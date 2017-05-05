Kodi gets a bad rap for piracy, but there's a ton of legal stuff you can add to it for your enjoyment.

Kodi isn't illegal, despite what some poor reporting may have you believe. It's a terrific piece of media center software that can truly help you cut that cable cord and get all your stuff in one place. There are so many add-ons out there to make your Kodi experience better, it's hard to know where to begin.

There's a lot of quality, legal content available to you, and here's some of the best.

How to install add-ons from the Kodi repository

First, here are the basic steps you'll need to grab these add-ons from the official Kodi repository. These are based on the latest version, Kodi 17 Krypton using the stock skin:

Select add-ons from the sidebar. Select download. Select video add-ons. Scroll all the way down the list until you find the add-on you're looking for. Select on the add-on to open the listing. Select the install button.

YouTube

Ah, YouTube. It's one of the first add-ons you should install on Kodi to get content on your big screen.

Navigating isn't quite as slick as you'd get on the website or on a mobile app, but assuming you already have your subscriptions set up you'll be good to go. It's even good for streaming YouTube Live broadcasts, as long as you know what to search for it'll come up and you can watch it on your TV.

HDHomeRun

While it's really easy to integrate your HDHomeRun tuner directly into Kodi, it does require a third-party developed add-on. If you'd prefer to avoid that and go straight to the developer, then you'll find the official HDHomeRun player available in the Kodi repository.

It also has the added benefit of using your DVR server if setup. HDHomeRun is busy preparing one as we speak, and it's currently $60 a year to try it out in early access. When properly released this will halve and only cost $30 for a full year of DVR goodness.

Twitch

If you, like me, spend an unnatural amount of time watching other people play video games, then the Twitch add-on is right up your street.

It's similar to YouTube in navigation; it's not quite what you'd find in an app or on the web. But you can log in and check out your followed streamers, browse by featured and top games just as you can on the web, and even indulge in chat. Though you'll probably want a keyboard for that.

Plex

It's still in beta right now, but if you're a Plex Pass subscriber you can install and use the official Plex add-on right now.

Plex is one of the best ways to create your own media server. It's cheap, simple to use and available on so many platforms it makes your head spin. If your media is in Plex, then with this add-on you can also access it through your Kodi system. Pretty neat.

Browse add-ons from the web

Kodi recently overhauled its website to allow you to browse its official add-on repository from the comfort of a web browser. It's a less painful way to view them all at a glance than scrolling through a seemingly neverending list, for sure.

The best way to install add-ons is still with the method mentioned above. However, if you're comfortable with deploying zip files, you can grab them from the web and do it that way.

Check out the Kodi add-on browser

How to install Kodi add-ons from SuperRepo

The official repository has hundreds of great add-ons to get started with, and you'll find all of them on the official Kodi wiki. Of note are Dbmc, a OneDrive alternative for folks who use Dropbox instead, HDHomeRun for users of those devices and South Park, which is perfectly legal in some territories, warning if you're geo-blocked. Not to mention American sports services like Fox Sports Go, which still requires you to authenticate through a cable provider.

There are also add-ons for legal services available outside the official Kodi repository. The ones selected here are available in SuperRepo, where not everything you'll find is above board. Some, like the ones listed here are, but you'll have to take responsibility for any grey and outright naughty areas you venture into.

To add SuperRepo to your Kodi system here's what you need to do:

Open the system category. Select File Manager. Click the add source icon. Click the list (it might say "none") to open a text box where you can add a new source. Type http://srp.nu in the text box, and give it the name SuperRepo. Click Done. Back out to the home screen. Open the add-on browser. Click install from zip file. Select SuperRepo and click through to install the right zip for your build.

SuperRepo will now show up as a source alongside the official Kodi repository. Inside, you'll find these gems.

USTVNow

This is the first one to find in your new SuperRepo source. USTVNow is an online version of the cable channels you'll find through your cable company. CNN, NBC, Cartoon Network and a ton more are available and you'll always be able to find something to watch. You'll also find USTVNow in the official Kodi repository, but for faster updates and all-around better service, we recommend using the SuperRepo source.

USTVNow (the name is a clue) is for people in the U.S. only and requires an account. You can set that up, as well as stream to your computer, at USTVNow.com.

FilmOn TV

FilmOn TV is a service that offers both free and premium content. Good, current content. Whether you're looking for UFC matches, your favorite cable show, or A-list movies, you'll find them at FilmOn TV. You can also watch over 600 live TV channels or set up a recording to watch a show at your leisure. Paired with USTVNow, FilmON TV makes cord-cutting easy.

You will need to set up an account to use this at FilmOn.com.

If you've got a favorite legal Kodi service we didn't mention, be sure to share it with us all in the comments below so we can check it out!