The impressive 12.9-inch display of the iPad Pro may offer plenty of room for typing, but there's nothing like the feel and accuracy of a quality keyboard under your fingertips.

Luckily there are some excellent 12.9-inch iPad Pro keyboards available that can help you pump out those emails, spreadsheets, and more with a quickness!

Here are a number of options to consider if you're looking for a reliable keyboard for your iPad Pro.

Apple Smart Keyboard

This full-size keyboard attaches to the iPad Pro using the smart connector and allows for charging and a two-way exchange of data—no Bluetooth required!

The Smart Keyboard folds into a slim, lightweight cover to protect the iPad Pro from imperfections when not in use. The laser ablated keys feature a highly durable woven fabric on top that provides a spring-like tension for each and every key and is also spill resistant in case your beverage takes a tumble.

Using a super thin sheet of nylon and metal, the conductive material of this iPad Pro keyboard eliminates the need for pesky wires or time consuming charges.

Logitech Create Backlit Keyboard Case

Logitech's Create keyboard case for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers an excellent way to type even in low-light environments. The automatic backlit keyboard helps you to maintain accuracy while you work, getting its power directly from the smart connector on the iPad Pro.

The auto wake and sleep function of this keyboard helps conserve the tablet's battery life, too. There's complete access to the ports of the iPad Pro along with an extra row of iOS function keys including brightness adjustment, home, search, language, media controls, and a convenient way to toggle the keyboard's back-lighting if you don't find it necessary.

The Logitech Create comes in five different colors, too, so you can customize the case to your sense of style!

Razer Mechanical Keyboard Case

With backlit keys, reset points, and a protective design, the Razer Mechanical Keyboard Case is a reliable keyboard to consider for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro!

The Razer's slim chiclet keycaps makes typing a breeze, while a metal kickstand makes adjusting the angle of your screen simple and straightforward. Battery life can last up to 10 hours at it's highest brightness and nearly 600 hours without any backlighting.

Unfortunately, the Razer only comes in one color, but it's simple, modern design matches effortlessly with your iPad Pro.

ZAGG Slim Book

The Slim Book from ZAGG takes a more traditional approach to connecting to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, using Bluetooth instead of the smart connector. It can pair to three devices at once and the protective multi-angled case can be detached from the keyboard if desired.

Although the Slim Book does need to be charged, a single boost of battery life should last up to two years.

The 12-inch keyframe features island-style keys for a more natural typing experience and provides convenient back-lighting in seven different colors with adjustable brightness levels.

Apple Magic Keyboard

The Magic Keyboard from Apple is a safe bet as well, connecting to the iPad Pro via Bluetooth.

The slim and sleek design of this keyboard weighs in at only a half-pound and packs a rechargeable battery that typically lasts over a month before needing another boost. Apple has improved the scissor mechanism underneath each key for a lower profile and sturdier build.

A Lightning to USB cable is also included with the Magic Keyboard for a direct connection to any USB charger, PC, or laptop. If you work standing up, and you want your keyboard at arm level and your iPad Pro at eye level, the Magic Keyboard is a great go-to.

