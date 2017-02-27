Magic Mouse doesn't feel right? Check out these great alternatives.

Updated February, 2017: We've surveyed recent releases and these remain our top picks for people searching out alternatives to the Magic Mouse.

Apple's Magic Mouse isn't for everyone. It's got multi-touch gesture support, and is newly rechargeable, but many people would still trade fancy features for traditional mouse power and style. So, if you don't like the Magic Mouse that came with your Mac, you can and should get something else. Here are are top choices!

The best at any cost

Low-cost option

Logitech Performance Mouse MX

Using a small USB receiver, the Logitech Performance Mouse MX is a wireless mouse with a rechargeable battery that lasts about one month. Unlike the Magic Mouse, Logitech allows you to charge the Performance Mouse's battery while you're using it, meaning you don't have to worry about being stuck with no mouse when the power runs out.

Even though it is a laser mouse, Logitech Darkfield Laser technology has advanced tracking capabilities, allowing you to use it on virtually any surface; glass tables are no longer your worst enemies.

The scroll wheel on top of the mouse is smooth but precise, which means you'll be able to scroll to exactly what you want when you want to.

The four thumb buttons on the Performance Mouse MX make your life much easier by being programmable to actions you need. Zooming in and out of images, flipping back-and-forth between apps, or navigating through web pages, can all be accessible with just your thumb, keeping you moving as fast as possible.

The Logitech Performance Mouse MX starts around $63 and is perfect for any right-handed user who wants a more conventional mouse with a few features that provide a more streamlined user experience.

Logitech MX Master

The Logitech MX Master is a step up the ladder in terms of quality. The rechargeable battery lasts for a total of 40 days on average, which means you'll never feel like a slave to the charging cable. If the battery does die while you're using it, no worries because you can charge the mouse while using it.

You can use the small USB receiver included with the MX Master, but you also have the option of using Bluetooth instead, meaning you don't have to waste one of your precious USB ports.

It comes with the Darkfield Laser technology that allows you to use the mouse without a mouse pad on all different types of surfaces. Glass or other high-gloss material won't confuse the sensors inside the MX Master, so no matter where you're using it, you should have consistently smooth performance.

Along with having two customizable buttons, the MX Master has a side-scrolling wheel in the thumb slot, which makes side-to-side scrolling easier than ever before.

The dots per inch (DPI) can be set in intervals of 200, starting at 400 and up to 1600 DPI, meaning you can always find the perfect speed and sensitivity that feels the most comfortable to you.

You should consider picking up the Logitech MX Master is you want a high-performance mouse that allows you to keep all your USB ports completely free. The MX Master typically costs around $100.

AmazonBasics wireless mouse with nano receiver

Much like the name suggests, the AmazonBasics wireless mouse is a pretty basic device. It connects to your Mac via a USB receiver, meaning it will take up one of your USB ports. It runs on one AAA battery — included with purchase — which can last up to 3 months on average.

The scroll wheel on the top of the mouse glides smoothly and doesn't make any annoying noises, so you always have an easy time browsing through your favorite content online. It has both left-click and right-click buttons that are clearly defined and separate from each other, meaning you don't have to worry about clicking the wrong one.

If you aren't looking to spend a lot of money — about $12 — and just want an ordinary mouse that will comfortably handle day-to-day use, the AmazonBasics wireless mouse could be a perfect choice.

