Press Play

In this week's crop of films and shows added to Amazon Prime, a vampire count seeks therapy, the New York Symphony tries to keep it together, and a dad and stepdad face off over who's better for their family.

Café Society - This film from Woody Allen follows a young man as travels from New York to Hollywood and back again. Arrives December 22. - See at Amazon

Mr. Church - Eddy Murphy stars in this drama about a talented cook whose six-month job stretches to 15 years as he bonds with the family that hired him. Arrives December 22. - See at Amazon

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot - Kim Baker, a reporter in a rut, decides to try to turn things around with a dangerous assignment in Afghanistan. December 24. - See at Amazon

Looking ahead

With Amazon adding new movies all of the time, here's what you can look forward over the next week.

Gangs of New York - Rival gangs head towards all-out war over control of lower Manhattan in the mid-19th century. Arrives December 28. - See at Amazon

The Innocents - Following the end of World War II, a Red Cross nurse in Poland is finishing her work when she is called to a convent became pregnant during the war. Arrives December 28. - See at Amazon

Gleason - This Amazon original documentary follows football player Steve Gleason following his diagnosis with ALS and his attempts to live life to the fullest. Arrives December 29. - See at Amazon

