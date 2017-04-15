Best Laser Printers for Mac

What's the best laser printer for Mac?

If you need to print in large quantities or your need your prints to come out with very crisp text, then a laser printer is the way to go.

Laser printers take some time to heat up and up front costs are more than inkjet printers, but for volume and clarity, they can't be beat, and you'll likely save some money in the long run on a per sheet basis.

Here are the best laser printers to use with your Mac!

Brother HL-2270DW Compact Laser Printer

Brother's compact laser printer is great for folks who need to get a lot done, and it's also great for folks looking for a laser print for home use.

The compact design won't take up a ton of space on your desk, and its wireless networking capabilities keep cords to a minimum and let you print from any room in the house!

If you want to print more while also cutting down on paper, this baby has duplex printing capabilities — double-side your life! The tray holds up to 250 sheets, and it can print up to 27 sheets per minute (once it gets fired up).

HP LaserJet Pro P1109w Monochrome Printer

This HP printer is an even more compact option that sports paper tray capacity of 150 sheets and a printing rate of up to 19 sheets per minute.

As the name would suggest, this is just a monochrome printer, so it'll only print in black, but if you're dealing with a ton of text, then it's perfect for home or in a small office.

HP Smart Print helps you print only the content you want, so you can cut down on wasted paper, and the wireless interface will even let you print from your iPhone or iPad.

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030w Wireless Laser Printer

This is the perfect printer if you don't have time to wait around. It's meant to be wireless, so printing is quick and tangle-free. Expect your first print in about 8 seconds — this laser printer takes barely and time to fire up at all!

This is another compact printer, so it won't take up much space on your desk, and might even work as a portable printer if you (for whatever reason) need to print in multiple locations.

Amazon has the printer by itself for around $85, or you can opt for the printer and toner bundle for around $140.

HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M553dn

Most laser printers take a while to heat up and get going. The HP Enterprise can print from sleep mode in just 9 seconds.

This printer is lightning quick, with print speeds of up to 40 impressions per minute — that's 20 double-sided sheets a minute! HP Web Jetadmin lets you centralize control of your print network and control security all around, helping you make sure your sensitive data remains safe.

You can also print from iPad and iPhones, and this is definitely a printer suited for a small office or for someone who prints a lot.

Brother MFCL2700DW Compact Laser All-In One Printer

Need a laser printer for your Mac that does it all? Look no further. Brother makes excellent all-in-ones, and this one lets you print, scan, and fax to your heart's content (monochrome only).

It's perfect for a small office environment, offering paper-saving features like two-sided printing, and time-saving features, like a 35-page capacity document feeder for unattended scanning or faxing.

This printer will also pump out sheets at up to 27 pages per minute, so if you're in a rush, it'll keep up with you.

You can also load up the MFCL2700DW with up to 250 sheets so that you're not having to constantly fill the paper tray (unless you print a lot, in which case, it'll be empty after about 9 minutes).

This is the perfect all-in-one solution for your small office and your Mac.

Samsung Xpress SL-C410W/XAA Color Printer

If you're looking for a laser printer that's compact, reliable, and well-priced, then you might want to take a peek at the Xpress SL-C410W/XAA Color Printer from Samsung!

Jon L. Jacobi, PCWorld:

Most low-priced color lasers are big disappointments: slow, with mediocre color images and costly toner prices. The Samsung Printer XPress C410W rises above some of the stereotypes, offering impressively good print quality and decently priced black toner.

This particular laser printer can be connected wirelessly to your device, or you could easily print your files and documents by directly plugging in your USB. The Samsung Xpress SL-C410W/XAA Color Printer also promises one-touch wireless setup, so you won't have to lose your mind figuring out how to get it going.

The best part about the Samsung Xpress SL-C410W/XAA Color Printer? The price! You'll only spend less than $200 for this portable printer, and affordable = awesome.

Can I get that in writing?

Which laser printer do you use? If we didn't mention it here, sound off in the comments below and let us know why it rocks!