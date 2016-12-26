Amazon is continuously adding new movies and TV shows to its Prime video streaming service, and each week, we'll bring you the best it has to offer!
Press Play
In this week's crop of films and shows added to Amazon Prime, a vampire count seeks therapy, the New York Symphony tries to keep it together, and a dad and stepdad face off over who's better for their family.
- Café Society - This film from Woody Allen follows a young man as travels from New York to Hollywood and back again. Arrives December 22. - See at Amazon
- Mr. Church - Eddy Murphy stars in this drama about a talented cook whose six-month job stretches to 15 years as he bonds with the family that hired him. Arrives December 22. - See at Amazon
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot - Kim Baker, a reporter in a rut, decides to try to turn things around with a dangerous assignment in Afghanistan. December 24. - See at Amazon
Looking ahead
With Amazon adding new movies all of the time, here's what you can look forward over the next week.
- Gangs of New York - Rival gangs head towards all-out war over control of lower Manhattan in the mid-19th century. Arrives December 28. - See at Amazon
- The Innocents - Following the end of World War II, a Red Cross nurse in Poland is finishing her work when she is called to a convent became pregnant during the war. Arrives December 28. - See at Amazon
- Gleason - This Amazon original documentary follows football player Steve Gleason following his diagnosis with ALS and his attempts to live life to the fullest. Arrives December 29. - See at Amazon
If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you can try the service free for 30 days right here. Bookmark this page and check back next week for more from Amazon!
Reader comments
Best movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime
Orphan Black
Lucifer all the way. Love it.
Any word of Outcast Season 1 on iTunes?
Mr. Robot
I watched all three pilots this weekend. I enjoyed Jean-Claude Van Johnson a lot more than expected. Very funny. Give it a try.
Totally agree - the Jean-Claude Van Johnson series is hilarious. Great to see JC poking fun at himself - really funny stuff!
Elvis and Nixon was not bad. And it's all the more funny know it was all true. I went to Graceland in the early '90's and saw the DEA badge but didn't know the whole story until later.
I ditched Apple TV for a lightning to HDMI connector. I can use my iPhone to play movies from any app on my phone including Amazon. With a charger connected to it as well, my iPhone charges while playing movies. If I need to send messages or email while while my iPhone is connected to the TV, I just use my iPad. This is also good if you want to play videos or see pictures you've taken on you iPhone as well. Plays directly without Airplay.
If you have the Apple TV you can use your phone to the Wi-Fi Amazon videos to your TV do not need to cable side, and I also wish Amazon would get their app on the App Store
It's time for Amazon to have their app on Apple TV. Air Play is nice, but self standing app would save battery when not in a charger. Get over the 30% rule, or work it out. Long overdue. Just a thought.
That's a big thing keeping me from buying the Apple TV. I've heard that the problem is with Amazon, but I'm having trouble believing that Amazon will make iOS apps for iPhone/iPad but hit the brakes when it comes to Apple TV. Yes, they sell their own streamer box but they also make a whole line of tablets, yet the iPad has an app.
What's the real story? Is it Apple or Amazon preventing an app on ATV?
Why should amazon give apple 30% of their profits when apple does nothing for their service?
They did announce months ago that they were making a standalone Apple Tv app but its still nowhere to be seen.
Ripper Street - excellent show. Started on BBC, then they dropped it after 2 series, but luckily Amazon picked it up and have so far produced series 3 & 4 with, I understand, the final 5th series starting production soon.
The Man is the High Castle. Waiting on season two
This! Can't believe this wasn't on the list at all.
That show is so intense! Can’t stop, won’t stop! It’s so good!
Kinda sucks that I can't mirror my AP playback to my HD VGA monitor via my ATV4+Kanex ATV4 HDMI-to-VGA set-up, due to being blocked by The Amazon app (with AP, I see the first few seconds then the mirror is dropped while other mirror actions work.). Was never a problem with previous gen ATV3+Kanex ATV3 HDMI-to-VGA set up. (Also iTunes is blocking now and putting up a message "due to HDCP" (HDCP is some kind of intel anti copy protection).
Glad I'm not the only tv addict! Hahah
The Grand Tour!
