad Pro.
ZAGG Slim Book
The Slim Book from ZAGG takes a more traditional approach to connecting to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, using Bluetooth instead of the smart connector. It can pair to three devices at once and the protective multi-angled case can be detached from the keyboard if desired.
Although the Slim Book does need to be charged, a single boost of battery life should last up to two years.
The 12-inch keyframe features island-style keys for a more natural typing experience and provides convenient back-lighting in seven different colors with adjustable brightness levels.
Apple Magic Keyboard
The Magic Keyboard from Apple is a safe bet as well, connecting to the iPad Pro via Bluetooth.
The slim and sleek design of this keyboard weighs in at only a half-pound and packs a rechargeable battery that typically lasts over a month before needing another boost. Apple has improved the scissor mechanism underneath each key for a lower profile and sturdier build.
A Lightning to USB cable is also included with the Magic Keyboard for a direct connection to any USB charger, PC, or laptop. If you work standing up, and you want your keyboard at arm level and your iPad Pro at eye level, the Magic Keyboard is a great go-to.
What's your favorite iPad Pro keyboard?
From our list of keyboards for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which one would you consider? Let us know how you prefer to tackle your typing on the iPad Pro in the comments!
Brent Zaniewski contributed to an earlier version of this article.
Reader comments
Best keyboards for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Check out the Brydge 12.9
https://www.brydgekeyboards.com/products/brydge_12-9_ipad_keyboard?gclid...
umm. I thought about a smart keyboard for my next iPad, but since i don't have a desk, its on my lap when i use it i hands, not sure how well that would work..
I will admit to myself (and now undoubtedly there's also proven evidence) :( using touch is slowing me down... I can type faster on a physical keyboard.
I bought the Logitech Create when I bought my iPad Pro and tried using it for about 2 months before I gave up on it. It is too heavy. I may as well carry around my MacBook Pro. Having the backlit keys and the function row at the top is great, but I couldn't stand how much it weighed. I finally broke down and bought the Smart Keyboard to use when I am away from home. It doesn't have backlit keys and doesn't have a function row, but it is a lot lighter and thinner than the Create case. When I'm at home I either use the Magic Keyboard, my Logitech K380 or Logitech K780 keyboards. While I do not own the Zagg Slim Book I have played with it at Best Buy on several occasions and have found that it seems to weigh just as much or even more than the Create. It's disappointing that more manufacturers haven't developed keyboards that are slim and utilize the smart connector. I wonder if Apple charging royalties to utilize the smart connector has anything to do with this.
It's been a year since this article was created, so I might as well ask the question; Do any of these kayboards offer a trackpad, or at least a set of PageUp/PageDown keys? I know the iOS supports keyboard shortcuts, but (afaik) none of them are dedicated to scrolling pages. I'd prefer having some way to scroll web pages or newsfeeds without having to take my hands off the keyboard to swipe the screen in order to scroll.
If I remember correctly (not with my iPad right now) try CMD+down arrow, or maybe OPTION+down arrow or CTRL+down arrow.
Just beware that iOS keyboard shortcuts are not as universal as the mac : OPTION+delete doesn't work 99% of the time in Safari, never in Excel or Numbers, but works fine in Notes. OPTION+SHIFT+left arrow works to highlight the whole word at a time, then tap delete. Typical Apple to spend more attention on the "cute" stuff like f'n stickers in Messages rather than basic functionality.
Well, I was a little off.
CMD+down arrow - goes all the way to the bottom of the page.
CMD+up arrow - goes all the way to the top of the page.
OPTION+down arrow - page down.
SPACEBAR - page down.
OPTION+up arrow - page up.
SHIFT+SPACEBAR - page up.
I'm using the Logitech right now. When it works, I love it. It stopped working with one upgrade, but was better with 9.2. Now it works about 75% of the time. Then sometimes It just decides not to...and no matter what I do, it won't make a connection to my iPad and I'm stuck in this limbo where I have no keyboard and no on screen keyboard either because the iPad hasn't figured out the connected, but not really connected, keyboard isn't there yet. Other times, it just won't connect for hours at a time and I can't figure out why, then suddenly it will. It's picky about being on a flat surface,, so typing in bed is a challenge. You find just the right position and then don't move while you type or it stops working.
I might just go back to using a Bluetooth one. It's a lot more reliable right now. I support the new technology, though, and am excited to see where it'll go.
Are there any other iPad Pro keyboards that use the smart connector besides the Apple and Logitech?
After trying really hard to like it, I wound up returning my Logitech Create keyboard and getting the Apple one. The Logitech is a great keyboard, but the case is just so heavy and bulky, I found I was never using it. I've been using the Apple keyboard case for about 2 weeks now, and I like it much, much more.
Laura
My comment are about the logitech keyboard for the ipad pro, lots of goos features, keyboard easy to use, great lighting, and good connection to ipad pro.
downside lack a range of angles for keyboard, hard to put keyboard away so can draw on table. Needs a mouse touchpad as part of product.
If it had these features would upgrade, looks and felt more sturdy that apple keyboad.
I just returned the Logitech Create yesterday before my 14 days ran out. Had it since day 1 but just could not deal with weight. Put an order in for Apple Smart Keyboard and it arrives late Dec. Using a separate Logitech bluetooth keyboard in the mean time and 12 South stand I had from original iPad.
This case for 360° viewing: http://targus.com/us/versavu-premium-360-rotating-case-for-ipad-pro-black
and the Apple Magic Keyboard, is the way I am going. I carry my MacBook Air 11 inch with my iPad Pro in my shoulder bag, using the iPad as a second screen for my Air, with AirDisplay, thinking about DuetDisplay btw. I think throwing the Magic Keyboard in my bag, in case I feel like just using the iPad would be fine. I have to have 360° viewing on my iPad and I am not going to take it out of the case and put it back in the case over and over. I probably won't ever use the Magic Keyboard if I take the Air 11 with me which will be 75% of time, but j.i.c...
This is the same setup my wife and I are using. I like the Targus Versavu cases because you can easily go from landscape to portrait views and I like the extra protection that this case provides. They are attractive and I don't mind the extra thickness. My wife has the same case on her iPad Air so getting another one for the Pro was an easy decision. I already had the Apple Magic keyboard so will use whenever I feel like typing a lot on the Pro. My wife likes the new virtual keyboard on the Pro because you no longer have to toggle for the number keys and she doesn't care about keyboard cases. The keyboard case that I use on my iPad Air is made by Belkin but unfortunately they haven't released an iPad Pro version yet. I'll hold out for Belkin as it was my favorite of all the iPad Air ones available. My primary laptop is MB Pro 15" and I'm not looking to use the iPad Pro as a full-time replacement.
It looks like neither the Apple Smart Keyboard or the Logitech Create Keyboard Case has an FN key, so they won't support a FN+DELETE to do a forward-delete?
Is that right or is there a different key combination to do forward-delete?
Apple Smart Keyboard will be the best.
I should have mentioned that the keyboard takes two AAA batteries that lasted a year and a half before needing replacing.
I've been very happily using the Amazon Basics KT-1081 Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad, IPad Mini, iPhone (I paid $40 but I see now it's only $25.99, which is a steal) for a couple of years with my iPad 3 and iPhone (am using it right now in fact) and consider it the ideal solution. It's inexpensive, extremely light, is about 85%the size of a full-size keyboard (plenty big for me and I have relatively big hands), is very responsive, and the keys have a very nice touch. It's black, which goes pretty much with anything. It also has a complete set of function keys, which is nice. I used it extensively while in China last March writing an illustrated blog using OneNote, and I used it to edit documents in Pages with tracked changes turned on to edit documents for a solar company. I just set up my iPad with its Smart Cover and position it and the keyboard in any configuration I like. Works like a charm. I carry the keyboard, my iPad, and any other accessories (like the charger) around in a very handy bag made by Ful (ful Side Car iPad Messenger bag, $25.49 on Amazon). This bag might be big enough for the iPad Pro but I'm not sure.
The iPad Pro is garbage. Save your money.
Garbage ? How is that would you explain !
re: all the keyboards that use the smart connector, It's pretty obvious, just looking at the taller size of the iPad Pro (vs the MacBook Air/Pro), and the close proximity of he keyboard to display, that this is going to cause cervical strain as well as eyestrain as you try carne you head view the top of the display in a very awkward way. This is like sitting on 6th row at a movie theatre after all the best seats are sold out. These just "don't work". It's another example of Apple trying to dictate, from its lofty perch, a new concept that is highly questionable similar to what's its done w/the throughly unsatisfying MacBook keyboard with its absurd lack of key travel. Here w/the smart connect and rigid uncomfortable angle, it combines the worst of both worlds. The Zagg keyboard is detachable and expensive. The best keyboard for the iPad Pro is one not even listed here, the very flexible and satisfying Logitech Bluetooth K11 with a list price of 99.00 which can be had for less on eBay. At least with that you can customize the location the IPad Pro so its taller size can be customized to the neck of the user. That also means the user needs to buy a stand that can adapt to multiple angles. My view is that the primary use of this device is `1) content "lean-back" consumption and 2) drawing and sketching. Sure you can answer emails on it, but for getting real work done such as using Microsoft Office you need a robust desktop OS.
That may be your opinion, and that is fine. It's just no fact. I have not used a laptop since the first iPad came out in 2010. And I wrote more than 7,000 pages worth of business reports on the various iPads since then, do all my correspondence on them, access and manage our company servers from them, created numerous presentations, mind maps and business graphics and process models on them... And even being 58 years now, I neither have neck pain, nor any other problems.
I do occasionally fire up my iMac to edit videos in Final Cut, or run a Windows or Linux VM when needed, but that is nothing I would do on the go anyhow. No idea what I would need a desktop OS for otherwise. (And, on average, iOS has proven to be far more robust than most desktop OSs, Solaris excluded.)
Are you having any trouble with the bluetooth connection? I can no longer get iPad Air or Air 2 to connect to keyboard/covers since iOS 9.1.
9.2 is not better.
It's just ridiculous...and I use bluetooth all the time with other products...no problem.
Really ? I can get "real work" done just fine with Word, Excel and PowerPoint for iOS
What I'd like to see is a keyboard that also provides a touchpad area as well as keyboard. I know, that may sound stupid considering the iPad provides on screen touch, but I think there may be good use cases with this idea, and it definitely would help with making the iPad Pro even more of a viable laptop replacement. Is this even possible?
The Zagg looks like it might be the one I'd be most likely to buy. I have a Zagg for my iPad Air that I've been using near 2 years. It's served my meads well during this time. I like that I can quickly slip the iPad into place, it opens and functions like a laptop keyboard in that the viewing angle is adjustable just like on a laptop, quick and simple to remove the keyboard from the iPad, and the backlit keys option is there when needed, turn it off if not needed, pick from multiple colors if you like.
It appears they're doing all of this with the new iPad Pro keyboard too.
If there's a down-side, it could be slightly thinner and light. But there's usually a trade-off, so...we have choices.
I bought the Logitech keyboard this morning when I picked up my iPad Pro. I'm still on the fence about it. I absolutely love the keyboard itself. But it's pretty bulky and heavy, and it's a pain to get the iPad it in and out of it. they didn't have any Apple keyboard cases in stock, but they had a demo model I was able to play with for a minute or two. I liked it more than I thought I would, but the keyboard definitely isn't as nice. And I hate that it's only available in dark grey.
Laura
"it's a pain to get the iPad it in and out of it. "
This is why I hesitated and decided not to get the Logitech. I am probably just going to get a blue tooth keyboard and see if my iPad kickstand supports the Pro.
Calling something a favorite without having used it is not really possible. For me the Apple keyboard is out. No backlit keys, no function keys and only one angle... That's quite pathetic for the price. I'd rather use the virtual keyboard then. Will definitely give the Zagg model a try, it is the only one having the features I want (backlight and multi-angle), and since it is not some case as well, it is easy to remove for the many times I do not need or want a keyboard at all.
I have used different kinds of keyboards for my iPad Air and then the iPad Air 2. All of them had problems. If it was a good keyboard; it didn't have backlit, was not adjustable, was bulky, was uncomfortable to use on lap and couldn't use as a protector. I found Zagg Slim Book an all-in-one keyboard. It is adjustable, can be used in tablet mode instantly whenever you need, high quality keyboard, protector, backlit and is the most comfortable to use on your lap. I have been using it with iPad Air 2 like a pro. However, the only disadvantage for the iPad Pro is that you have to connect it via bluetooth, whereas you have the advantage to use the connector on the iPad Pro with Logitech and Apple's own. I would totally recommend the Zagg Slim Book for the iPad Pro if you want to replace your laptop especially when it is on sale for $97 on Zagg's website.
I purchased the smart keyboard but have to wait one to two weeks for it to arrive. my biggest question is whether it has an angle for drawing, versus the "laptop" angle and the "viewing" angle. The Logitech "create" looks great!
I don't believe it has an "official" angle for drawing. Maybe you could prop it up in such a way, but just wanted to give you a heads up! I could be wrong.