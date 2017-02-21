Don't let the tiny hard drive get you down, the Nintendo Switch has expandable storage!

Nintendo Switch looks to be interesting blend of tablet and gaming console. On the console side of things, the Switch will have access to the Nintendo Store and will be able to download games onto the hard drive; however, that hard drive is teeny tiny.

With only 32GB on board, you're going to need to makes the most of the Switch's expandable storage with a microSD card. Here's our top picks to keep you gaming strong.

Samsung EVO+ 256GB

Samsung's very-highest-of-the-high-end microSD card isn't cheap, but you're also getting a winning combination of performance and storage capacity. With 90MB/sec write speeds, 95MB/sec reads, and the maximum amount of storage the Nintendo Switch can handle, you'll be running your new console on all cylinders!

Plus, Samsung EVO+ is water, temperature, X-ray and magnetic proof, so you needn't worry about it getting damaged while you're out and about challenge your friends to a gaming showdown.

See at Amazon





PNY Elite 128GB

If you want a nice high storage capacity without breaking the bank, PNY's UHS-I 128GB card is a good option — roughly $40 gets you a staggering amount of storage, and with pretty fast read speeds to boot — up to 85MB/s. It's about the lowest price we've seen for a 128GB card, and a great way to ensure you have lots of space for all the goodies you want to have on your Switch.

See at Amazon





Lexar Professional 1000x 32GB UHS-II/U3

If you wouldn't mind picking up a microSD card to use the multiple devices, you're probably concerned about speed and less concerned about size.

The Lexar Professional 1000x uses UHS-II flash memory and boasts read speeds of up to 150MB/sec. The capacity isn't the greatest, but if you just want something to get you through the launch period of the Switch and will still be useful after you upgrade, this could be perfect for you.

Plus, if you are concerned about space and you're up for paying about $15 more, you can double your capacity to 64GB.

See at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme PRO 64GB UHS-I/U3

This SanDisk Extreme PRO card won't break the bank at a little under $45, but offers a great balance of speed and capacity. 64GB should be to get you up and running with your Nintendo Switch and card's speed rating offers up to 90MB/sec writes and 95MB/sec reads.

The card also comes with a full-sized SD adapter, which makes it extra useful if you ever need to use it in anything that isn't the Switch.

See at Amazon

How big will you go?

What microSD card are you going to pick up for your Nintendo Switch? Let me know in the comments below!