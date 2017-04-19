You don't need to spend a lot of money to get a USB-C to USB-A adapter.

Apple has stopped discounting its USB-C to Lightning cables and its USB-C to USB-A adapters, meaning if you want to plug in your iPhone to your 12-inch MacBook or a new MacBook Pro, you'll need to shell out more money. If that leaves you feeling a little miffed, I don't blame you.

There are a few low-cost options that will give you the same results while saving you some dough. Here are our favorite low-cost alternatives to Apple's USB-C to USB-A adapter.

Aukey USB-C to USB-A adapter

If you don't like the idea of carrying around a dongle that has an extra cord, the Aukey USB-C to USB-A adapter is a tiny solution.

The small dongle will fit on the end of any USB-A cord and conveniently convert it to a USB-C connection. It uses USB OTG, and the USB-A end is 3.0, so not only will your iPhone or iPad connect but can also connect your hard drives, printers, and other devices.

You'll get two Aukey USB-C to USB-A adapter for around $15, and if you catch a sale, I've seen it go as low as $8.

Anker USB-C to USB-A adapter

If you want the speed of USB-A 3.1, the Anker USB-C to USB-A adapter is the option for you.

This small cable has a female USB-A end attached to a male USB-C end and can be used to charge devices as well as transfer data.

You can get the Anker USB-C to USB-A adapter in either black or white, so you can choose the shade that looks best to you.

Belkin USB-C to USB-A adapter

The Belkin USB-C to USB-A adapter offers you a USB 3.0 connection and data transfer speeds of up to 5 GBs per second.

The short cable is also capable of charging the device with a 1.5 A output, and can ship in frustration-free packaging.

See at Amazon





