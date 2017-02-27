Magic Mouse doesn't feel right? Check out these great alternatives.
Updated February, 2017:
Apple's Magic Mouse isn't for everyone. It's got multi-touch gesture support, and is newly rechargeable, but many people would still trade fancy features for traditional mouse power and style. So, if you don't like the Magic Mouse that came with your Mac, you can and should get something else. Here are are top choices!
Logitech Performance Mouse MX
Using a small USB receiver, the Logitech Performance Mouse MX is a wireless mouse with a rechargeable battery that lasts about one month. Unlike the Magic Mouse, Logitech allows you to charge the Performance Mouse's battery while you're using it, meaning you don't have to worry about being stuck with no mouse when the power runs out.
Even though it is a laser mouse, Logitech Darkfield Laser technology has advanced tracking capabilities, allowing you to use it on virtually any surface; glass tables are no longer your worst enemies.
The scroll wheel on top of the mouse is smooth but precise, which means you'll be able to scroll to exactly what you want when you want to.
The four thumb buttons on the Performance Mouse MX make your life much easier by being programmable to actions you need. Zooming in and out of images, flipping back-and-forth between apps, or navigating through web pages, can all be accessible with just your thumb, keeping you moving as fast as possible.
The Logitech Performance Mouse MX starts around $63 and is perfect for any right-handed user who wants a more conventional mouse with a few features that provide a more streamlined user experience.
Logitech MX Master
The Logitech MX Master is a step up the ladder in terms of quality. The rechargeable battery lasts for a total of 40 days on average, which means you'll never feel like a slave to the charging cable. If the battery does die while you're using it, no worries because you can charge the mouse while using it.
You can use the small USB receiver included with the MX Master, but you also have the option of using Bluetooth instead, meaning you don't have to waste one of your precious USB ports.
It comes with the Darkfield Laser technology that allows you to use the mouse without a mouse pad on all different types of surfaces. Glass or other high-gloss material won't confuse the sensors inside the MX Master, so no matter where you're using it, you should have consistently smooth performance.
Along with having two customizable buttons, the MX Master has a side-scrolling wheel in the thumb slot, which makes side-to-side scrolling easier than ever before.
The dots per inch (DPI) can be set in intervals of 200, starting at 400 and up to 1600 DPI, meaning you can always find the perfect speed and sensitivity that feels the most comfortable to you.
You should consider picking up the Logitech MX Master is you want a high-performance mouse that allows you to keep all your USB ports completely free. The MX Master typically costs around $100.
AmazonBasics wireless mouse with nano receiver
Much like the name suggests, the AmazonBasics wireless mouse is a pretty basic device. It connects to your Mac via a USB receiver, meaning it will take up one of your USB ports. It runs on one AAA battery — included with purchase — which can last up to 3 months on average.
The scroll wheel on the top of the mouse glides smoothly and doesn't make any annoying noises, so you always have an easy time browsing through your favorite content online. It has both left-click and right-click buttons that are clearly defined and separate from each other, meaning you don't have to worry about clicking the wrong one.
If you aren't looking to spend a lot of money — about $12 — and just want an ordinary mouse that will comfortably handle day-to-day use, the AmazonBasics wireless mouse could be a perfect choice.
Which mouse do you use?
If you put aside your Magic Mouse in favor of something different, we want to know. Tell us all about it in the comments below!
Reader comments
I use the microsoft arc mouse. I like it due to its portability and long lasting battery life.
I use a Magic Mouse. And a wired keyboard. On a 15" MBPr.
I love my Magic Mouse2—when it stays connected. I bought the "2" thinking that the built-in battery would solve the CONSTANT disconnect issues I'd been having with the original Magic Mouse. I'll be happily mousing away and it will suddenly stop responding. No amount of cajoling will get it to reconnect short of a hard reboot. Finally gave up, put it away and bought a Dell WM524 bluetooth—which has been rock-steady.
Apple, FIX YOUR SH*T!
A bluetooth connection has two ends. It could be your computer and not your mouse?
Even when my iMac was brand new, I noticed the Magic mouse would disconnect several times a day and you have to click buttons or move it (not even sure if that really did anything) to make it reconnect. It probably has something to do with the power management in the device being quite aggressive to make the batteries last as long as possible.
I never had that issue with the Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse (a BT Mouse, with comparable battery life to my Magic Mouse), so it's definitely something with the Mouse itself and not the PC.
The Apple Wireless KB (also a BT connection) *never* did that - ever. The only time it's (the keyboard) ever disconnected was when I turned it off to change the batteries. The mouse does so all the **** time.
There was one OSX version which caused the magic mouse (1st gen) to lag or drop. Its been ever since on my 2009 mac mini. Bluetooth is general is not good anyway. Up to version 4 and still complaints of drops across the board. It needs to be replaced with something more reliable.
These are basically ALL "boys gaming mice," except the Microsoft one. The Magic Mouse is better than any of these and the gaming mice are too complicated to be a good drop in replacement for the average person. Apples and Oranges here.
The only consistent flaw I've found with the Magic Mouse is the batteries get loose over time (a year or so) with all the mousing around and smacking of the desktop, so then the charging fails and you are recharging the batteries too frequently. Except for that one design flaw, I think it's pretty perfect though.
I've been Doing a lot of research for my first Mac purchase. I definitely want the Magic Trackpad upgrade but I feel like I still want the mouse on occasion also. I really can't decide if I'll like the Magic Mouse 2 or not. It seems to be either loved or hated depending on who you're talking to. If the Apple Store wasn't so far away from me I'd drive over there to check one out.
If you have a Best Buy closer, they may have one out in the Apple area, just an idea.
That is a good idea. There is one on my way home! Thank you.
Magic Mouse battery life is terrible. I'm speaking of the "1".
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Use Energizer Lithium Batteries. You get about twice the life and the mouse is way lighter.
The Logitech MX Master and MX Anywhere 2 are both high on my list for non gaming (for my gaming, I use a Logitech G602 and a Razer Naga). That said, a lot about mice preference comes down to hand shape/size, and how you hold your mouse, combined with what features you want. There are many different combinations, and I always recommend people take advantaged of return policies and try out multiple mice.
The Logitech M570 Track Ball is the best mousing devise out there, it takes a bit of getting used to to be sure, but once you do you will never go back. I have a friend that owns an I.S.P. and spends well over 12 hours a day infront of a Mac, converted him a few years ago and he thinks it is the greatest thing since sliced bread and will never go back to a mouse. Obviously he is not the only one I have converted, he is just the best example.
I've been using the Logitech Performance Mouse MX for several years. I'm on my second because — and this is key — the micro switches wear out over time, and render the mouse useless or unpredictable at best. And while I love the mouse, Logitech as a company is slow to update its driver compatibility when a new version of OS X comes out. Great hardware and mediocre software and support.
And FWIW, I'm using the Logitech K 750 solar powered keyboard and it's a champion. Full size with numeric keypad, nice touch, and never a worry about batteries. No problems with connecting or software updates on this guy.
I use the Logitech MX Master in the office and the MX Anywhere in my bag for travel. The MX Master is probably the best mouse I've ever had. Had the Performance MX or possibly one similar for many years prior and it's a great choice as well
I LOVE the Magic Mouse. Though I use my Magic Trackpad more often.
My Magic Mouse is 5 years old and still I like it. Works perfectly with my 2009 Mac Mini and I regularly swap between right and left .For lots of detailed clicking mouse work, probably a mouse with separate buttons would be better. The Amazon mouse listed here looks good.
For the company that put the mouse on the map, Apple makes the worst mice in the industry. I use the Logitech 510 full size wireless mouse. Best mouse I've ever used.
I use the Apple Trackpad, (first edition), does everything I want. Have tried the Apple Mouse, but I must be ham fisted, could not get on with it.
The problem with the Magic Mouse isn't that it isn't good. It is, functionally speaking.
It that the ergonomics are horrible. The design just isn't comfortable at all. The edges are sharp, and the mouse is too flat which is an issue because the touch surface pretty much forces you to use a sort of claw grip, which makes the mouse uncomfortable (and somewhat painful - maybe "extremely uncomfortable" is a better phrase?) to use.
You're trying to avoid the touch surface, so you end up resting your thumb/pinky against sharp corners (otherwise, they drag on the surface because the mouse is so **** flat) and your palm gets sore the same way your arch would if you wore high arch boots with flat feet and ended up with a "gap" under your arch.
It's just not comfortable to use, at all.
I've been using the Microsoft Sculpt Comfort mouse instead, except where I have to do a lot of panning and scrolling (in which case I will suck it up and use the Magic Mouse) and it's much more comfortable.
Using the Magic Mouse feels like wearing bad shoes with foot issues, while using the Microsoft mouse feels like I just inserted a custom orthotic into the footwear, and suddenly the arch pain/discomfort is gone because I actually have support there. My palm can rest on the mouse during use, and basically function in this resting position almost all the time. Using the Apple mouse feels like physical work by comparison.
This leads to MUCH less hand and arm/shoulder fatigue as I am not resting in an unergonomic position to avoid accidentally triggering the touch surface (which can move content around and cause misclicks, accidental page turns, etc.). I got lots of stiff muscle issues (sore neck/shoulder, cricks, etc.) after using Apple's mouse for extended periods when I got my iMac. It went away when I switched to the Microsoft mouse. It's something they should totally take into consideration. It's cute, but I don't find its design to be practical at all.
There are $5 mice from the Dollar Store that are considerably more comfortable to use than Apple's Magic Mouse.
For Gaming I use a Razer Naga and a Razer Tartarus. Pro combo :-P
I use the Magic Mouse on my Macs. The only problem I have with them is they randomly disconnect.
I am a big fan of Logitech mice. I use one at work. For me, the problem with the suggested selection above is that none of the Logitech mice work for left handed people. Logitech has many that do. The one I use at work is the M510. I use it on Windows but it should work perfectly fine on a Mac.
Magic Trackpad 2 for me. Tried one a few months ago and never looked back.
logitech anywhere mouse mx! this mouse is boss.
Can anyone recommend a mouse with a very soft click? My right index finger is very sore.
Been using Logitech mice and keyboards for, literally, decades. If you watch for a sale, you can get wireless, two-button mice for $10 to $15, and they are quite good.